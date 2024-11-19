The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is one of the best foldable phones and a star of the Google Pixel 9 series. With its spacious cover and inner foldable displays, you have plenty of screen space for streaming, editing photos, writing, and more. You can make the most of this real estate by customizing the home screen to match your style and workflow. Here's how to personalize your foldable's home screen for maximum functionality and style.

Choose the perfect wallpaper for your home screen

Explore other collections and new AI features

Changing your wallpaper is a simple way to personalize your Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Use Google's new AI tools to create a wallpaper that's unique to you. Here's how to do it:

Tap and hold an empty area on your home screen. Select Wallpaper & style from the menu that appears. Next, tap More wallpapers. Close Choose from Google's curated options or create your own with AI. Select AI wallpaper to create a custom wallpaper. You'll find a range of pre-made AI wallpapers or the option to craft your own. Tap Imaginary to begin. Close Adjust the prompt, or tap Inspire me to generate a random AI design. After choosing a wallpaper, a preview appears on your home and lock screens. Close If it's a perfect fit, tap Set wallpaper to apply it.

Try different Material You themes

Set a theme that matches your style

By default, Android 15 on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold pulls colors from your wallpaper to create a consistent theme across the UI, including app icons. If you want to keep a different color scheme instead of adapting to each wallpaper, it's easy to customize:

Tap and hold an empty area on your home screen. Select Wallpaper & style from the options. Close You'll see a color palette showcasing various Material You themes below the home screen preview. Tap the palette you want to apply. Tap the overflow menu (the three dots) if you don't like any of the options. Close Choose from Wallpaper colors or tap Other colors to apply a single color scheme across your Android theme. Close

Tweak app grid settings and layout

Customize app layout with grid options and icon sizes

To fully use the Pixel 9 Pro Fold's expansive display, adjust the app icon layout to show more apps on your home screen. Here's how to modify this:

Long press an empty area of the home screen and select Wallpaper & style. Close Scroll down and tap App grid to see different grid options, such as 4x4 or 5x5. Select the grid size that fits your needs to display more (or fewer) apps on your home screen. Close

Personalize your home screen widgets

Add useful widgets to enhance your experience

Widgets on Android are incredibly useful. They let you view app information or perform tasks without opening the app. Adding widgets to your Pixel 9 Pro Fold's home screen maximizes its tablet-like experience, ensuring you can quickly access key info and features when you unfold it. Here's how to add them to your home screen:

Tap and hold an empty area on the home screen, then select Widgets. Close Search for the app whose widget you'd like to add, or browse the widget list to see all available options. After finding the right widget, drag it to your desired location on the home screen and release it. Close To resize, drag the dots around the widget to expand or shrink it.

Make the most of At a Glance

Choose what information appears at a glance

The At a Glance feature on your Pixel 9 Pro Fold is a top widget that keeps important updates front and center on your home screen. It provides quick, relevant info (like weather, calendar events, or traffic) without opening any apps. Here's how to customize At a Glance to suit your needs:

Tap and hold an empty area on the home screen, then select Home settings. Close Tap the settings icon next to At a Glance and make sure it's turned on. You'll see options to select the information you want displayed, such as weather updates, calendar events, traffic updates, and reminders. Turn on the features you want and turn off the ones you don't need. Close

Make the dock a permanent fixture

Keep essential apps always within reach

One of the perks of owning a foldable is keeping your favorite apps at your fingertips through a dock on the inner display. This dock lets you quickly switch between apps without opening the app launcher. Here's how to set the dock to remain visible at all times:

Swipe up on the home screen to reveal the dock. Press and hold the vertical line on the dock. Toggle on Always show Taskbar. Close

Now, the taskbar stays visible across all screens, letting you access your favorite or recently used apps with a tap. It's a handy feature that keeps what you need a swipe away.

Set up app pairs for multitasking

Optimize multitasking with custom app pairs

One of the standout features of Android 15 is the ability to create app pairs, allowing you to open two apps in split-screen mode with a single tap. It's a perfect tool for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold's expansive inner display. Here's how to set up an app pair on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold:

Open the two apps you want to save as a pair in split screen mode. Close Swipe up to access the Recents menu, then tap Save app pair. A new shortcut appears on your home screen, and you can open both apps in split-screen mode instantly. Close

Personalize your Pixel 9 Pro Fold like a pro

Android offers a wealth of customization options, and with the Pixel Launcher, your Pixel 9 Pro Fold's home screen is no exception. You have plenty of ways to personalize your device and make it uniquely yours. While setting up your ideal layout, check out our tips for maximizing battery life on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold to ensure you get the most out of your device every day.