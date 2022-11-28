Black Friday may have come and gone, but the deals haven't ended: Cyber Monday is here. We've been tracking the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for phones and several other categories for weeks, and our main hub includes a variety of gadgets for your wrist. If you're looking specifically for smartwatch or fitness tracker deals, you're in the right place.

We're seeing meaty discounts on practically every notable wearable in the Android space, including the Pixel Watch and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, and we're keeping an eye out for more. We'll be keeping this guide up to date with all the latest deals we see for smartwatches and fitness trackers from Google, Samsung, Fitbit, Garmin, and others. If you don't see a deal worth your money below, be sure to check back later.

Best smartwatch and fitness tracker deals

Source: Best Buy Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 $140 $250 Save $110 Samsung's first Wear OS watch may not be the latest, but it's still a great watch, especially for the discounted prices as of late. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 uses the same processor as the Watch 5, giving you the same power and almost the same fit, feel, and performance. It's been going for about $200 lately, but it's currently $140 from Amazon and $170 from other retailers. From $150 at Samsung $140 at Amazon $170 at Best Buy

Source: Google Google Pixel Watch $300 $350 Save $50 There are a lot of things to like about Google's first in-house wearable, the Pixel Watch — but its $350 MSRP isn't one of them. We weren't entirely sure we'd see any sales on the Pixel Watch at all this year, but a $50 discount makes it a much more appealing proposition. $300 at Google Store $300 at Best Buy $300 at Amazon

Source: Best Buy Fitbit Versa 4 $150 $230 Save $80 Fitbit's new Versa 4 is a smarter buy than the similar Sense 2 even at full price, but a substantial $80 discount for Cyber Monday for a final price of $150 makes it a no-brainer if you're looking for a watch-style fitness tracker. $150 at Amazon $150 at Best Buy

Galaxy Watch deals

Source: Best Buy Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro $400 $450 Save $50 The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is a beefier Galaxy Watch 5 with upgrades like a huge battery, a case made of titanium, and exclusive GPS-based workout features for cycling and hiking. It typically starts at $450, but you can get one for $400 right now. Again, though, that's not a record-breaking deal, and the price may drop before the season is out. From $210 at Amazon $400 at Amazon $400 at Best Buy

Source: Best Buy Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic $149 $350 Save $201 Sharing most components with the newer Galaxy Watch 5, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is still an excellent smartwatch in 2022. However, this Cyber Monday deal makes it even more affordable for those who want something that can tell the time and then some. $149 at Walmart

All of Samsung's recent watches are currently on sale: the Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, Galaxy Watch 5, and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro are all going for well under MSRP. If you're looking for the best deal here, it's quite likely the Watch 4 Classic for $149 at Walmart. The newer Watch 5 series is remarkably similar to the Watch 4 series, and the 4 Classic is the only Wear OS watch with that clicky rotating bezel that longtime Samsung wearable fans love.

Pixel Watch deals

The Google Pixel Watch is a bit of a tough sell at $350, but it makes more sense for more people at a more approachable $300 price point. Considering the watch has only been on the market a few weeks, we wouldn't advise waiting and seeing if the price dips lower this holiday season — the deal we've got now is probably the only Pixel Watch deal we're going to see this year.

Wear OS smartwatch deals

Source: Amazon Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS $200 $300 Save $100 The TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS features great battery life that'll easily last more than 24 hours, thanks to a unique dual-layer display that can enter a super-low-power mode when you're not actively using the watch. In addition, wear OS 3 is scheduled to land on the Pro 3 Ultra GPS sometime soon, which will make the watch all the better. The Pro 3 Ultra GPS has an MSRP of $300, but Amazon is offering $100 off for Cyber Monday. $200 at Amazon

Source: Skagen Skagen Falster Gen 6 $189 $295 Save $106 While it is undoubtedly a competitive market when trying to make your claim as the most attractive smartwatch, if you're a fan of thinner watches that take up less wrist space, the Falster Gen 6 is for you. Providing its beautiful design in silver, gold, black, gray, and brown, there is an option for any taste. Like the similarly equipped Fossil Gen 6, the Skagen Falster Gen 6 is available for $189 for Cyber Monday. $189 at Amazon

