This time of year is the best chance to get some incredible deals on smartphones before a whole new generation launches in a few months. With Cyber Monday sales happening across the web, today's the day to save hundreds of dollars on an ultra-powerful flagship smartphone or to scoop up an affordable budget device at an even lower price. Nearly all of our favorite Android phones are on sale right now, providing you the perfect chance to grab some new tech for you or a loved one.

While plenty of these deals are leftover from the holiday weekend, much like the turkey sitting in your fridge, they continue to be well worth indulging in. These are the ones to consider if you're looking for a new smartphone this Cyber Monday.

Best Android deals

Source: Google Google Pixel 7 Pro $749 $899 Save $150 Google's Pixel 7 Pro refines the Pixel experience after the 6 Pro's initial stumbles last year. This new price takes the phone down by $150 at a variety of retailers, and it's likely to be the best deal we see this Cyber Monday. Plus, if you have a new phone to trade in, you can even get this handset for free. $749 at Best Buy $749 at Amazon From free at Google Store

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 $570 $1800 Save $1230 The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a phone unlike any other. Samsung continues to face little-to-no competition in the foldables space, and the Fold 4 represents its most refined design yet. Without a trade-in, it's $400 off at all three retailers below. With a trade-in, you get up to $300 instant savings at Samsung, up to $1000 trade-in for the first phone, and up to $470 off a second trade-in phone, bringing the 512GB Z Fold 4 to as little as $150. From $570 at Samsung $1370 at Amazon From $500 at Best Buy

Pixel deals

Source: Google Google Pixel 6a $299 $449 Save $150 The Pixel 6a is worth every penny at $450, but on sale, it's even better. The major retailers are now selling the Pixel 6a for just $300 despite the fact it only came out in July this year. This is one of the year's best deals for a new smartphone, plus there are trade-in opportunities too. $299 at Amazon $299 at Best Buy From free at Google Store

If you're looking for the best deal around right now, it's the Pixel 6a. At $300, Google's midrange smartphone undercuts devices that are less powerful and less capable. The Pixel 6a provides some incredible photos that — while not on par with the more expensive Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro — can crush any other phone in this price range. Its first-gen Tensor chipset runs circles around the low-end Snapdragon and MediaTek CPUs usually found in this space. Unless you absolutely need the latest and greatest from Google, this is what you want.

That said, it's something of a tradition for Google to offer its latest Pixels for lower prices on Cyber Monday, just a month or so after launch. This year's no different. There are also remarkably good deals on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, with $100 off the former and $150 off the latter. On top of that, Google is offering trade-in deals allowing you to get a free Pixel 7 Pro if you have a good quality iPhone 13 Pro Max or Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Below are the trade-in values for other phones you may be sporting.

Google Pixel 6 series: $479-$600

Google Pixel 5 and 5a: $350-$400

Google Pixel 4 series (including 4a): $295-$325

Samsung Galaxy S22 series: $590-$900

Samsung Galaxy S21 series: $489-$550

Samsung Galaxy S20 series: $400-$500

Apple iPhone 13 series: $500-$900

Apple iPhone 12 series: $459-$650

Apple iPhone 11 series: $484-600

We're not going to see better deals than these for the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel 6a. If you're thinking of joining Team Pixel, this may be the best time of year to upgrade to one of these handsets.

Galaxy deals

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 $570 $1800 Save $1230 The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is an impressive foldable, running on Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and featuring an expansive inner display. If you want a premium Android experience, this is the phone to get — and with trade-in values, it's as much as $1,300 off. From $570 at Samsung $1370 at Amazon From $500 at Best Buy

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 $800 $1000 Save $200 In the running for the most fun phone of the year, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is worth every penny. Unlike the Fold, the Z Flip 4 is an affordable option even when it's not on sale, and its form factor feels far more enjoyable to use than similarly-sized behemoths. Plus, with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, this phone remains cutting-edge. From $85 at Samsung $800 at Amazon $800 at Best Buy

If the Pixel 6a doesn't strike your fancy, consider the Galaxy A53. Although it's not as powerful as Google's budget competitor — and its camera isn't nearly as capable — the A53's display blows the Pixel 6a out of the water. With a 120Hz refresh rate, everything from basic system animations to online gameplay looks silky smooth. We've already seen it at $350 ahead of Cyber Monday, and fully expect it to see more discounts throughout November. It's a great option for Samsung fans unwilling to pay more for a smartphone.

