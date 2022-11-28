After months of early deals and discounts, Cyber Monday has finally arrived, and it may be your last opportunity to get some of these great gadgets at their lowest prices. What once was a single day of sales has exploded like The Thing and absorbed the weekend and Cyber Monday into a four-day, free-for-all for deals, discounts, and doorbusters. Now that Cyber Monday is here, you can save a lot of money on tech.

From the best Android phone deals to tablet bundles to every speaker and earbud sale you can imagine, we've rounded up the best Cyber Monday deals to pounce on right now. We've also got the history and insight around what deals are worth grabbing and which aren't worth your money.

Best overall

Source: Google Google Pixel 7 $499 $599 Save $100 If you bought the Pixel 7 at list price last month, I'm sorry. Not only is one of the best Android phones around $100 off for Cyber Monday, but the Google Store's enhanced trade-ins make it surprisingly easy to get one either free or a paltry sum. Best Buy's also running enhanced trade-ins, too. While the Pixel 7 Pro is also on sale, the 7's flat screen is easier to use (and protect), and it's a more comfortable size while being just as powerful as its big brother. $499 at Best Buy $499 at Amazon From free at Google Store

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 $140 $250 Save $110 It may be last year's watch, but the Galaxy Watch 4 performs just as well as the Watch 5 — okay, except for the battery life, but even that's only a minor upgrade — and you can get it for half the price of the new model right now at Amazon. Only the 40mm Silver is $140, but the other colors (and retailers) are $170, which is still far, far less than the Watch 5 and the Google Pixel Watch. From $150 at Samsung $140 at Amazon $170 at Best Buy

Acer Chromebook Spin 714 $479 $729 Save $250 This is not only Acer's best Chromebook; it's one of the best Chromebooks you can buy today. For Cyber Monday, it's back down to its lowest price ever. And if you didn't pull the trigger on a Chromebook deal yet, this is the one to grab. $479 at Best Buy

Google Nest Audio $50 $100 Save $50 Google's smart speaker is half off if you want one, but being able to grab a stereo pair for $90 is pretty much unbeatable. I pulled the trigger on one of these myself already, and it's been a wonderful music-serving companion as I crank through the rest of these deals. Also, remember that these come in five colors, so please grab Coral pink or Sky blue, like I did, to spice up your setup more than standard Chalk or Charcoal. $50 at Google Store $89 at Google Store (2-pack) $50 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 $140 $230 Save $90 While Amazon's Fire tablets may be ridiculously cheap, you get what you pay for. So, if you're after an affordable but worthwhile tablet, grab the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, specifically the $200 128GB version. It comes with more RAM and a better processor, and it's still less than the base 32GB model's starting price. If you have an old Samsung phone or tablet to trade in, you can even drop the price down to $100, which is a way better bang for your buck than a Fire HD 10. $140 at Amazon From $100 at Samsung $140 at Best Buy

Source: Sony Sony WF-1000XM4 $178 $280 Save $102 The best earbuds are back down to their best price yet, so if you want to tune out the world and find some solace in your Spotify shuffles, this is the time. I own these buds and use them whenever I leave the house. The ANC is a lifeline and the sound quality is impressive, especially when paired with an LDAC-supported device with Tidal, Amazon Music's HiFi collection, or Deezer. Just be warned if you have small ears (like me), there may be some discomfort the first few days as your ears adjust to the size of these buds. $178 at Best Buy $178 at Amazon

Source: Amazon Amazon Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) 2 Free Philips Hue White Smart Bulbs $40 $60 Save $20 While $40 for the freshly-upgraded and also-works-as-an-Eero-extender Echo Dot with Clock is a sweet deal on its own, getting it with two free Philips Hue bulbs sweetens that pot considerably. The clock on this Echo Dot is useful because it can display timers, the weather, and even what song is playing, which is super helpful compared to the normal, LED display-less Echo Dot. $40 at Amazon $40 at Best Buy $40 at Amazon (Bundle)

