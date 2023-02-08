The Dadish series is well known for its minimalistic but fantastic platformer games, and the latest, Daily Dadish, adds a splash of Wordle fun to the mix. While the basic Dadish concept remains the same, Daily Dadish splits the platforming experience into 365 levels, each available for just one day.

Wordle is clearly the inspiration behind Daily Dadish. Each of its 365 levels are handcrafted, and the hook is that they will only be available to play for one day each. But it's not just about completing the game. There are ten characters to unlock, and you'll earn rewards based on how fast you complete each level.

It should be noted that the levels aren't the same length as Wordle. In my brief attempt at completing Day 1, I was met with failure after failure until, in a burst of inspiration, I sped through to victory. (My victory run took 35 seconds in the end).

You'll earn a star if you complete the level faster than the recommended time. These stars can unlock new characters, but you'll earn a worthless gold, silver, or bronze medal if you can't reach the specified time. This results in a far more competitive experience than I expected, and I can easily see it taking over my daily Marvel Snap addiction.

Each level can be replayed as many times as you want during the day they are available, but you can't go back and play past levels once their allocated time is up. So if you're like me, and spent about an hour (yes, really) struggling with the first level, expect to lose a lot of your free time.

Daily Dadish is free to download with ads, and these ads can be removed for $4.99. This is the only in-app purchase in the game, but the ads aren't that unintrusive anyway. While I would love to see another year's worth of levels added later in the year, there are currently no plans to add more.