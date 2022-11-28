This is your last opportunity to get many of these great audio deals on headphones and more

Cyber Monday is your last opportunity to pick up many of the deals we've seen over the last few weeks on headphones, earbuds, speakers, and more. If you're an audiophile looking to upgrade your equipment, or if you're just after an affordable pair of true wireless earbuds to listen to music on the go, you'll be covered by some of the leftover deals from the Black Friday weekend. We're also seeing new deals from retailers specifically for Cyber Monday. Earbuds are an insanely competitive market, so deals are plentiful right now.

Whether you just need a spare set of affordable backup earbuds to keep in the car, want some premium headphones for when you need to savor every note of that new EP, or need a cute little speaker for your shower singalongs, there's a deal out here for you. We'll be keeping these deals updated throughout Cyber Monday, so be sure to check back to see if we've spotted anything more appropriate later for you.

Wireless Earbuds

Source: Sony Sony WF-1000XM4 $178 $280 Save $102 The best ANC earbuds on the market are back down to their lowest price ever for Cyber Monday. At $280, sticker shock might've scared you off before, but these buds are the bomb! Wonderful ANC, sound quality truly worthy of the Sony brand, and excellent battery life make these earbuds a must-buy. $178 at Best Buy $178 at Amazon

Source: Best Buy Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro $100 $170 Save $70 Anker's premium buds offer supreme comfort and impressive ANC at their normal price, but right now you can get them for 50% off. With four sets of tips and wingtips, the buds can fit just right, and you can wear them for hours to block out the noise of the airport or whatever else you're aiming to drown out. $170 at Anker $100 at Best Buy $170 at Amazon

Source: Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds Live $70 $150 Save $80 Samsung's iconic bean-shaped buds may not be the shiny new kid on the Galaxy Buds block anymore, but they still sound great. Because they don't use a sealing design, they are more comfortable to wear for long periods. While you'll be able to block out most noise, you'll still be able to hear that car honking at you to get back on the sidewalk. They were $100 last week, they've now dropped to $80, but you can get them for $60 by trading in any pair of wired or wireless headphones. So dig out those old buds that came with your Galaxy S7 and trade up. From $40 at Samsung $70 at Best Buy $80 at Amazon

Wireless Headphones

Sony WH-1000XM4 $228 $350 Save $122 They may not be the shiniest new cans on the block, but being the "last gen" model now means you can grab these just-as-premium headphones for significantly less money. You still get sublime ANC and wonderful sound, and, unlike the XM5s, these headphones fold up into a more compact size for travel. $228 at Best Buy $228 at Amazon

Source: Soundcore Anker Soundcore Space Q45 $100 $150 Save $50 Anker's latest and greatest ANC headphones offer up to two days of playtime on a single charge and full, vibrant sound. You can adjust the level of the noise-cancelling depending on your tastes and the intensity of your environment, and the Soundcore app offers an easier UI for sound tuning and editing your settings. This is the first discount the Space Q45 have gotten since launching in August. $100 at Best Buy $100 at Amazon

Bose QuietComfort 45 $229 $329 Save $100 The Bose QC 45s offer notable improvements over their predecessors due to better noise cancellation, Bluetooth multipoint, a USB Type-C port, and improved call quality. There's no denying that these are one of the most comfortable pairs of premium ANC cans out there, and right now you can grab them for their lowest price to date. $229 at Best Buy $229 at Amazon

Sony WH-CH710N $68 $150 Save $82 While these headphones didn't quite stand out at their normal $150, they're down to their lowest price ever for Cyber Monday. If you can't quite justify the price of the WH-1000XM4/XM5, these headphones will serve you quite well for a fraction of the price. $68 at Amazon $68 at Best Buy

Speakers

Google Nest Audio $50 $100 Save $50 Google's smart speaker is half-off for a single speaker, but you can take an extra $10 off if you buy a pair from the Google Store. The Nest Audio comes in five colors and provides a nice, clear sound that can easily fill an office or bedroom. The easy volume controls by tapping the top edges of the speaker make it easy to turn the music up or down while powering through that Monday morning email backlog. $50 at Google Store $89 at Google Store (2-pack) $50 at Best Buy