Android Smartphones

Source: Google Google Pixel 6a $299 $449 Save $150 If you don't have a phone to trade in this Cyber Monday, the Pixel 6a is the deal to beat. This phone is one of the best values in the Android market even at its normal price; at $299, it's an absolute steal. Using the same Tensor G1 chipset the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro did, the 6a is plenty powerful while being an almost-perfect screen size at 6.1 inches.Google Store's trade-in enhancements also make it pretty easy to get the 6a for free so long as you have a relatively recent smartphone. $299 at Amazon $299 at Best Buy From free at Google Store

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 $570 $1800 Save $1230 The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is over $400 off at Samsung and Best Buy, with both offering enhanced trade-ins to sweeten the pot even further. Best Buy is offering up to $900 trade-in, while Samsung is offering up to $1000 for the first trade-in device and up to another $470 on a second device. That'll get the price down to $100 with the right phone. From $570 at Samsung $1370 at Amazon From $500 at Best Buy

Source: Google Google Pixel 7 Pro $749 $899 Save $150 The Pixel 7 Pro is $150 off at most major retailers, but Best Buy and the Google Store both have enhanced trade-in deals that can help you get one for free or for a pittance. The larger of Google's flagships, the Pixel 7 Pro features a 120Hz curved touchscreen, an improved telephoto lens that the normal Pixel 7 misses out on, and that striking Hazel colorway. $749 at Best Buy $749 at Amazon From free at Google Store

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 $800 $1000 Save $200 The foldable phone that will fit in your pocket can be yours for as little as $85 at Samsung right now if you have two qualifying phones to trade in, with enhanced two-phone trade-in plus $150 instant savings — or you can get a flat $200 off if you don't have anything to trade in. Best Buy's trade-in deal can be better with the right phone — up to $900 off — but it depends on what phone you have right now. From $85 at Samsung $800 at Amazon $800 at Best Buy

Source: Google Google Pixel 6 Last Call $390 $600 Save $210 The Google Pixel 6 is close to selling out forever, but before it goes gently into the abyss, it's back on sale, probably for the last time. While you could get the Pixel 7 for less if you have a decent phone to trade-in, if you're buying outright, it's hard to deny the value of $389 for a damn good flagship phone. $390 at Best Buy

Google's Pixel 7 may have only been out for a month, but it's down to $500. The Pixel 7 Pro is $150 off for a price tag of $750, though trade-in deals at the Google Store (and Best Buy, to a lesser degree) make it easy to grab one for $100 or less with a recent phone. If you were hoping for a dirt-cheap Pixel 6, those seem to have dried up for good outside random flash deals. But you can check out the Pixel 6a, which is down to $300 or free with most trade-ins.

Samsung has been quite liberal with deals on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy S22 Ultra this year, but this is the first time in a while the "baby" S22 has seen significant incentives, with $100 off plus up to $500 enhanced trade-in at Samsung — and up to $700 trade-in at Best Buy.

OnePlus has most of its recent phones on sale, from the OnePlus 9 series up to the OnePlus 10T and Nord N20 5G. The Nord N20 is especially nice, as it's one of the best budget phones around and has seldom seen significant discounts since its launch this summer.

Tablets & Kindle

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra $900 $1100 Save $200 The entire Galaxy Tab S8 is discounted right now, but the Tab S8 Ultra's got the deepest discounts — up to $200 off at Samsung and Best Buy. Samsung's also offering up to $500 enhanced trade-in for trading in either a phone or a tablet, which can knock it down to $400. From $400 at Samsung $900 at Best Buy

Source: Apple 2021 Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation) $400 $500 Save $100 Yes, we're an Android site, but that doesn't mean we don't respect good iPad deals when they arise. The iPad mini may not be the bargain of previous models, but when you can take $100 off that price tag, you're getting quite the tablet for a much more reasonable price. While splitting yourself between two ecosystems can be irksome, it's hard to deny iPad's more cohesive tablet experience. $400 at Amazon

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE $420 $600 Save $180 Much like the S20 FE and S21 FE, the Tab S7 FE brings a larger screen, a slightly more affordable chipset, and a propensity for discounts. Deals for the Tab S7 FE are frequent; right now, the 128GB model is $50 off at both Samsung and Best Buy. Samsung is sweetening the deal with a $200 guaranteed trade-in on any Galaxy device — although that seems to be misbehaving on Samsung's site at the moment. From $220 at Samsung $420 at Best Buy

