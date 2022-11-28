Whether you're looking for the perfect cookbook in the kitchen or a portable television around your house, tablets are the best option around. With large displays, removable keyboards, unique pens, and so much more, these slates are good for everything from productivity to binge-watching on the weekends. The Android tablet ecosystem is healthier than it's been in years, thanks to some incredible options from Samsung, Amazon, Lenovo, and more — not to mention the Apple-shaped giant in the room.

Cyber Monday has a deal for you whether you're after a budget tablet perfect for the entire family or one of the best Android slates available today. Here's everything you should look for as you surf the web, hunting for the best prices.

Best Android tablet deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra $900 $1100 Save $200 If you want the best Android tablet money can buy, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is it. It has a massive 14.6-inch display, an ultra-powerful processor, and all sorts of accessories to improve the experience. You can't beat what Samsung's offering here for up to $200 off its usual price and up to $500 enhanced trade-in. From $400 at Samsung $900 at Best Buy

Source: Amazon Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022) $55 $100 Save $45 Amazon's Fire HD 8 is the perfect compromise between speed, screen size, and price. It's smaller and more manageable than the top-of-the-line Fire HD 10 but offers a much better experience than the cheaper Fire 7. Moreover, at just $55, it's a great bargain for a tablet that's only been on the market since October. $55 at Amazon $55 at Best Buy

Source: Apple Apple iPad (2021) $270 $330 Save $60 If you're looking to jump ship from Android tablets or shopping for the Apple fan in your life, you can't go wrong with the 9th-gen iPad. It's not Apple's latest and greatest, but it's an affordable alternative to its Android rivals. $270 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite $75 $150 Save $75 Samsung's Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is under $100 ahead of the holidays. It makes for a great alternative to Amazon's most recent Fire HD 8, but if you have some cash to burn, spring for the more expensive 64GB version of the A7 Lite. It also includes an additional gigabyte of RAM for better performance across the board. $100 at Amazon From $75 at Samsung $100 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Tab deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra $900 $1100 Save $200 Samsung is one of the first major manufacturers to introduce a true laptop-replacement slate in the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. Its 14.6-inch screen makes this as impressive as any Ultrabook on the market. Although its expansive display won't be for everyone, if you've dreamed of a larger screen for your Android experience, Samsung's Tab S8 Ultra is worth every penny — especially when it's up to $200 off at Samsung with a $500 enhanced trade-in. From $400 at Samsung $900 at Best Buy

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE $420 $600 Save $180 The Galaxy Tab S7 FE is a bargain hunter's dream. Although it won't provide users with the same high-end experience as the Tab S8+, it's hard to argue with the value here. Whether you're looking to take notes in a meeting or stream Netflix late into the night, this is the slate for you. The 128GB model is $50 off at both Samsung and Best Buy, and Samsung is sweetening the deal with a $200 guaranteed trade-in on any Galaxy device. From $220 at Samsung $420 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 $140 $230 Save $90 Samsung's latest Galaxy Tab A8 delivers an expansive 10.5" FHD display perfect for binge-watching your favorite shows or playing some all-time classic games. It comes with 128GB of storage plus a microSD card slot, so you can even take all of your entertainment offline with you. $140 at Amazon From $100 at Samsung $140 at Best Buy

When it comes to Android tablets, you really can't beat Samsung. Much like their phone lineup, Samsung has a slate at nearly every price level. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is one of the biggest tablets you can buy today, featuring an expansive 14.6-inch display that makes it ideal for productivity and media consumption. It's as expensive as it is massive, but with this sale, it's well worth buying.

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE is a better experience for the average consumer. It's $50 off right now, but considering how stiff the competition has gotten in the mid-range tablet space, don't be surprised if it falls even further. The Tab S7 FE isn't Samsung's 12-inch newest slate — that honor belongs to the Tab S8+ — but it's more than powerful enough for most users. Although the 64GB model is on sale for $400, you'll want the 128GB variant. It's only $20 more and also includes 6GB of RAM.

If you're looking for something more affordable — something set to rival the likes of Apple's low-cost iPad and Amazon's entire lineup — check out Samsung's Tab A-series. Like their similarly named phones lineup, these slates are cheaper alternatives to the Tab S-series. And unlike with the Fire tablets, you won't need to sideload the Play Store.

The Galaxy Tab A8 is a great option. With a large 10.5" display and up to 128GB of storage, it's the perfect tablet to hit the road with. Download as many movies or games as you want without worrying about storage since a microSD card slot makes it possible to keep all sorts of content offline. Usually priced at $230 to undercut Apple's entry-level iPad, the Tab A8 can be yours for as low as $140 right now.