Source: Ultimate Ears Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 $80 $100 Save $20 Ultimate Ears has stuck to an "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" mentality on the Wonderboom series, so the Wonderboom 3 still features the same fun design while staying water-resistant, dustproof, and floatable. You can keep the party going wherever life takes you. There is only one Achilles Heel to this iconic and well-loved speaker: it still uses micro-USB to charge because the company is lazy, cheap, or both. $80 at Amazon $80 at Best Buy

Sonos One (Gen 2) $175 $219 Save $44 Sonos is known for its significant price tags, but Cyber Monday is the perfect time to start or expand your whole-home audio setup. The newest version of the Sonos One can be used with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa — and with Trueplay, the speaker will automatically adapt its sound profile to fit the room it's in. $175 at Crutchfield $176 at Best Buy $175 at Walmart

Source:Sony Sony SRS-XB13 $38 $60 Save $22 One of our favorite speaker deals from Prime Day is back and ready to help ease your Christmas shopping. Sony's travel-friendly SRS-XB13 Extra Bass Bluetooth speaker comes in five fun colors, is easy to pair, sounds quite decent for its size, and can charge over USB-C Power Delivery which means you can use the same charger on your phone or laptop. $38 at Amazon $40 at Best Buy

JBL Charge 5 $120 $180 Save $60 Customers won't find much to complain about regarding the JBL Charge 5 and its performance. Features like the 20-hour battery life and IP67-certified water/dust resistance make this the Bluetooth speaker to beat this Cyber Monday. Although it wasn't too steeply-priced at its original MSRP, a savings of $60 is hard to overlook. $120 at Amazon $120 at Best Buy

Source: Sony Sony SRS-RA3000 Reality Audio Wi-Fi/ Bluetooth Speaker $178 $398 Save $220 If you want a great speaker that can use various Wi-Fi protocols and Bluetooth, Sony's got the speaker deal for you. Whether you use Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa, the Sony SRS-RA3000 can work with both smart systems, as well as Spotify Connect and Bluetooth. It also supports Sony's Reality Audio 360-degree music through Tidal, Deezer, and Amazon Music. However, that's a very limited selection, so you're better off turning it off and using a more traditional sound profile. $180 at Best Buy $178 at Amazon

Sony Audio

Source: Sony Sony WF-1000XM4 $178 $280 Save $102 Back down to their lowest price ever, our favorite earbuds prove their worth with rich sound, near-perfect ANC, and support for LDAC and 360-degree Reality Audio if you are a Tidal, Deezer, or Amazon Music Unlimited subscriber. We're lucky to even see $50 off these buds, so enjoy this discount while it lasts. $178 at Best Buy $178 at Amazon

Source: Sony Sony Linkbuds S $128 $200 Save $72 The more affordable doppelganger of Sony's amazing WF-1000XM4 earbuds still offer some pretty decent sound, though the active noise cancelling isn't quite as skilled. They're now $72 off at Best Buy and other major retailers, previously $50 off. $128 at Best Buy $128 at Amazon

Source:Sony Sony WH-1000XM5 $348 $400 Save $52 Sony's newest premium headphones may not fold in like its predecessor, but it's got best-in-class ANC, stellar sound, and all the bells and whistles you'd expect. Mics sound clear for calls, Bluetooth 5.2 helps keep the best connection your device is capable of, and it can go literally an entire day and then some even with ANC on. This is the first real discount for the XM5, and I don't think we'll see it for a good while after the shopping holidays are over. $348 at Best Buy $348 at Amazon

Sony WH-1000XM4 $228 $350 Save $122 They may not be the shiniest new cans on the block anymore, but being the "last gen" model now means you can grab these just-as-premium headphones for significantly less money. You still get sublime ANC and wonderful sound, and unlike the XM5s, these headphones still fold up into a more compact size for travel. $228 at Best Buy $228 at Amazon

Sony WH-CH710N $68 $150 Save $82 While these headphones didn't quite stand out at their normal $150, they're down to their lowest price ever for Cyber Monday. If you can't quite justify the price of the WH-1000XM4/XM5, these headphones will serve you quite well for a fraction of the cost. $68 at Amazon $68 at Best Buy