Source: Amazon Amazon Fire 7 (2022) $40 $60 Save $20 $40 for a tablet goes beyond budget deals and straight into impulse-buy territory. $40 for a tablet that launched less than two months ago and finally got USB-C after years of being haunted by outdated micro-USB is phenomenal. Whether you want one for your kid to break use before they learn to respect their toys or just need something for watching some videos and reading e-comics, the Fire 7 may not be a powerhouse, but it's got you covered handily. $40 at Amazon $40 at Best Buy

While deals on iPads are pretty much a given every Cyber Monday, deals on good Android tablets are much more varied. This year we got a new generation of Galaxy S8 tablets, which means this year's Samsung tablet sales are poised to be quite diverse. We saw Samsung and Best Buy slash prices on the Galaxy Tab S8 line and the Galaxy Tab A8 (2021) in October sales, but deals on the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 line have been cropping up, too.

Lenovo's tablets are a bit of a mixed bag: the budget-minded models are seeing their average discounts, but if you want a P12 Pro, you'll likely have to wait. We've yet to see any big discounts throughout the sales period — and even if we do, Samsung's deals would likely undercut it.

And rounding out the bottom of the budget barrel, Amazon debuted new Fire 7 and Fire HD 8 tablets this summer and fall, and the new Fire 7 is down to $40, which is impressive for a tablet that launched in September. Just make sure when looking at Fire tablet deals that you steer clear of any older-gen models. If it doesn't have USB-C, you shouldn't be buying it, budget or not.

Smartwatch & Fitness Trackers

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 $229 $280 Save $51 Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 only offers a handful of upgrades over the Galaxy Watch 4, but the bigger battery and more durable Sapphire Crystal Glass will make it worthwhile for many, especially once the Cyber Monday sales are in full swing. Enhanced trade-ins of up to $150 — a guaranteed $75 minimum trade-in value — and a $50 discount mean you can pick up the Watch 5 for anywhere from $80 to $155 so long as you have any smartwatch to trade in any condition. $230 at Samsung $230 at Best Buy $229 at Amazon

Source: Google Google Pixel Watch $300 $350 Save $50 The Google Pixel Watch gets its first discount for Cyber Monday, and $50 off still leaves it at a slight disadvantage against the Galaxy Watch 5 — in both price and reputation. But, if you've been as anxiously awaiting this watch as I have, we'll take any discount we can. While there were a few bugs at launch, Google's been quick to send out updates and improve the experience. $300 at Google Store $300 at Best Buy $300 at Amazon

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 $140 $250 Save $110 While the Galaxy Watch 5 will undoubtedly see some discounts later this month, the watch to buy today is the Galaxy Watch 4. It has the same processor and almost all the same sensors, and you can get it for $170 at Samsung and Best Buy. However, Amazon's got them beat with a $140 price tag right now. Given the Watch 4 is a year and a half old and seemingly discontinued, I don't expect this to last through Cyber Monday, so buy it while it's still in stock. From $150 at Samsung $140 at Amazon $170 at Best Buy

Fitbit Sense 2 $200 $300 Save $100 The Fitbit Sense 2 is a good fitness tracker. It keeps tabs on every health metric you could ask for, it lasts up to a week on a single charge, and it looks nice doing it. While it's not the lowest price it's ever seen — there were a few blissful hours when Amazon accidentally dropped it to $80 — $200 is as good as it's going to get for the next few months. $200 at Amazon $200 at Best Buy

Source: Best Buy Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic $149 $350 Save $201 Sharing most components with the newer Galaxy Watch 5, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is still an excellent smartwatch in 2022. This Cyber Monday deal makes it even more affordable for those who want something that can tell the time and then some: the Watch 4 Classic is way down to $149. $300 at Samsung $300 at Amazon $149 at Walmart

The Google Pixel Watch has finally gotten its first discount! $50 off means you can grab it for $300, but really, that just means it's the price it should've launched at to begin with. The better deals are still definitely Samsung's, as you can trade in any smartwatch in any condition and get $75 towards a Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 alongside the $50 Instant Rebate, bringing it to $155 or less if you have a newer watch from Samsung or Apple.

