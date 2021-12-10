Google released its new Android TV remote app some time back to serve as a handy alternative to a physical remote, and it had options for both swipe and D-pad controls. However, accessing the remote from the TV app was not exactly ideal. So, the company brought the remote to the Google Home app, but only with swipe controls. Now it's getting the D-pad, too.

Image Gallery (2 Images) Expand Expand

Close

The latest Google Home version 2.47.1.0 adds a new option to switch from the old swipe control to the added D-pad control when connected to a Google TV device (as per Reddit user PhilStation). Previously, the app only had the swipe control, which is basically a large touchpad. However, the new D-pad controls should feel more natural for people used to a standard TV remote.

Launching the Google Home app and selecting any Android TV device will bring up an option at the bottom of the display to open the virtual remote. You would then match your device using a PIN shown on your TV and then you can continue using it with just your smartphone in hand.

If you’re not already using Google Home to control your Android or Google TV device, download the app and check it out.

Acer Chromebook Spin 713 (2021) review: The best Chromebook of 2021 Acer’s newest Spin 713 is a performance juggernaut for the price

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email