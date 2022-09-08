If you've played Cyberpunk 2077 recently, you may have noticed that patch 1.6 added playable arcade games, including a title called Roach Race. Well, the auto-runner has made its way from the virtual world of Cyberpunk 2077 to the Google Play Store, which means you can now install the mini-game game on your Android device, and best of all, Roach Race is free, as in totally free, no in-app purchases or advertisements to be seen. So if you've been itching to play a simple yet enjoyable auto-runner that offers similar fun to Google's Dinosaur Game, then you're in luck with CD Projekt's latest mobile release.

As you can see in the above screenshot, Roach Race offers simple pixel graphics. The gameplay is also pretty simple, avoid obstacles to get through each level. So it's not like this is some genre-defining game or something, but it certainly works great as a time waster to revisit throughout the day. You can even compete for high scores if you're looking for an excuse to see how you stack up to everyone else playing.

2 Images

Close

All in all, it's nice to see CD Projekt hyping the recent 1.6 update for Cyberpunk 2077 with a free game for mobile. After all, why waste the effort locking the new mini-game to a solitary release when the entire globe can get in on the fun on their mobile device, thus advertising to everyone there's a new patch for Cyberpunk 2077. It's a win-win scenario for everyone involved, something I wish more developers would realize, that loss-leaders on mobile are a great way to interest people in your other products.