The Galaxy Watch 4 is down to $180 without a trade-in if you lack an old watch to swap. It has the same processor as the Galaxy Watch 5, so it's just as powerful; it just doesn't have quite the same battery life and the screen isn't quite as tough.

Other watches to keep an eye on will be the Fossil Gen 6 family — which includes the Razer Watch and Skagen Falster Gen 6 — as they're finally getting the Wear OS 3 update and are now a year old, so deeper discounts are all but guaranteed. Fitbit and Garmin will likely be running deals on most of their fitness trackers and smartwatches, but nothing will beat the few blessed hours when Amazon accidentally sold the new Fitbit Sense 2 for $80.

Earbuds, headphones, & speakers

Source: Sony Sony WF-1000XM4 $178 $280 Save $102 The best earbuds on the market are back down to their lowest price ever, and if you need the best of both sound quality and ANC, none quite rival the Sony WF-1000XM4s. While their normal price is usually too much for the average consumer to pull the trigger on, $178 makes them a phenomenal value. $178 at Best Buy $178 at Amazon

Source: Google Google Pixel Buds Pro $150 $200 Save $50 The Pixel Buds Pro bring back the fully awesome gesture controls and wireless charging from the 2020 Pixel Buds while fixing the connectivity issues and adding ANC. Although the first fit might feel a bit odd to some, they're easy to wear for hours on end. You can leave them in for the better part of a day and seldom get earbud fatigue. Some colors are getting back-ordered clear through December, and the Charcoal is sold out at Amazon — so if you want a pair, better buy now. $150 at Google Store $150 at Amazon $150 at Best Buy

Sony WH-CH710N $68 $150 Save $82 While these headphones are decent at their list price of $150, for $68 they are downright impressive. The ANC and sound quality won't be quite as strong as the WH-1000XM4 or XM5, but it's as good as it gets if you're on a budget. $68 at Amazon $68 at Best Buy

Source: Ultimate Ears Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 $80 $100 Save $20 Ultimate Ears has stuck to an "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" mentality on the Wonderboom series. The Wonderboom 3 still features the same fun design while staying water-resistant, dustproof, and floatable, so you can keep the party going wherever life takes you. There is only one Achilles Heel to this iconic and well-loved speaker: it still uses micro-USB to charge because the company is lazy, cheap, or both. $80 at Amazon $80 at Best Buy

Source:Sony Sony SRS-XB13 $38 $60 Save $22 This Sony speaker is pint-sized and powerful, and for Cyber Monday, you can get it for 40 bucks. With IP67 water and dust resistance, USB-C charging, and a range of fun, colorful finishes, the SRS-XB13 makes a great stocking stuffer (or a nice little treat for yourself). $38 at Amazon $40 at Best Buy

JBL Charge 5 $120 $180 Save $60 Customers won't find much to complain about the JBL Charge 5 and its performance. Features like the 20-hour battery life and IP67-certified water/dust resistance make this the Bluetooth speaker to beat this Cyber Monday. Although it wasn't too steeply priced at its original MSRP, a savings of $60 is hard to overlook. $120 at Amazon $120 at Best Buy

Earbuds get sweet deals all year long, so it's not really a question of "if" but "when." Many popular models like the Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 have already been discounted down to less than $100, while premium models like the Pixel Buds Pro are $50 off right now for those seeking comfy buds with the best touch controls.

Our favorite earbuds around, the Sony WF-1000XM4, are back down to $178, and if you've been debating these babies, you better reach your conclusion soon. Once Tuesday, November 29 rolls around, we suspect the XM4s will snap right back to $280 and stay there for the next three-five months. The WF-CH710N are down to a wonderfully tidy price and both the WH-1000XM4 and XM5 headphones have deals active right now, as well as a deal on one of the best compact portable Bluetooth speakers around, the Sony SRS-XB13.

Jabra has brought back its standard deals, too, but I'm hoping those drop a bit more, especially for the older Elite 3 and Elite 4 Active.

