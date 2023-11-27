Our favorite Cyber Monday smart home deals

Good news for anyone looking to liven up their home with smart home devices because Cyber Monday is in full swing, and the deals keep coming! We're seeing record-low prices on some of our favorite smart home accessories including smart thermostats, home security cameras, video doorbells, smart speakers, and more. With these gadgets can transform regular appliances, speakers, lights, and controls into intelligent devices that can easily be controlled all in one place via your preferred smartphone network. Their high costs can often deter some who want to smarten their home, but that's why we've scoured the web to find the absolute best Cyber Monday smart home deals so you don't have to spend a fortune this holiday season.

Best Cyber Monday smart home deals

Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera Security Bundle $280 $600 Save $320 Offering a complete home security system, the Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera Bundle features three wire-free indoor and outdoor cameras to quickly set up a basic home security system. The kit also features rechargeable batteries, a battery charging station, anti-theft mounts for the cameras, and a security yard sign. $280 at Best Buy

Google Nest Learning Thermostat $180 $250 Save $70 The Google Nest Learning Thermostat takes smart HVAC to a new level, optimizing how your system operates by monitoring and learning the best temperatures for your home. It'll adjust to your favorite settings automatically, keeping your home cool and comfy or warm and cozy when you need it. $180 at Best Buy $180 at Home Depot

Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen, 2023) $105 $150 Save $45 For Alexa-based smart homes, you can't go wrong with the Echo Show 8 as a central hub. The display is sharp, the performance is responsive, and it doubles as a mini-streaming device to boot. It's also down to its lowest price since launch with a 30% discount. $105 at Amazon $105 at Best Buy $105 at Home Depot

Google Nest Hub 2nd Generation $50 $100 Save $50 For Google Home users, the Next Hub is an excellent little smart display and controller. Its sleek and simple design helps it fit into almost any decor style, and thanks to Google's excellent voice assistant, is easy to setup and even easier to use. This weekend, you can pick up this top smart hub for 50% off! $50 at Google $50 at Best Buy $50 at Target

Google Nest Doorbell (Wired, 2nd Gen) $149 $180 Save $31 Ideal for Google Home setups, but suitable for any home looking to pick up a video doorbell, the Google Nest Doorbell 2nd Gen wired option provides peace of mind no matter where you are. It's getting a solid $30 discount everywhere right now, but an even better $50 saving at Amazon, making it an excellent and affordable home security add-on for any abode. $149 at Amazon $150 at Best Buy $150 at Google Store

Amazon Eero Pro 6E $280 $400 Save $120 With support for Wi-Fi 6E, the latest eero mesh Wi-Fi router offers network speeds of up to 2.3Gbps for over 100 devices at a single time. It's an excellent upgrade to your home network that can supercharge it in a jiff, offering a more reliable, stable, and faster system all around. $280 at Amazon $280 at Best Buy

Philips Hue Bridge $45 $60 Save $15 For Philips Hue smart homes, the Philips Hue Bridge is integrated with Zigbee technology, keeping in touch with the CHIP technology that is also supported by Matter. So, with this bridge, you can not only control your existing Philips Hue ecosystem but also all your Matter-supported devices within the home. It's a great add-on to expand your smart home control and is at a great price right now. $45 at Amazon

The term smart home is broad, encompassing everything from the smart home hubs you need to control your devices, to add-ons like home security cameras to protect your home and smart thermostats to better manage your energy use. Each offers its own way of optimizing how your home functions, but many are by no means cheap to come by.

The Google Nest Hub is a great, budget-friendly entry point into the world of smart hubs. It offers a great balance between smart display and home controller, with much of what you'd expect from a Google AI-powered device. Make calls, set schedules, and adjust lighting and temperature all with either on-board touch controls or voice commands — the perfect way to get a Google Home system up and running on a budget.

However, this all only works as well as your home network allows, and upgrading to Amazon's Eero Pro 6E can provide a much more stable connection between devices. These are pretty pricey to begin with, so getting them for over $100 off is a godsend if you can take advantage of the deal.

All of this plays into home security as well, helping smart cameras and smart locks shine by providing additional layers of security for your abode. The Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight bundle at Best Buy delivers a complete home camera set, usable both indoors and outdoors, to provide eye-on security for your home. Paired with a smart lock like the Lockly Secure Pro, you've got an impenetrable fortress of a home all on a budget.

Smart home hub deals

With Cyber Monday just days away, a new batch of deals is available on smart hubs and controllers. Along with Amazon dropping their Echo Show devices down to their lowest prices yet, Google is also offering some excellent discounts on their Nest Hub displays.

From Amazon, the entire line of Echo Show devices is on sale. That includes the premium Echo Show 10, the mid-range Echo Show 8, and the entry-level Echo Show 5. Each offers its own pros and cons when it comes to acting as a central hub for your smart home, but they are best suited for smart homes with more Amazon Alexa-compatible devices.

For Google Home users, the Nest Hub devices are also receiving sizable discounts this weekend. Google Assistant is by far one of the best AI-companions available for smart homes, and each display features a bevy of Google-specific AI tricks to maximize your smart home system.

Smart speaker deals

When it comes to Cyber Monday smart speaker deals, Amazon's reigning supreme at the moment with some excellent discounts on their entire line of Echo devices. With upwards of 45% off select models, you can pick up some of Amazon's best Alexa-powered speakers for their best prices since Prime Day.

