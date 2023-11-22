If you love traveling, you know that besides the handy Waze guiding you, a dependable portable power station is essential for enjoyable and hassle-free road trips and camping vacations. And this Black Friday you can get your hands on the technologically advanced and versatile Dabbsson power stations at unmissable deals.

If you've been looking to supplement your RV power system with a reliable power source or invest in a proven power station to run your devices while camping, you can't go wrong with the green energy solutions of Dabbsson. With up to 28% off, a whopping $500, there couldn't be a better time than now to invest in a Dabbsson power station.

Dabbsson DBS2300 power station: 26% off, get it for just $1179

With a capacity of 2300Wh, the Dabbsson DBS2300 power station gives you the power to run most of your household appliances and devices for several hours. As your needs grow, you can extend this capacity to 5300Wh or 8330Wh using Dabbsson expandable batteries.

Plus, it offers a 2200W output, which is upgradable to 3000W via the Dabbsson app. So you can use it to power devices like refrigerators and air conditioners.

Dabbsson employs the best battery technology to ensure long-lasting batteries and longevity of the DBS2300. Semi-solid LiFePO4 batteries are utilized, which provide more than 4500 charge cycles while maintaining over 80% efficiency. This versatile power station has 15 outputs, including an Anderson output so you can charge various devices.

The DBS2300 offers unmatched convenience through four charging options and is easy to control via its mobile app. This solar generator is perfect for outdoors and also features smart battery protection and faster charging.

Grab the solid DBS2300 at just $1179, 26% off its original price!

Dabbsson DBS2300 Plus power station: 28% off plus a free parallel connector if you buy 2

The upgraded version of DBS2300, the DBS2300 Plus sports a 2330Wh battery, which you can expand to a whopping 16,660Wh. You can connect two of these power stations with four DBS3000B expandable battery packs to get more capacity to power your modern home.

Equipped to be paralleled to 4000W AC output, you can set up this robust power station in a single click via its intuitive app. Its semi-solid state battery is safer and offers exceptional stability, high-temperature resistance, and an extended service life of over 15 years.

DBS2300 ensures higher safety through its UL94 V0 enclosure, which has the highest fire rating and complies with EMC Class B standards, so it's ideal for home use. Moreover, it offers numerous outlets, including Pure Sine Wave AC outlets to charge multiple household items simultaneously.

Bring home the DBS2300 Plus for just $1299, or buy two and get a free parallel connector.

Dabbsson DDBS1300 power station: 50% off

The compact DBS1300 equipped with a 1330Wh battery is the perfect way to keep your devices powered up at home or on the go. You can expand the battery capacity up to 9460Wh by connecting two DBS1300 power stations with four DBS1700B battery packs to enjoy extended power for days.

You will stay charged throughout your journeys with the industry-leading EV-grade semi-solid state LiFePO4 batteries that make this portable power station safer, more energy-efficient, and long-lasting than any other power station.

Meeting strict Class B standards for home use, the DBS1300 offers proven all-around safety protection. It's an ideal power station for the great outdoors and can be charged quickly via AC, solar power, AC+solar, and even a generator.

So take off worry-free with the DBS1300, which has 12 ports for all your work, play, and travel needs. With 4 Pure Sine Wave AC outlets and three USB-C charging ports, you can charge and run various devices like phones, laptops, fridges, CPAP, and more.

Get the compact yet powerful DBS1300 for just $599.

Go green with Dabbsson this Black Friday and save big

Since 2012, Dabbsson has been driven to bring its vision of a world of clean, sustainable energy to life. The result is Dabbsson's affordable green energy solutions that range from portable power stations to solar panels and expandable battery solutions.

While they're perfect to run your devices on the road or in camps, Dabbsson power stations also serve as great home backup power systems for use during outages or emergencies and weather events, when you need to maintain communication by running portable devices.

So don't miss these Black Friday deals to power up your home, your journeys, and road trips with the dependable, long-lasting, and advanced power stations from Dabbsson.

You'll find many other irresistible combo deals with power station and solar panel or an extra battery, like the DBS2300 + DBS200S at $1499, the DBS2300 Plus + DBS300B at $2599, and the DBS1300 + DBS1700B for just $1398! Grab them now!