Chromebooks

Source: Best Buy Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 (Celeron N4020) $99 $189 Save $90 The Lenovo Flex 3 is a perineal Cyber Monday favorite. You get an 11.6-inch touchscreen, 64GB of internal storage for apps and media, and all-day battery life for rock-bottom prices. It's not the most powerful Chromebook, but I've spent many an afternoon writing and people-watching with it. It's also durable as heck to try and stand up to your kids. There are two flavors of Flex 3: this is the Intel Celeron-powered version, and it's back down to $99. $99 at Best Buy

Source: Best Buy HP Chromebook x360 14c $470 $660 Save $190 Almost half off one of HP's most capable 2-in-1 Chromebooks is hard to pass up if you need a new daily driver laptop, as this has plenty of power thanks to its 11th Gen i3 and 8GB of RAM. The 14-inch touchscreen allows for better app interactions and the satisfaction of flicking through emails or social feeds with your fingers rather than the trackpad while you're curled up on the couch. $470 at HP

Source: Best Buy Lenovo Duet 3 $199 $379 Save $180 The successor to the original Chromebook Duet is also compact — but polished like the Duet 5. And, thanks to a slightly larger screen and profile, It's not quite as cramped as the original Duet. Plus, it fixes the one Achilles Heel the 2020 model had: the speakers can actually reach proper volumes! Today you can grab the Duet 3 for less than the two-year-old model, which is a rare novelty that only rolls around this time of year. $199 at Best Buy $350 at Walmart

Chromebook deals have already been out in force from the unbeatable $99 Lenovo Flex 3 to premium models like the ASUS Spin CX5, but most of the early deals sold out, and we're finally getting new ones. The HP Dragonfly Elite Chromebook was up to $600 off at HP with a coupon code, but that's expired for now. We're watching for any doorbusters that might get it below $1000 at last.

Lenovo's website has been cleaning house on its Chromebooks this fall, but models like Flex 5i, Flex 3, and the Duet line have all seen regular discounts and ample supply at Best Buy and Amazon. Even the ThinkPad C13 and C14 saw some early deals, but the C13 has sold out and the C14 has sold out of its ready-to-ship versions.

Outside the Chromebook Spin CX5, ASUS's current Chromebook deals have mostly focused on older models like the C203, Flip 433, and Flip 434, which will stop getting updates in 2025 and 2026 respectively. Best Buy already sold out of most of its Flip C536 (aka the 2021 model of the CX5) models during clearance sales, but hopefully, more recent ASUS Chromebooks will see discounts as we approach the actual holiday.

Acer Chromebooks have seen ten kinds of deals, discounts, and clearance sales over the last three months, including $250 off the Acer Chromebook Spin 714, but that expired last weekend and we've been anxiously awaiting its return. These sales led to a number of Chromebooks we expect to see on sale this Cyber Monday selling out — such as the Acer Spin 713 (2021) — but there are still a fair few 2022 models getting discounts, like the Spin 514 (3H) and the older (1H), too.

Smart home

Source: Ring Ring Spotlight Cam Plus (Battery) $140 $200 Save $60 Most of Ring's cameras are discounted, but Spotlight Plus is the one to grab. Both the Battery and the Wired versions of the Plus are seeing their first sale ever since being released in October. Color Night Vision lets you see what's going on even before you (or a motion alert) trigger the brighter spotlights. For its first discount, 30% off is pretty sweet. $140 at Best Buy $140 at Amazon

Google Nest Audio $50 $100 Save $50 Google's most recent smart speaker is half off for a single speaker, but you can save an extra $10 on top of that when you buy a pair from the Google Store. I took advantage of this deal and bought one in Sky blue for my sunroom office, and it's been a gem for setting alarms, listening to music, and keeping my spirits up all day. $50 at Google Store $89 at Google Store (2-pack) $50 at Best Buy

Source: Amazon Amazon Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) 2 Free Philips Hue White Smart Bulbs $40 $60 Save $20 $20 off the Echo Dot with Clock that debuted last month is cool, but do you know what's really cool? Free Philips Hue bulbs on top of that $20 discount. These are White Philips Hue bulbs rather than White and Color, but they'll still give you enough of a taste of automating and voice-controlling your lights and hopefully get you to invest and expand your collection the next time these bulbs go on sale. And as someone who has most of their apartment covered in Hue lights, I can say the color ones and their various scenes can be highly addictive. $40 at Amazon $40 at Best Buy $40 at Amazon (Bundle)

