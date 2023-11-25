Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) $40 $90 Save $50 The Amazon Echo Show 5 is the perfect smart display for your bedside table or kitchen countertop. Its improved speakers and mic array ensure the device can pick up your voice even from a distance, letting you easily control your smart home devices, get recipe help, and more. $40 at Amazon $40 at Best Buy

If you want an Alexa-powered smart display with impressive speakers, look no further than the Echo Show 5. It offers the most value among the best Echo smart displays in Amazon's lineup, making it the ideal choice for first-time smart display buyers. While Black Friday might be over, the deals certainly are not, with Amazon discounting the Echo Show 5 to less than half its retail price for Cyber Monday.

Why you should get the Echo Show 5 this Cyber Monday

Amazon's third-gen Echo Show 5 packs a 5.5-inch display, making it compact enough to easily fit on your bedside table or kitchen countertop. But don't let its small size fool you, as the device is as capable as other smart displays on the market. The 2023 model delivers even better sound quality, with double the bass of its predecessor and enhanced voice clarity. Its performance is also better thanks to Amazon's AZ2 Neural Edge processor, which the company claims brings a 20% performance improvement in machine learning tasks. Coupled with the redesigned mic array and an additional microphone, the Echo Show 5 will now more reliably pick up the "Alexa" hotword.

The lack of Zigbee support is a bummer and holds the Echo Show 5 back from being the ultimate smart home controller. Still, if you have multiple Ring cameras and doorbells, the Echo Show 5 neatly integrates with them, allowing you to view their live feed on its 5.5-inch display.

There's little wrong with the Echo Show 5, especially with the upgraded model that Amazon unveiled earlier this year. It packs the right set of upgrades to deliver a better user experience. And this makes Amazon's Cyber Monday deal on the smart display a lot more tempting. You can get the Echo Show 5 for $40, less than half its retail price of $90.

Even if you already have the older model, consider picking the 2023 model at this stellar price. And once your unit arrives, check out some fantastic Echo Show tips and tricks to make the most of the smart display.