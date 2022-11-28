Black Friday's come and gone, but the deals are sticking around. Many of the deals available now are sales that started well as early Black Friday deals and stuck around — but considering we've been seeing great deals on smart speakers, connected cameras, smart lights, and more for weeks, that's hardly a bad thing. Here, for your convenience, are some of the very best Cyber Monday 2022 deals on smart home tech.

Best Overall

Source: Amazon Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) $25 $50 Save $25 For just $25, the latest Echo Dot is a Cyber Monday deal not to miss. In addition to Alexa's normal bag of tricks, the newest Dot also functions as an Eero Wifi range extender and a temperature sensor for home automation. $25 at Amazon $25 at Best Buy

Source: Amazon Ring Video Doorbell Wired $40 $65 Save $25 The wired Ring Video Doorbell does require doorbell wiring (it's in the name and everything!), but you'll be hard-pressed to find a more affordable video doorbell. It's already cheap at an MSRP of $65, and it's all the way down to $40 for Cyber Monday. $40 at Amazon $40 at Best Buy

Source: Kasa Kasa Smart Plug KP200 In-Wall Outlet $18 $30 Save $12 Smart plugs you plug into existing outlets are fine when you're first dipping your toes in the smart home pool, but long-term, why buy plugs when you can replace the whole outlet for a cleaner, simpler look? TP-Link Kasa makes one of the best, and it's almost 50% off at $20. $18 at Amazon $18 at B&H

Google Nest

Google Nest Mini (2nd gen) $20 $50 Save $30 You can't go wrong with the Nest Mini if you need a small Google Assistant-powered speaker. Its small size means you can even wall-mount it. This also makes it ideal for controlling your smart home as you can hide one in every room. If you only need one, you can get it for $20, but if you want a stereo pair, you can get a two-pack for $35 at Best Buy. $20 at Best Buy $20 at Walmart

Google Nest Audio $50 $100 Save $50 Google's Nest Audio speaker is already fairly priced at its normal $99 price, but for Cyber Monday, you can grab one for $50, half off MSRP. The Google Store also has a two-pack for $89, for some nice additional savings. $50 at Google Store $89 at Google Store (2-pack) $50 at Best Buy

Google Nest Hub 2nd Generation $50 $100 Save $50 The second iteration of the Google Nest Hub is a simple and reasonably affordable smart display that does a good job of controlling smart home devices via the Google Assistant. Its radar-powered sleep tracking functionality might not appeal to most buyers, but right now, its price surely will: it's $50 for Cyber Monday, half off its normal MSRP. See at Google Store $50 at Best Buy

Google Nest Hub Max $164 $230 Save $66 The Google Nest Hub Max is an excellent companion to your existing smart home ecosystem. It can also double as a stationary living room/kitchen tablet with support for apps like YouTube, Netflix, Spotify, and many more. The onboard speakers are pretty excellent, too, which makes this $66 discount definitely worth checking out. $164 at Best Buy

Google Nest Cam (2nd Generation) $120 $180 Save $60 The battery-powered Google Nest Cam is in its second generation and continues to offer the most streamlined experience within the Google Home ecosystem. It offers extensive control, streaming, notification, and recording features via the remarkably versatile smartphone app. You're allowed three hours of rolling cloud storage, which you can expand to one or two months with a Nest Aware subscription. It's $120 right now, $60 below MSRP. $120 at Amazon $120 at Best Buy

Source: Best Buy Google Nest Cam (indoor, wired) $70 $100 Save $30 Google's newest wired Nest Cam is made for indoor use. With a resolution of 1080p and monochrome night vision, it's a fine connected security camera. You'll need a Nest Aware subscription to use its most useful features, though. It's typically $100, but for Cyber Monday, the Nest Cam can be had for $70. $70 at Best Buy $70 at Amazon

Nest Doorbell (battery) $120 $180 Save $60 The Nest Doorbell is Google's flagship smart doorbell, and the company's first battery-powered option. While it lacks the 24/7 recording of the older Nest Doorbell (wired), its larger camera sensor and wider aspect ratio make it a better tool for seeing packages left on the doorstep or visitors in low light. Normally $180, it's going for $120 for Cyber Monday. $120 at Amazon $120 at Best Buy $120 at Target