Source: Amazon Ring Video Doorbell Wired $40 $65 Save $25 Ring's 2021 wired doorbell has a sweeter deal than its predecessor and makes it incredibly easy to thwart porch pirates and scare off solicitors — so long as your home already has the wires for it. $40 for package protection and peace of mind is almost too good to pass up. $40 at Amazon $40 at Best Buy

Source: Kasa Kasa Smart Plug KP200 In-Wall Outlet $18 $30 Save $12 Smart plugs you plug into existing outlets are fine when you're first dipping your toes in the smart home pool, but long-term, why buy plugs when you can replace the whole outlet for a cleaner, simpler look? TP-Link Kasa makes one of the best, and it's down to $23 at B and H, but Amazon also offers a $5 coupon to take it down to $18. $18 at Amazon $18 at B&H

Source: Best Buy Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 Smart Light Bulb (3-pack) $90 $135 Save $45 I bought one of these packs last Cyber Monday to expand coverage of lovely RGB colors so that I could live under a blue/purple/teal paradise rather than under the harsh, cold white of a normal bulb. This three-pack gets them down to $30 a bulb, which is a great deal and thus why it's temporarily out of stock at Amazon, though you can still place an order and get it once they get some more in. $90 at Best Buy

Source: Amazon Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra $1060 $1400 Save $340 The Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra is lavishly expensive, but it's also the most powerful and easiest-to-use robot vacuum we've ever tested. If you have a combination of hard flooring and carpet, it can clean it all, and you barely have to touch the robot. A $340 discount for Cyber Monday doesn't make it affordable by any means, but if you were already thinking about picking one up, now's a great time. $1060 at Amazon

Source: yeedi Yeedi Vac 2 Pro $300 $450 Save $150 The Yeedi Vac 2 Pro is a competent entry-level robot vacuum that offers some high-end features at a much lower price than the competition. Where many affordable robot vacuums just roll around randomly, the Yeedi Vac 2 Pro can actually create maps of your home to clean systematically. It's usually $450, but you can grab one for $300 right now. $300 at Amazon

Source: Amazon iRobot Roomba i7+ 7550 Robot Vacuum $500 $900 Save $400 The self-emptying Roomba i7+ robot vacuum can "hold up to 60 days of debris" in its base station, requiring less routine upkeep than many other robo-vacs. It also maps your space for more efficient cleaning. It's been selling for about $800 for most of the year, but it's down to $500 for Cyber Monday. $500 at Best Buy

Source: Amazon Ring Alarm 5-Piece Kit (2nd Gen) $130 $200 Save $70 The Ring Alarm is undeniably one of the best smart alarm systems around. It's priced fairly and easy to use. It's also seamless to set up, thanks to clever engineering with pre-paired products and a smart installation method that makes the sensors easy to place wherever you want in just a few minutes. The five-piece kit typically retails for $200, but it's $130 this Cyber Monday. That's not as good a discount as we saw last year, but it's close. $130 at Amazon $130 at Best Buy

Source: Amazon Smartmi Air Purifier $110 $220 Save $110 The Smartmi Air Purifier can purportedly clean the air in rooms up to 517 square feet in 26 minutes — a figure that's as impressive as it is specific. You can control it remotely using its dedicated app, the Google Assistant, or Alexa. Normally $220, it's half off on Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon. $110 with on-page coupon

From Google's Nest smart speakers to Philips Hue light bulbs to TP Kasa smart plugs and beyond, just about every smart home device you can imagine is already seeing some kind of discount — except for the latest Nest Wired Doorbell and Nest Wifi Pro, which came out last month. Amazon's already got the Echo down to half off, and the entire, just-launched Echo Dot 5th Gen series is discounted — and bundled with free smart lights, too.

For smart light brands like Philips Hue, Govee, and more, as well as smart plugs and connected devices like smart air purifiers and smart coffee makers, the discounts are finally heating up, especially for the normally overprice Hue bulbs.

Of course, if there's only one smart home deal you take advantage of this Cyber Monday— and you're a Google Assistant household rather than Alexa — make it Google Store's 2 Nest Audio for $90; it's just too good to pass up, though $50 for one is still a great deal if you don't need a stereo pair.