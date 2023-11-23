Google Pixel Stand (2nd gen) $59 $79 Save $20 The Pixel Stand is a Qi-certified wireless charger that can wirelessly top up your Pixel 7 or 8 at up to 23W. When docked, it can also transfer your phone into a smart home controller or digital photo frame. $59 at Amazon $59 at Best Buy

Did you grab a new Pixel 7 or Pixel 8 with Black Friday or Cyber Monday sales? If you want the convenience of wirelessly fast charging your phone, you need to spend extra and get the Pixel Stand (2nd gen). Google's wireless charging pad is the only one capable of topping up the Pixel's cell at speeds of up to 23W. However, it's hard to justify the charger's pretty expensive $79 price tag, especially because of its limited usefulness. Still, if you have been eyeing the charging stand for a long time, Cyber Monday is the perfect time to pick one up, as you can snag one for as low as $59 with this limited-time 25% discount.

Why you should not miss this deal on the Google Pixel Stand (2nd gen)

The Pixel Stand (2nd gen) is our premium pick among the best wireless chargers for the Pixel 8 series. And there's a reason for that. Besides faster wireless charging, Google's charging dock will turn your Pixel into a Nest Hub, allowing you to control your smart home devices easily. And the way the charger has been designed, you can attend meetings on Meet without having to take it off the stand.

Google also fixed one of our biggest complaints with the first-gen Pixel Stand in its successor. It uses a USB-C port for power, unlike the fixed cable that shipped on the original model. Google even bundles a 30W USB-PD power adapter, which you can use to fast charge your Pixel over USB-C when needed.

To keep your phone cool while charging, the Pixel Stand has a built-in fan. It can get loud, but you can use the quiet and max toggles to reduce the fan speed. When placed on the charger, you can turn your Pixel into a smart home controller and show buttons to control your favorite devices. Or you can use it as a digital photo frame with the phone pulling pictures from Google Photos.

Since the Pixel Stand supports Qi wireless charging, you can use it to top up your other Android phones, iPhones (!), and accessories. Do note that they will only top up at speeds up to 15W.

We are not a fan of the Pixel Stand at its original $80 price. But for $59, its shortcomings are a lot more forgivable. So, if you have been eyeing the charge for a while, jump on this Black Friday deal now.