Chromecast with Google TV (HD) $20 $30 Save $10 The Chromecast with Google TV (HD) has everything we like about 2020's Chromecast with Google TV, minus the 4K resolution and Dolby Vision HDR. It's always cheap at 30 bucks, but it's even less expensive around Cyber Monday: you can take one home for $20. $20 at Best Buy $20 at Google Store

Google Nest Thermostat $90 $130 Save $40 The Google Nest Thermostat offers an attractive design and smart features like remote control and scheduling for a reasonable price — especially around Cyber Monday, as the thermostat is down from $130 to just $90. $90 at Amazon $90 at Best Buy

Google's smart home gear is thoroughly discounted for Cyber Monday, with speakers, cameras, routers, and more all going for well below MSRP. The majority of Google's lineup is on sale right now — the most notable exception at this point is probably the new Nest Wifi Pro, but we don't really expect to see any deals on Google's newest mesh networking solution this year.

Amazon Alexa

Source: Amazon Amazon Echo (4th Gen) $50 $100 Save $50 Amazon's fourth-generation Echo sports improved audio over previous generations and the spherical shape now found throughout many Echo speakers. Typically a reasonable $100, the Echo is half of for Cyber Monday, going for an impulse-buy cheap $50 — the same price as the smaller Echo Dot's MSRP. $50 at Amazon $50 at Best Buy

Source: Amazon Amazon Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) $40 $60 Save $20 The Amazon Echo Dot with Clock is a normal Echo Dot with — you guessed it — a clock added. The newest generation can show more than just the time, though: with a bigger dot matrix display, it's capable of displaying rudimentary weather info and the name of the media you're listening to. Usually $60, it's down to $40 for Cyber Monday. $40 at Amazon $40 at Best Buy

Source: Amazon Amazon Echo Dot Kids (5th Gen) $30 $60 Save $30 The Amazon Echo Dot Kids features cute, friendly designs and comes with a subscription to Amazon's kid-friendly content and a kid-proof extended warranty. It's normally $60, but it's down to $30 for Cyber Monday. $30 at Amazon $30 at Best Buy

Amazon Echo Show 5 $35 $85 Save $50 If you want access to news, weather, and all your connected smart devices as soon as you wake up, consider putting an Echo Show 5 on your nightstand. Audio quality could be better and the five-inch display is too small to watch videos on, but the smallest Echo Show makes a killer smart alarm clock. It's frequently on sale for $45 or less, but for Cyber Monday, it's $35, a full $50 under MSRP. $35 at Amazon $35 at Best Buy $35 at B&H

Source: Amazon Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) $70 $130 Save $60 Amazon's Echo Show 8 is a happy medium between the tiny Show 5 and the pricier Show 10, with a screen large enough to show a useful amount of content and a speaker that's got enough oomph to want to listen to. It's $70 for Cyber Monday — not a record-breaking deal, but much more palatable than its normal $130. $70 at Amazon $70 at Best Buy

Source: Amazon Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) $170 $250 Save $80 The Amazon Echo Show 10 features a display that can pivot to stay facing you as you move around, plus a robust speaker for music, videos, calls, and more. It's not a great deal at its usual $250, but it's down to $170 for Cyber Monday — a substantial $80 off. $170 at Amazon $170 at Best Buy

Source: Amazon Amazon Echo Show 15 $170 $250 Save $80 The Echo Show 15 is Amazon's newest and largest smart display. It has a 15-inch HD display and a built-in camera and will soon add Fire TV functionality. Its customizable widgets are perfect for viewing useful information at a glance, such as calendar appointments, current weather, and to-do or grocery lists. Normally $250, it's down to $170 right now. $170 at Amazon $170 at Best Buy

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K $25 $50 Save $25 The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K offers brilliant 4K streaming and smart home controls at a ridiculously low price. Amazon's already taking 50% off this streaming stick to put it down to $25. This model has 4K UHD support and Dolby Vision, though that's service-dependent. $25 at Amazon $25 at Best Buy

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite $15 $30 Save $15 Upgrade your TV to a smart TV, without having to fork over hundreds of dollars. The Amazon Fire TV Stick gives you access to all of your favorite streaming apps, as well as games, music, and much more for just $15. You miss out on HDMI-CEC control to control your TV with the Alexa remote and 4K resolution, but for older 1080p TVs, it's perfect. $15 at Amazon $15 at Best Buy