Meanwhile, if you prefer a smaller form factor, check out the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. It's not quite as impressive as the larger Tab A8, but with an 8.4" display, it's a little easier to hold in your hand. At just $100, it's another great Android-based alternative to Amazon's slates. While you'll have to pay a little more, the Tab A-series offers improved performance alongside native Play Store support.

Amazon Fire deals

Source: Amazon Amazon Fire 7 (2022) $40 $60 Save $20 If you want the cheapest tablet around, Amazon has you covered. For less than the price of a video game, the Fire 7 will get you online, bring you all your favorite streaming apps, and more. It's not the fastest or most impressive tablet on the market, but at $40 for Cyber Monday, it's good enough. Heck, it even has USB-C now. $40 at Amazon $40 at Best Buy

Source: Amazon Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022) $55 $100 Save $45 Amazon's Fire HD 8 is a great middle ground between the smaller, cheaper Fire 7 and its big brother counterpart, the Fire HD 10. For $55, you're getting a larger, sharper screen, improved performance, and more. If you have $15 to spare, skip the Fire 7 and spring for this model. You won't regret it. $55 at Amazon $55 at Best Buy

Source: Amazon Amazon Fire HD 10 $75 $150 Save $75 The Fire HD 10 remains Amazon's oldest tablet — it was last upgraded a year ago — but it's also one of the best deals. You can grab a massive 1080p display at half off for just $75. That brings you lots of space for streaming, gaming, and productivity. The Fire HD 8 offers more portability in its smaller screen, but if you want a massive display for as cheap as possible, this is the slate to buy. $75 at Amazon $75 at Best Buy

It's something of a tradition for Amazon's entire Fire lineup to go on sale in time for the holidays, and like clockwork, those prices are here. Whether you're looking at the low-cost Fire 7, a more premium experience in the Fire HD 8, or a large display perfect for media consumption in the Fire HD 10, Amazon has something for everyone at affordable prices.

Even at their non-discounted prices, the Fire lineup's most expensive slate starts at only $150. The top-of-the-line Fire HD 10 is marked down to just $75, while the newer entry-level Fire 7 is just $40. Amazon has finally upgraded these devices with USB-C and newer versions of Android, making them great for the entire family. Just keep in mind that Fire OS doesn't include the Play Store. While it's possible to sideload the Play Store on recent Fire tablets, Amazon is always working to prevent users from downloading their favorite Google apps.

Amazon's Fire tablets come in plenty of SKUs, including special kid-friendly editions, so make sure to check out every model available as part of this deal.

Apple iPad deals

Source: Apple 2021 Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation) $400 $500 Save $100 Although it's not as cheap as similarly-sized Android tablets, Apple's smallest slate is well worth picking up. It's currently $40 off, but we've seen it drop as low as $400 in the run-up to Cyber Monday. $400 at Amazon $400 at Best Buy

Source: Apple Apple iPad (2021) $270 $330 Save $60 Although the 9th-gen iPad isn't Apple's latest mainline tablet, it remains on the market as a low-cost alternative to the Airs and Pros of the world. Unless you're looking to replace your laptop with a tablet — or you need the latest and greatest — this is well worth your money, especially when it's on sale. $270 at Amazon

Source: Apple Apple iPad (2022) $419 $450 Save $31 Apple's latest iPad features a full redesign, bringing it closer in line to what we've seen from the company's more powerful tablets. Paired with USB-C and a slew of colorful materials, it's a great option — albeit with a price hike over previous entry-level iPads. From $419 at Amazon

Before you accuse us of blasphemy, hear us out. Even with some improvements to big-screen experiences provided by Android 12L and Android 13, Apple remains the king of tablets. Plenty of Android users still prefer to grab an iPad over any of its competitors, to say nothing of the iPhone user in your life. Whether you're shopping for yourself or a loved one, we won't judge.

If you are after an iPad, the Pro lineup is your best bet for deals. Apple recently upgraded the 11-inch and 12.9-inch models with new processors, but the M1-powered versions provide plenty of speed. They're both on sale at Amazon for $100 off.

Although it's currently only $40, we've also seen the iPad Mini marked down by $100. Apple's 8-inch slate is a fun and friendly size, perfect for anyone who finds larger screens just a little overwhelming. We've seen this price on and off for months and expect it to return before you kill off those Thanksgiving leftovers.

Apple's lineup doesn't end there, though its sales might. The 5th-gen iPad Air is a recent release, and we don't expect to see it on sale, although early-morning doorbusters are possible. Apple's 10th-gen iPad is on sale only a month after hitting store shelves for only $25 to $30 off, but if you have a family member dead-set on getting an iPad for Christmas, it's a good option.

Meanwhile, the 9th-gen iPad remains up for grabs if you can live with older hardware. It's usually $329, but right now, you can grab one for just $270. That's $60 off MSRP, making it a killer deal for anyone shopping for a tablet.