That includes some sweet deals on the compact and basic Echo Pop, the slick Echo Dot (5th Gen) with Clock, and even the premium Echo Studio. These offers look to only be available for the weekend, however, so you'll want to act on these fast before they're gone.

Smart thermostat deals

Optimizing your energy usage not only helps your HVAC system run better and last longer, but it also saves you money on both your energy bill and home maintenance. Some of the best smart thermostats feature intelligent learning and energy optimization technology to ensure you get the most out of your system while reducing operating costs as much as possible.

Cyber Monday usually brings some good offers on this essential energy-saving tech, and thankfully, this year didn't disappoint. Both of Google's thermostats, the basic Nest Thermostat and Google AIsporting Nest Learning Thermostat are on sale, offering plenty of savings for those looking to add on to their Google Home system.

There are also a couple of deals available on Ecobee smart thermostats, which support both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, making them excellent choices if you're not married to one particular system.

Smart plug deals

Due to their already lower price points, smart plugs usually don't get huge discounts during sales. However, that doesn't mean you won't find a deal or two worth checking out during Cyber Monday this coming week.

If you're an Alexa user, you'll want to check out the deal available on the Kasa smart plugs. The 2 pack is getting a 40% discount at the moment, making it one of the best smart plug deals you'll find right now. However, if you're in need of something that works with everything, the Geeni Dot smart plug 2 pack is the way to go. The discount isn't as large, but these are compatible with both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

There's also a great deal on an outdoor smart plug from GE, which is great for connecting outdoor lighting to your smart home system. Now you'll be able to set the mood out on the deck just by giving Google Assistant or Alexa a quick voice command!

Smart lighting deals

There's no better way to set the mood and ambiance in your smart home than with a set of smart bulbs, and Cyber Monday brings some great offers on single and multipack sets of these customizable add-ons. You'll be able to find deals on the best smart light brands, including Philps Hue, Kasa, and more.

While there's quite a bit to choose from, there are three deals in particular worth noting right now. Each of which offers a special reduced price for picking up more than one bulb, making it a bit easier and cheaper to fully replace the lighting in a room or area of your home.

Smart camera deals

Are you beefing up home security this holiday season? Then a new set of home security cameras is what you'll want to look at first. Cyber Monday is bringing deals on both indoor and outdoor cameras, making it the perfect time to do a little reinforcement around the home.

For indoor surveillance, Google's line of smart cameras is getting Cyber Monday discounts. Both the Nest Cam (2nd Gen) indoor wired model and the wireless Nest Cam Battery are on sale, with the former receiving a modest $30 price drop while the latter gets a larger $60 discount. Amazon's Blink cameras are also discounted, with the Blink Mini down to its best price of the year.

If you need outdoor eyes, two of the best Arlo security cameras are down to some of their best prices yet.. The Arlo Essential Spotlight and Alro 3 Floodlight offer high-definition video recording, as well as a few other security features, to keep your home safe and sound.

Robot vacuum deals

A robot vacuum is the perfect way to help keep your home clean during the holidays, with most models tackling the job on their own to let you focus on what matters. Cyber Monday always brings out the best robot vacuum deals, and it's not uncommon to find top models for upwards of 40% off in some cases.

Often synonymous with the term robot vacuum, the iRobot Roomba is a popular line of vacs with models ranging for dirt cheap to downright expensive. That said, they are some of the best robot vacuums available and offer a wide range of features for those who want the best. The Roomba Combo j5+, a wonderful 2-in-1 vacuum and mop, is down to an incredible price of just $500 — a full $300 off the standard price tag.

Matching this deal is an equally impressive robot vacuum, the Ecovacs Deebot T9+. Also, a 2-in-1 vacuum/mop system, this self-cleaning option features precise home 3D mapping to optimize its cleaning path for optimal performance. Normally $800, it's down to a much more enticing $500 during Amazon's Cyber Monday sale.

What you need to know

When is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday falls on the Monday after Black Friday, so this year it'll be on November 27. Much of what we saw during Black Friday will extend into Cyber Monday, but the online-shopping-focused holiday may bring with it some new offers that weren't available during the previous weeks.

Where to find the best Cyber Monday smart home deals

It'll be fairly easy to find deals on smart home products in the coming weeks, and most of the big box stores and online retailers will have a decent mix of offers to choose from. Of course, Amazon is a central player in the smart home market, meaning you'll find a ton of deals available there throughout the holiday season. There are already some great deals to check out on Google Nest products and Alexa devices, but expect more to show up once we hit Cyber Monday.

Amazon isn't the only place you'll want to shop, however. Newegg, Best Buy, Crutchfield, and even stores like Home Depot and Lowe's all have decent selections of smart tech, meaning there may be some deals available that you won't find anywhere else.

Will deals be any better on Cyber Monday than Black Friday?

Here's the deal with Cyber Monday these days. With the way Black Friday is now, Cyber Monday won't bring anything new to the table in terms of deals. Black Friday has essentially evolved into a month-long savings event, and while in the past Cyber Monday was big because people actually shopped in stores, it's really no longer as prominent as it used to be.

In fact, it's kind of merged with Black Friday in terms of the types of deals and discounts you'll find. Sure, retailers will still technically have Cyber Monday sales since it's been a thing for years. However, they'll most likely include the same offers you'd find during the Black Friday event they run.

Our recommendation: if you see a deal you like now, buy it. Don't wait until Cyber Monday to make the purchase, you're only holding yourself back at that point.