Of course, budget phones aren't for everyone. While it's tough to beat the value of the Pixel 6a, Samsung is coming out strong with deals on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy S22 Ultra. It's rare to see hardware this powerful marked down by several hundred dollars, so if you've been hoping and praying for an affordable foldable, now might finally be the time. Likewise, if you've been thinking of picking up those special Samsung-exclusive colors for the S22, now's your last chance to do it if you want the phones to arrive before Christmas.

We've also seen deals on the smaller Galaxy S22 devices and the Galaxy Z Flip 4. All three phones might be more accessible — and are certainly more affordable — than Samsung's more presumer options. Even without a trade-in, we expect to see some shockingly low prices here.

OnePlus deals

Source: OnePlus OnePlus 10 Pro $550 $800 Save $250 Although it's not OnePlus's latest superphone, the OnePlus 10 Pro features a better display and improved build quality over what you'll find on its successor model. Currently, both this device and the OnePlus 10T are priced exactly the same, making this decision easy for anyone who values a high-res screen over some small CPU performance improvements. $550 at Amazon $550 at OnePlus $550 at Best Buy

Source: OnePlus OnePlus 10T $600 $650 Save $50 The OnePlus 10T is almost like the non-Pro model we never got. With a 1080p display and a less-premium build, it's a more affordable option than the OnePlus 10 Pro. That said, the improved Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor might make it worth picking up over its older brother, even if you prefer a sharper screen. $600 at Best Buy $600 at Amazon $600 at OnePlus

Source: OnePlus OnePlus Nord N20 $230 $300 Save $70 The OnePlus Nord N20 is already one of our favorite budget phones of the year, with a low price and killer design. At $230, it's already $70 off, and that's a price drop from what we've seen earlier in the month. We may see it drop even lower in the next week or so, too. $230 at Amazon $230 at OnePlus

The OnePlus lineup for 2022 can be a little confusing, especially if you're trying to pick between the OnePlus 10T and its predecessor, the OnePlus 10 Pro, first released earlier this spring. While the 10T offers an improved processor, a more affordable price, and some ultra-fast charging in the US and abroad, its 1080p display is a noticeable step down from the 10 Pro, as is its general building quality.

Right now, the OnePlus 10 Pro is down at $549 through Amazon and its own store, while the OnePlus 10T is down to $599, offering shoppers a difficult choice between the two devices. In most ways, the 10 Pro is the better phone. Its display is sharper, the build quality is better, and it sports Hasselblad processing with its cameras. But still, don't write off the 10T. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 powering it is a better chipset than the standard Snapdragon 8 found in the older Pro model and might make it worth the other various downgrades.

We've also seen some killer deals on cheaper OnePlus devices, including the Nord N20 from earlier this year. The Nord N300 is unlikely to see a discount — it just launched on T-Mobile, after all — but the older Nord N200 could be marked down substantially. While it's over a year old now, it was an excellent budget phone in 2021 and will likely remain that way.

Budget phone deals

Source: Motorola Moto G Stylus $180 $300 Save $120 The Moto G Stylus is a surprisingly competent Galaxy S22 Ultra competitor in the budget space. While you'll have to settle for a slower processor and a lower-res screen, this device is a great option if you're after a stylus without breaking the bank. It's already down to just $180, its lowest price yet. $180 at Amazon

Moto G Power (2022) $145 $200 Save $55 The Moto G Power isn't the most impressive phone on the planet, but if you're after battery life above all else, it's the one to get. Combining an efficient MediaTek processor, a 720p display, and a 5,000mAh battery means multi-day performance without breaking a sweat. $145 at Amazon

Outside of Samsung and OnePlus, the budget space is Motorola's time to shine. The Moto G Stylus is currently priced at just $179 on Amazon — down from its initial $300 price tag — while the Moto Edge could see some serious sales just a couple of months after launch.

If you're after an even cheaper phone, check out the Moto G Power. Starting at just $150, it drops the stylus for a massive battery that keeps going, going, and going.

As we've covered, Cyber Monday is truly the best time to pick up a budget device, saving cash on a phone that was already priced well below top-tier flagships. While we're unlikely to see any deals beat out Google's $300 on-and-off pricing on the Pixel 6a, it's worth keeping an eye out for sales on whatever entry-level devices companies like Motorola and T-Mobile are willing to mark down.