Source: Mobvoi Mobvoi TicWatch E3 $140 $200 Save $60 With a Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset and a full gig of RAM, Mobvoi's TicWatch E3 offers performance typical of a last-gen Wear OS device at a fairer price. It does have an LCD instead of OLED, but it still manages great battery life. Already affordable at its $200 MSRP, it's currently $140 at Amazon. $140 at Amazon

Practically every Wear OS watch worth wearing is heavily discounted for Cyber Monday — options from Skagen, Fossil, and Mobvoi are all available at steep discounts of up to $100 off. If you're in the market for a Wear OS watch, today's a great time to finally make the jump.

Fitbit deals

Fitbit Sense 2 $200 $300 Save $100 The Fitbit Sense 2 is a good fitness tracker. It keeps tabs on every health metric you could ask for, it lasts up to a week on a single charge, and it looks nice doing so. Its normal asking price of $300 is entirely too high for what you're getting, but at a sale price of $200 for Cyber Monday, it's actually a pretty strong bargain. $200 at Amazon $200 at Best Buy

Source: Google Fitbit Inspire 3 $70 $100 Save $30 The Fitbit Inspire 3 is a great entry-level fitness tracker, with support for all the typical health-tracking features — including heart rate monitoring, sleep analysis, and automatic activity tracking — plus outstanding battery life of up to 10 days on a single charge. The Inspire 3 is normally $100, but for Cyber Monday, you can grab one for $70. $70 at Amazon $70 at Best Buy

Source: Fitbit Fitbit Charge 5 $100 $150 Save $50 If you're looking for something a little simpler (and less expensive), you can nab the Fitbit Charge 5 for $100 for Cyber Monday, $50 off its $150 MSRP. It doesn't have Google Wallet or Maps like the Versa 4 and Sense 2 will soon, but it tracks all kinds of health metrics and has similarly excellent battery life. $100 at Amazon $100 at Best Buy

Source: Fitbit Fitbit Luxe $80 $130 Save $50 The Fitbit Luxe is a slim, attractive fitness tracker option. Its battery life doesn't last quite as long as the Inspire 3 or Charge 5, but that trade-off may be worth it if you're in the market for something especially sleek. Though its MSRP is $130, the Luxe often goes for $80 — including now. $80 at Amazon $80 at Best Buy

All of Fitbit's current-gen trackers are on sale, from the Sense 2 down to the Inspire 3. All the sale prices are good, too — none of these trackers tend to go lower than what they currently cost. The Fitbit Luxe is probably the weakest deal of the bunch, as it's on sale for the same price pretty regularly, but on balance, it's not a bad time to buy any Fitbit tracker.

Garmin deals

Source: Garmin Garmin Forerunner 245 $200 $300 Save $100 The Garmin Forerunner 245 is built for those who want plenty of fitness features with remarkably accurate GPS tracking, a great heart rate tracker, and various sports modes. If you like to work out with a specific sport in mind, it'll likely be included in Garmin's modes here. There are even options for surfing in addition to more traditional offerings like swimming, running, and cycling. It usually costs $300, but it's $200 for Cyber Monday. $200 at Amazon $200 at Best Buy See at Walmart

Source: Amazon Garmin Vivoactive 4 $180 $330 Save $150 Garmin's Vivoactive 4 misses out on some of the more advanced features offered in the Forerunner and Fenix lines, but it's still a capable fitness tracker that can record dozens of workouts, both indoors and out. Normally sold for between $250 and $330, the Vivoactive 4 is down to $180 for Cyber Monday. This is a great on-ramp if you're looking to get into Garmin watches without spending a ton. $180 at Amazon $180 at Best Buy

A few Garmin trackers are being offered at a discount, but the company's popular current-gen watches are sticking close to their MSRPs. For example, the recent Forerunner 255S is at its full $400 price, and the (non-S) Forerunner 255 is $350. The entry-level Forerunner 55 and the high-end Forerunner 955 haven't seen substantial discounts, either. We've seen the Forerunner 255 drop as low as $300 as recently as October, though. Cyber Monday would be a great time for it to return to that sale price, but it's unclear whether that'll happen.