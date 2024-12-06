The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 was the first truly mainstream foldable in September 2020. While some days it feels like we've had foldables longer than that, other times it's quite obvious the category is still dealing with growing pains. This isn't to say folding phones haven't vastly improved in the short time they've been available, as we're finally starting to get true flagship-level cameras, ingress protection, legitimate multitasking, and more.

Folding phones have become so good that, when the OnePlus Open arrived in 2023, it instantly became my favorite phone, and I called it the most complete foldable released at the time — and it's still a fantastic device. Now, here we are with Google's second try at folding phones with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and it has taken over as my daily driver. But for all of its improvements, I still can't say that foldables are ready to fully replace slab phones.

A love/hate relationship

It can't be forced

For many people, the idea of handing over $1,500 for a phone is ridiculous, unless you have an abundance of cash or have a true need for it. You can get away with spending under $1,000 on a flip-style phone like the Motorola Razr, but compromises remain regardless of the form factor. See, when you spend that kind of money on something, you expect to use it in any way you please. We still aren't there with folding phones.

I really enjoy using the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, but there are still times when I have to think twice about where I am and whether I should use it or not. Sometimes, I have to decide if it's the phone I want to take; I know, it's a bit of a niche problem, as I'm very lucky to have the chance to use multiple devices at any given time. However, it illustrates some of the core issues in the folding phone space.

Let's explore why I'm constantly trying to decide if my Pixel 9 Pro Fold should be the phone that leaves the house.

The initial consideration that crosses my mind is whether the phone will be bulkier than I want to carry. Because unless you have a flip-style phone like the aforementioned Razr, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, or you can get your hands on the crazy thin book-style Honor Magic V3, you're essentially packing two phones into a single pocket. It can be a lot to deal with if you're doing anything that requires being active.

When deciding to leave the house with my foldable, the more significant consideration is where I'll be going. While folding phones are getting some water resistance, dust protection is still lacking. The hinge is the primary point of concern for bits of dirt and other debris to get into and cause problems. Sure, there are dust caps and brushes to help protect the moving part, but there's still too much risk to take that chance.

When I wrestle with whether to leave my Pixel 9 Pro Fold at home, the concern of dust getting into the hinge pops into my head, but the bigger part of the problem is the inner display. If you're unaware, while the outer display is covered in actual glass, the inside has to be softer and more pliable to fold. The large inner display is highly susceptible to scratches, dents, and damage.

So, if I have to cut firewood, mow my yard, or head to the beach, I have to consider both debris getting inside the phone and what could get between the two halves to damage the inner display.

Keeping my precious safe

I enjoy my Pixel 9 Pro Fold too much to let it get hurt

When friends and family ask if they should get a folding phone, I have to ask some qualifying questions about how they use their current phones, what they want from them, and where they want to use them. I want to tell them to get one, but I'm also practical as much as I am a fan of cool gadgets, and I don't want to ruin the idea of a folding phone in the future because I told someone to get a device I know has caveats.

Again, I'm very happy with my Pixel 9 Pro Fold. It has great cameras that I can feel confident using in any situation. I get to use Pixel-specific software features I love, the hardware is wonderful, and it has solid battery life. But these are all the reasons I wish foldable phones were actually as durable as slab phones, and I don't want to be forced to leave my foldy phone behind.