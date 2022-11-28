A smart thermostat is a real game changer when building a proper smart home. Not only is it fully programmable from your Android phone, meaning you can program it from anywhere in the world basically, but it also can save you loads of money on your heating and cooling bills. Google's Nest line of smart thermostats is considered the best on the market, but unfortunately, they can be pretty expensive. Good thing Cyber Monday is here.

We've found some amazing deals on a couple of Google Nest thermostats that are some of the best Cyber Monday smart home deals you can grab. Whether you want the top-of-the-line model or a slightly more affordable one, you won't want to miss out on these excellent deals to keep your home at the perfect temperature.

Google Nest Learning $180 $250 Save $70 Although it's a bit older, the Google Nest Learning Thermostat is still the cream of the crop. With a streamlined interface and the ability to truly learn your schedule and preferences, you'll barely even know it's there once you set it up. $180 at Best Buy $180 at Amazon

Google Nest Learning Thermostat

The Google Nest Learning Thermostat offers an extremely streamlined, user-friendly interface making it easier than ever to keep an eye on the temperature in your home. It comes equipped with all the basic functions you'd expect, such as remote access, geofencing, multi-zone control, so you can have control over every aspect of your home climate.

The best part of the Google Nest Learning Thermostat is it, well, learns! It will get to know your schedule and preferences when it senses that you're at home, and start to adjust the temperature in your home accordingly as it gets to know your patterns — minimal effort on your part.

The only consideration that could make this great deal taste a little sour to you is if you want to move over to the Google Matter platform, as it's been confirmed that this model won't be compatible.

Google Nest Thermostat

If you want the smart thermostat that does the best job it can to save you money, look no further than the Google Nest Thermostat. It's ENERGY STAR-certified so you know it's helping you use less energy.

As you'd expect, the Google Nest Thermostat fits perfectly into your smart home as it allows you to control heating and cooling via the app, through an assistant (including Alexa), and with schedules, so you can make the house a little cooler when you're not at home.

Cyber Monday will be over before you know it, so don't miss your chance to grab one of these fantastic Google Nest deals at some of the lowest prices we've ever seen.