Source: Best Buy Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max $35 $55 Save $20 The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the ultimate 4K streaming stick. It includes support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, Dolby Atmos, and Wi-Fi 6. It's down to $35 right now, and given the prices on the Lite and 4K, we wouldn't expect this to drop any further. $35 at Amazon $35 at Best Buy

Ecobee Smart Thermostat Enhanced $160 $190 Save $30 The Ecobee Smart Thermostat can reduce your electricity bill by as much as $230 annually. The smart thermostat can automatically preheat or precool your home before your arrival for the perfect temperature when you walk in. Add in a SmartSensor, and the thermostat can measure a room's temperature that's important to you. Typically $190, it's $30 off for Cyber Monday. $160 at Best Buy

Amazon is making it a very appealing time to buy into the Alexa ecosystem as the latest-gen Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Dot with Clock, and all the Echo Show displays are significantly discounted for Cyber Monday. The Echo Show 5 for $35 and the Echo Dot for $25 are both excellent impulse-buy deals, and juicy discounts on pricier options like the Echo Show 10 aren't bad, either. The newest Fire TV Cube is still full price at $140, though, and we don't anticipate it'll come down much (if at all) this year.

Smart Lights

Source: Best Buy Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 Smart Light Bulb (3-pack) $90 $135 Save $45 Philips Hue's smart lighting products tend to be pricier than many competing options, but there's a reason: Hue's hardware and accompanying app are really good. A three-pack of color-changing A19 Hue bulbs normally costs a staggering $135, but it's down to $90 for Cyber Monday. Thirty bucks apiece still isn't cheap for smart lights, but the things should last for years and years. $90 at Best Buy

We haven't clocked many Cyber Monday deals on big-ticket smart lighting products, though a three-pack of Hue's color-changing A19 bulbs for $90 is pretty appealing. You can also grab a couple of Wyze color bulbs for even less than usual, plus GE Cync's lightbulbs are mostly on sale, though the Edison Style Bulbs are the most eye-catching of the lot.

Smart Switches & plugs

Source: Amazon Amazon Smart Plug $12.99 $24.99 Save $12 The Amazon Smart Plug is as simple as they get, and especially effective for Alexa-heavy households. It responds quickly and consistently to commands and setup is easy as pie. Thanks to a compact design, looks unassuming in any decor and won't block the adjacent wall outlet. This is just about the most streamlined way to add dynamic smart home control and Alexa compatibility to traditional electronics. $12.99 at Amazon

Source: Amazon Kasa HS300 $43 $80 Save $37 If you have multiple lamps or simple electronics near each other and want to make them all relatively smart, there's no better option than the Kasa HS300 smart strip. Each of its six AC outlets offers individual control, and the entire thing boasts a cumulative 1,710 joules of surge protection. It's technically $37 off MSRP for Cyber Monday, but it's actually only a few bucks cheaper than it usually is. Still, this is a historically good price for one of our favorite smart plugs. $43 at Amazon

Source: Best Buy TP-Link Kasa HS200 Wi-Fi Smart Light Switch $13 $20 Save $7 Smart light switches are a great way to add functionality to lights or other devices that don't have smarts built-in, allowing you to control traditional devices remotely or on a schedule. TP-Link's Kasa HS200 switch goes on sale pretty regularly, and wouldn't you know it, it's marked down for Cyber Monday, too. It's going for $13, which is about a third off. $13 at Amazon $13 at Best Buy

Smart plugs and switches from the likes of TP-Link, Govee, and Amazon are on sale for Cyber Monday. Others, like Philips Hue's smart plug, are clinging to MSRP. This four-pack of TP-Link's Kasa EP25 plugs, also one of our favorites, is marked as being on sale for $40 for Cyber Monday, but that's actually the price it is most of the time. It's possible we could see more of our favorite smart plugs and switches come down for Cyber Monday.

