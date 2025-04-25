Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd Gen, 2023) The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd Gen) is made for streaming 4K content, with Wi-Fi 6 support to ensure streams remain stable and speedy. It's the de facto Fire TV Stick to grab if you're looking to add 4K streaming support to your TV, which typically retails for $50, but with a coupon, can be had for half off at $25. $25 on Amazon with coupon

Amazon's latest model of its Fire TV Stick 4K (released in 2023) is one of the easiest ways to add 4K streaming to a screen with a USB port, like a TV or monitor. Typically, it retails for $50, which is a fine price, but today Amazon is offering a coupon that shaves off $25, bringing the price down to $25, an absolute steal for one of the best streaming devices out there.

Related Best streaming devices in 2025 Say goodbye to cable, say hello to apps

What's great about the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

At half off, the price is hard to argue with

Source: Amazon

Let me tell you, you're not going to find a cheaper streaming stick that performs as well a