Unfortunately, while Amazon still has active deals on iPads, if you were hoping to buy from Best Buy, you're out of luck. The big box retailer has bumped Apple's tablets back up to full price.

Lenovo tablet deals

Source: Lenovo Lenovo Tab P11 Plus $300 $420 Save $120 Lenovo's Tab P11 Plus isn't the company's newest or most powerful tablet, but it does have some big advantages over the competition. For just $300, you get a tablet with a keyboard dock, a stylus, and an expansive 11" display. Try to beat that, Apple. $300 at Amazon

Source: Amazon Lenovo Tab M10 Plus $170 $230 Save $60 Lenovo's third-gen Tab M10 Plus is a great budget alternative to the Samsungs and Amazons of the tablet world. While it's not quite as impressive as slates that cost you hundreds of dollars, less than $200 gets you a large HD display, 128GB of storage, an updated OS, and a clean, minimal build. $170 at Amazon

While Lenovo's high-end P12 Pro tablet isn't on sale for Cyber Monday, two lesser-known models are — and you can score them both for under $300. The Tab P11 Plus includes a keyboard and a stylus in the box, making it a great productivity machine for less than nearly any other tablet on this list. (Those are must-have accessories if you plan to take these tablets to school.) The Tab M10 Plus, meanwhile, is Lenovo's third-gen low-cost slate. While it doesn't include any specific accessories, it's still a super affordable tablet perfect for streaming and web browsing.

Source: Best Buy Lenovo Duet 3 $199 $379 Save $180 While the original Duet was fine as a budget-focused Chrome OS tablet, that made it somewhat rough around the edges. The Duet 3 remedies this and all the Duet's other flaws with a slightly bigger screen and a more refined finish. It's down to $350 at Walmart, but I'm hoping we can see it come back down to $300 or below, as Best Buy had it a few weekends ago. The keyboard and kickstand are included in the box, but I'll often ditch the keyboard and just settle on the couch for a weekend of reading. $199 at Best Buy $350 at Walmart

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 $390 $430 Save $40 Lenovo's Duet 5 is an excellent hybrid Chromebook, delivering the portability of a full-size 13.3-inch tablet while also providing a fully removable keyboard should you need it. This model with 4GB of RAM is currently discounted at Amazon, but if possible, you should keep an eye out for the 8GB SKU. $390 at Amazon

If Lenovo's budget Android tablets aren't doing it for you, the company also makes some of the best ChromeOS tablets you can buy today. While Google has done a 180-degree turn back to focusing on Android slates, hybrid Chromebooks are a great option if you want more flexibility in your device. The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 is already back on sale after a promotion earlier this month, while the Duet 3 remains a great budget option — especially at its new lower price.

The Duet 5 sports a roomy 13.3-inch OLED panel, while the more affordable Duet 3 uses an 11-inch LCD. If you're between the two, the Duet 5 is the laptop to get, especially if you can get your hands on the tier with 8GB of RAM. Even at their standard prices, both Chromebooks are available for well below $500, and that price tag is only trending downwards as more discounts continue to pile up.

Budget tablet deals

Nokia T20 $183 $250 Save $67 Although this slate might not come with the name recognition of more expensive tablets, it's hard to go wrong with a $180 tablet. Featuring a 10.4-inch 1080p display and excellent battery life, think of this device as the perfect competitor to the Amazon Fire HD 10 — no sideloading required. $183 at Amazon

Amazon Fire 7 Kids (2022) $55 $110 Save $55 With an ultra-durable case and a year's subscription to Amazon's Kids+ service, the child-friendly edition of the Fire 7 is the slate to get this holiday season. It's everything we love about Amazon's budget tablet, but for just $15 more, you get a lot of bang for your buck. $55 at Amazon $55 at Best Buy

Source: Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 $230 $350 Save $120 Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 Lite isn't as impressive as the newer Tab S8 models — or as cheap as the A-series devices — but if you're looking for a good mid-range tablet, this is a perfectly viable option. With stereo speakers and a bundled S Pen, this is ideal for productivity and entertainment. $230 at Amazon

It's hard to shop for Android tablets without spotting a ton of budget options; in fact, we've already highlighted several on this list. Amazon's entire lineup falls into this category, as does Samsung's Galaxy Tab A-series and, arguably, Apple's 9th-gen iPad. But if you're after something a little more unorthodox, you should consider checking out Nokia's T20 tablet. While buying a device like this comes with some downfalls — we wouldn't expect a consistent or long-lasting upgrade schedule — at just $183, this tablet presents some killer value. It's a surprisingly solid slate, with a large 10.4-inch display and amazing battery life. Now a year old, it should remain on sale through the holiday season.