Smart cameras & video doorbells

Source: Arlo Arlo Essential $118 $200 Save $82 The Arlo Essential has a long-lasting battery and can be used completely wirelessly, with a screw-in mount that takes seconds to secure. It's also got a wide-angle lens — your field of view can reach up to 180° to monitor just about anything happening in front of your home. Its MSRP is $200, but it typically sells for about $150. During Cyber Monday, though, you can grab the black model for $118 on Amazon. $118 at Amazon

Arlo Pro 4 $158 $200 Save $42 If you're going all-out and want the best standalone security camera possible, the Arlo Pro 4 might be what you need. Its 1440p sensor is essentially second to none, as are its sensitivity to motion and low-light capabilities. In fact, that low-light performance is bolstered by both an infrared sensor and a spotlight. It launched at $200, but you can grab one for $160 this Cyber Monday. $158 at Amazon $160 at Best Buy $160 at Walmart

Source: Best Buy Eufy Security Outdoor Wired 2K Floodlight Camera $100 $200 Save $100 With a resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 and two high-output floodlights, the Eufy Outdoor Wired 2K Floodlight Cam is a great way to keep an eye on your outdoor spaces while you're away. The unit is already relatively affordable for a floodlight surveillance camera at $200, but this Cyber Monday, you can grab one in white from Best Buy for half off — just $100. $100 at Best Buy

Source: Best Buy Eufy Security SoloCam L40 Wireless 2K Spotlight Camera $100 $170 Save $70 With 2K resolution and color night vision, the Eufy SoloCam L40 Wireless Spotlight Camera is an economical way to keep an eye on things day or night at its Cyber Monday price of $100 — down from an MSRP of $170. $100 at Best Buy

Source: Amazon Blink Video Doorbell + Sync Module 2 $55 $85 Save $30 The Blink Video Doorbell captures 1080p video and can last "up to two years" on two AA batteries, and the Sync Module 2 lets you store recorded video locally. The bundle is already relatively affordable at its $85 MSRP, but Cyber Monday is sweetening the pot with a $30 discount for a final price of $55. $55 at Amazon $55 at Best Buy

Blink Outdoor 3rd Gen + Floodlight $70 $140 Save $70 The 3rd-generation Blink Outdoor is a combination camera and motion-activated floodlight for peak home security. Its infrared sensor detects movement at night and activates the 700-lumen light, enabling high-color night vision. It normally goes for $140, which makes its Cyber Monday price of $70 half off. $70 at Amazon $70 at Best Buy

There are plenty of good deals on smart cameras in addition to the ones from Nest above. The high-end Arlo Pro 4 is down a bit from its typical street price of $180 to $160, and there are some particularly juicy deals on Eufy cameras floating around — like the company's 2K Floodlight Camera for half off.

Smart locks & Security

Source: August August 4th Generation $168 $230 Save $62 Ever get that little voice in the back of your head that'll randomly ask if you locked the front door? Yeah, answer it with confidence by installing August's fourth-gen smart lock. It doesn't replace your entire lock (just retrofits onto the deadbolt) and works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and HomeKit without having to buy a separate bridge. You can pick one up on Amazon for $168, a $62 discount. $168 at Amazon

Source: Amazon Ring Alarm 5-Piece Kit (2nd Gen) $130 $200 Save $70 The Ring Alarm is undeniably one of the best smart alarm systems around. It's priced fairly, easy to use, and also seamless to set up, thanks to clever engineering with pre-paired products, and a smart installation method that makes the sensors easy to place wherever you want in just a few minutes. The five-piece kit typically retails for $200, but it's $130 this Cyber Monday. That's not as good a discount as we saw last year, but it's close. $130 at Amazon $130 at Best Buy

Level Lock - Touch Edition $249 $329 Save $80 If you didn't know better, you wouldn't be able to tell that the Level Lock Touch was a smart lock at all. It doesn't play nice with Google Assistant, but it's still plenty functional using Level's Android app. Normally $329, it's down to $249 for Cyber Monday. $249 at Amazon $249 at Best Buy

Wyze Lock $90 $130 Save $40 Not being particularly advanced is one of the strengths of the affordable Wyze Lock. You can install it without replacing your current deadbolt, which means you won't be advertising to the world that you have a new smart lock. Plus, you can continue to use your old keys. It's compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant, and you can use either to lock, unlock, or check its current status. Usually $130, it's $90 for Cyber Monday. $90 at Amazon

Source: Best Buy SimpliSafe Shield Home Security System $160 $270 Save $110 The SimpliSafe Shield Home Security System comes with a keypad, a base station/siren, two motion sensors, a key fob, and six door/window entry sensors. That might not be enough to cover your entire home, but it's a great start. The Best Buy-exclusive bundle normally goes for $270, but it's $110 off for Cyber Monday — down to $160. $160 at Best Buy

