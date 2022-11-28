ASUS Chromebook Flip CM5 $485 $530 Save $45 The Asus Chromebook Flip CM5 stands out from the competition for several reasons. It's larger than most at 15.6-inch, its display looks fantastic and stretches nearly edge to edge, and the keyboard delivers a relatively pleasant typing experience. It's as close as you'll get to a high-performance Chrome OS laptop without spending hundreds more. $485 on Amazon

Even before all the Cyber Monday discounts, the low cost and user-friendly nature of Chromebooks have made them more popular than ever. After all, it's not hard to find something that runs Chrome OS reasonably well. Of course, some Chromebooks are better than others, with the bargain-basement models often lacking when it comes to powerful features, high-quality screens, or just general fit and finish.

However, the Asus Chromebook Flip CM5 doesn't cheap out in terms of build quality. It looks and feels like a substantial laptop, and at 15.6 inches, it's also bigger than most of its competitors. Its 15-inch, 1080p display gives you plenty of real estate for word processing, watching movies, or even just checking up on social media. It's a great compromise between an affordable Chrome OS machine and an unnecessarily expensive Windows laptop.

Why the Asus Chromebook Flip CM5 is a great deal

Chromebooks have really come into their own over the past few years, with some manufacturers offering legitimately high-end hardware in their Chrome OS clamshells — hardware that Google's lightweight operating system doesn't exactly need to run smoothly. The Flip CM5 doesn't go overboard, but it's still reasonably well-equipped, thanks to a dual-core Ryzen CPU and 64 GB of integrated flash storage. While it's nowhere near the most powerful hardware, it'll be fine for most Chrome OS workloads.

Where the Flip CM5 shines is in its size, display, and keyboard. Consider the majority of Chromebooks for a moment. First off, there aren't a ton of 15-inch models to choose from. Second, manufacturers don't usually prioritize screen quality when designing compact, affordable laptops. Finally, entry-level laptops of all types are notorious for having mushy keyboards.

The Chromebook Flip CM5 has none of those common issues. Its sturdy build, premium materials, above-average brightness, and precise touchscreen will impress you. And you'll have a better time typing up that school assignment, white paper, or love letter (love email?) on its reasonably springy and responsive keyboard. You can't say the same about most others. Now is the best (and only) time to take advantage of this great Cyber Monday deal.