Source: Sony Sony SRS-RA3000 Reality Audio Wi-Fi/ Bluetooth Speaker $178 $398 Save $220 Wireless speakers that work with both Alexa and Assistant are rather rare to come by, and Sony's sound wonderful whether you're streaming stereo tracks from Spotify, 360-degree spatial audio tracks from Tidal, or just putting on that one song from that one thing through YouTube Music. This speaker can play music via Alexa or Assistant, but it is not a smart speaker that you can directly talk to. $180 at Best Buy $178 at Amazon

Source:Sony Sony SRS-XB13 $38 $60 Save $22 I bought one of these grapefruit-sized speakers back on Prime Day, and it has earned that $38 twice over. Available in five colors — I recommend the Amazon-exclusive Powder Blue; it looks fantastic in person — this Bluetooth speaker may be small, but it gets loud when it wants to. The controls are also wonderfully consistent compared to similarly-priced competitors. $38 at Amazon $40 at Best Buy

Our favorite wireless earbuds, the Sony WF-1000XM4, are thankfully back to their wonderful $178 pricing we saw during Prime Day and Prime Early Access, so if you've been waiting for it to return, it's time to pull the trigger. These are the buds I wear myself, and I'll tell you: their sound quality and ANC combine into an unparalleled experience. I wear them in theme parks, I wear them on (small to medium) roller coasters, and they fit great and do a nice job blocking out the overstimulating cacophony of crowds and deafening lift hills.

Sony is also running deals on a number of its Bluetooth and connected 360-degree speakers, most notably a $220 discount on its "Reality Audio" speakers. This puts the SRS-RA3000 down to $178, which is a good deal for an impressive-sounding speaker that can work with Bluetooth, Chromecast Audio, or Alexa (though you need an Echo device in your home for the speaker to connect with). I regularly use its big brother, the SRS-RA5000, for my impromptu dance parties around my apartment, but even at $600 on sale, that's overkill for most of you. The 3000 is a much more reasonable size.

The other Sony speaker deal to consider is this darling little speaker, the SRS-XB13. It's been my trusted shower companion since I bought it for myself at this price back on Prime Day. The Sony SRS-XB13 Extra BASS Bluetooth Speaker retails for $60, can regularly be found for $48, and has dropped to $38 again, just as it did on Prime Day. The controls are consistent, the sound is great for the baseball-ish size, and it charges via USB-C Power Delivery, so you can use the same charger as your phone.

Samsung Audio

Image source: Samsung. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro $200 $230 Save $30 The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are Samsung's smallest, lightest, and best wireless earbuds yet. They improve on the Galaxy Buds Pro in every way, with better sound quality, more fulsome ANC, and support for 24-bit audio. They're also IPX7 water and dust-resistant. They're $30 off at all major retailers, but you should grab them at Samsung: they'll take an extra $50 off if you trade in any pair of wired or wireless headphones, taking them down to $150. From $150 at Samsung $230 at Best Buy

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 $90 $150 Save $60 The Galaxy Buds 2 still have ANC and that sweet, lightweight design, but the deal on them can seem a bit odd, so let's try to tamp down the confusion. The Buds 2 have a $50 discount on most colorways, but select colors are an extra $10 off to bring them to $90 at Best Buy. At Samsung, the discount is $50 across the board, but you can get them down to $80 by trading in old headphones or earbuds to be recycled. From $60 at Samsung $90 at Best Buy

Source: Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds Live $70 $150 Save $80 Samsung's iconic bean-shaped buds may not be the shiny new kid on the Galaxy Buds block anymore, but they still sound great. Because they don't use a sealing design, they are more comfortable to wear for long periods. And while you'll be able to block out most noise, you'll still be able to hear that car honking at you to get back on the sidewalk. It's down to $80, but Samsung will give you another $20 off if you trade in literally any pair of wired or wireless earbuds for them to recycle. From $40 at Samsung $70 at Best Buy $80 at Amazon

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are the newest and the shiniest of the buds on sale, but even with Samsung's souped-up recycling deal, they're still $150, which is the best of the three deals but still outside some budgets.