Robot Vacuums

Dreametech L10s Ultra $999 $1299 Save $300 The Dreametech L10s Ultra is one of the most complete robot vacuum and mop combos on the market, and it's priced accordingly: it usually goes for $1,299. For Cyber Monday, though, Amazon Prime members can snap one up for a cool $999. $999 at Amazon

Source: Amazon Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra $1060 $1400 Save $340 The Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra is lavishly expensive, but it's also the most powerful and easiest-to-use robot vacuum we've ever tested. If you have a combination of hard flooring and carpet, it can clean it all, and you barely have to touch the robot. A $340 discount for Cyber Monday doesn't make it affordable by any means, but if you were already thinking about picking one up, now's a great time. $1060 at Amazon

Source: yeedi Yeedi Vac 2 Pro $300 $450 Save $150 The Yeedi Vac 2 Pro is a competent entry-level robot vacuum that offers some high-end features at a much lower price than the competition. Where many affordable robot vacuums just roll around randomly, the Yeedi Vac 2 Pro can actually create maps of your home to clean systematically. It's usually $450, but you can grab one for $300 right now. $300 at Amazon

Source: Amazon iRobot Roomba i7+ 7550 Robot Vacuum $500 $900 Save $400 The self-emptying Roomba i7+ robot vacuum can "hold up to 60 days of debris" in its base station, meaning it requires less routine upkeep than many other robo-vacs. It also maps your space for more efficient cleaning. It's been selling for about $800 for most of the year, but it's down to $500 for Cyber Monday. $500 at Best Buy

Source: Amazon Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni $1000 $1549 Save $549 The super-premium Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni is a combination robot vacuum/mop with high-end features like dual brushes, laser-powered object avoidance, and the ability to use the vacuum's built-in camera to monitor your home while you're away. It's a self-emptying model, so you get multiple cleaning cycles before needing to dump it in the trash. It's usually a blistering $1,550, but for Cyber Monday, you can pick one up for $1,000. $1000 at Amazon $1000 at Best Buy

Source: Best Buy Ecovacs Deebot T10+ Robot Vacuum & Mop $600 $950 Save $350 Ecovacs' Deebot T10+ is a self-emptying robot vacuum and mop with advanced features like laser-guided room mapping and object recognition. It's even got an air freshener built in. Normally a super-premium $950, it's $350 off for Cyber Monday at $600. $600 at Best Buy

Source: Best Buy Roborock Q7 Max+ $600 $870 Save $270 Roborock's recent Q7 Max+ is a combination vacuum and mop with a three-hour runtime and a 2.5-liter dust bag that Roborock says can go up to seven weeks before needing replaced. It's also got LIDAR to map your house, and makes it easy to set zones where you don't want the vacuum to clean. For Cyber Monday, you can pick one up for $600 — $270 off MSRP. $600 at Amazon $600 at Best Buy

Many of our favorite robot vacuums like the Dreametech L10s Ultra and the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra as well as great options from the likes of Ecovacs and iRobot are seeing meaty Cyber Monday discounts. For something more affordable, consider the Yeedi Vac 2 Pro, which is going for a perfectly reasonable $300.

Mesh Routers

Source: Amazon Amazon Eero Pro 6E $299 $499 Save $200 in addition to the various benefits offered by Wi-Fi 6, the Eero Pro 6E also includes a 6GHz band that can deliver ultra-fast connectivity to compatible devices. The system offers excellent performance and is a great option for homes with gigabit+ internet speeds. A two-pack that covers 4,000 square feet normally costs $499, but for Cyber Monday, you can grab a pair for $299. $299 at Amazon $299 at Best Buy

Source: Google Google Wifi $70 $100 Save $30 Google Wifi is Google's most affordable mesh Wi-Fi system with speeds of up to 1.2 Gbps and a coverage area of 1,500 square feet per router. A single Google Wifi router normally costs $100, but for Cyber Monday, it's down to $70. $70 at Best Buy

We've been seeing some solid discounts on smart routers: Amazon's high-end Eero Pro 6E is two-for-the-price-of-one at $299 for the two-router bundle, and a single Google Wifi router can be had for 70 bucks. We don't anticipate seeing any deals on the brand-new Nest Wifi Pro this year, but more Eero deals, as well as discounts on Netgear's Orbi line, don't seem out of the question.