The Buds 2 are slightly older and slightly less fancy, but for $80 at Samsung, that's a spectacular deal so long as you don't have skin sensitivity issues (there have been instances of allergy-like reactions to the Buds 2 because of the exact plastic used, but it's not been experienced on the Buds 2 Pro). The Galaxy Buds Live are the oldest, being from 2020, but their bean-like design makes them some of the only buds for small or sensitive ears.

Bose Audio

Bose QuietComfort 45 $229 $329 Save $100 With better noise cancellation, Bluetooth multipoint, a USB Type-C port, and improved call quality, the Bose QC 45s offer some notable improvements over their predecessors. There's also no denying that they're one of the most comfortable pairs of premium ANC cans out there, and you can grab them for their lowest price to date right now. $229 at Best Buy $229 at Amazon

Source: Bose Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds $180 $200 Save $20 The Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds launched for close to $300. But they are now back down to the lowest price we've ever seen at just $180, making them a way better deal than their pricey follow-up. $180 at Best Buy $180 at Amazon

Bose is the top brand when it comes to active noise cancelling, especially in its QuietComfort headphones. We've seen the Bose QC 45 have dropped to $229 as predicted. The QuietComfort Earbuds II haven't seen any discounts yet — they launched in September, after all — but we're watching impatiently for them. If you don't care about the second-gen, the first-gen are on sale above.

Jabra Audio

Source: Best Buy Jabra Elite 3 $50 $80 Save $30 The Jabra Elite 3 may not be the fanciest set of buds on the planet, but they're among our favorite affordable earbuds and are back down to their lowest price to date. While this is the exact same deal we've seen during Prime Day and Prime Early Access, it's still nice to see it return. $50 at Best Buy $50 at Amazon

Source: Jabra Jabra Elite 4 Active $80 $120 Save $40 The Jabra Elite 4 Active may be the perfect gym earbuds with great ANC, superior battery life, and a durable design. A $40 discount helps bring these sporty buds down to a winning price, and while the buds themselves may be missing one or two premium features, they'll last your biathlon workout and then some. $80 at Amazon $80 at Best Buy

Source: Jabra Jabra Elite 7 Pro 7.0 / 10 $120 $200 Save $80 The Jabra Elite 7 Pro are light on the lobes and pleasant on the eardrums, but strongest when you're making calls on the run with crisp and clear delivery. Being able to snag them for almost half off this Cyber Monday makes them extra sweet. $120 at Best Buy $120 at Amazon

Jabra has run the same discounts on its Elite earbuds and headbands for Prime Day and Prime Early Access, and it ran the first round of early deals around Halloween, and now, they're back again! You can get the Jabra Elite 4 Active for the price of the Elite 3, or get the Elite 7 for the price of the Elite 4 Active.

The Elite headphone deals are a bit fewer and further between, but we're hopeful the Elite 85h will see another discount. The only one we've seen this season was shallow and short-lived.

Anker Soundcore

Source: Best Buy Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro $100 $170 Save $70 Anker's premium buds offer supreme comfort and impressive ANC at their normal price, but you can get them for 50% off right now. They include four sets of tips and wingtips, which means you'll be able to achieve your perfect fit and wear them for hours to block out airport noise or the awkward silence at grandma's house after Thanksgiving dinner goes off the rails. $170 at Anker $100 at Best Buy $170 at Amazon

Source: Soundcore Anker Soundcore Space Q45 $100 $150 Save $50 Anker's latest and greatest ANC headphones offer up to two days of playtime on a single charge and full, vibrant sound. You can adjust the level of the noise-cancelling depending on your tastes and the intensity of your environment. Also, the Soundcore app offers an easier UI for sound tuning and editing your settings. This is the first discount the Space Q45 have gotten since launching in August. $100 at Best Buy $100 at Anker $100 at Amazon

Anker is a brand known quite well for the frequency and generosity of its deals, but its audio brand Soundcore's discounts tend to last longer and be more selective. For instance, the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro — among the best wireless earbuds on the market — have been on sale basically since the beginning of October. First, the price ebbed and flowed from $130 to $118 and down to $100, but now, they've dropped to $85, making them a full 50% off.