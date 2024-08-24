The Google Pixel 9 series is Google's latest line of smartphones. There's a phone for everyone, whether you want a no-frills flagship-level phone, a pro phone with an outstanding camera system, or the best foldable technology. After getting a new Google Pixel 9 device, customize it so that it feels like yours. Google includes numerous options to let you customize the look and feel of your Pixel 9 home screen.

Modify your wallpaper

A common way people customize their smartphones is by changing the wallpaper. Google makes this easy on Pixel devices.

Tap and hold an empty area of your home screen. Choose the Wallpaper & style option in the pop-up menu. Select More wallpapers. Close Select a wallpaper from your photos library, choose from pre-assembled collections from Google, or create a wallpaper with emojis or Gemini. After choosing a wallpaper, a preview appears on your home screen and lock screen. If you like the selected wallpaper, tap Set wallpaper. Close Select an option to place the wallpaper on your home screen, lock screen, or both. Close

Now, your desired wallpaper is anchored to your home screen.

Material You theming

With the release of Android 12, Google added Material You theming to Android. Material You matches the color of your app icons and other UI elements with your wallpaper to give a consistent UI experience.

Tap and hold an empty area of your home screen. Select Wallpaper & style. To make your app icons match the theming, scroll to the bottom and turn on Themed icons. Close A few color palettes appear under your home screen preview. Tap the circle with three dots next to the Material You theme you want to use. You'll see the color palettes your phone pulled from your wallpaper. Tap a color palette to select it. Close If you prefer a single color instead of an entire palette, tap Other colors and choose a color. Close

Your home screen app icons, settings menus, and more now have Material You theming.

Modify the apps on your home screen

Your home screen gives you quick access to the apps you use often, and the default options may not be the best for you. Here's how to remove apps you don't want from your home screen.

On your home screen, tap and hold the app you want to remove. When you feel a vibration and see a pop-up menu, drag the app icon toward the top of your screen. At the top, you'll see options to remove or uninstall. To keep the app but remove it from your home screen, drag it to Remove. To uninstall it, drag the app icon to Uninstall. Close

Some apps can't be installed. You must deactivate these apps to remove them from your device.

Now, add the apps you want to your home screen.

Go to your app drawer and tap and hold the app icon you want to add to your home screen. After your phone vibrates and displays a menu, drag the app icon to the top of your screen. Close You'll see a preview of your home screens. Drag the icon to the place you want it and release it. Close If you don't want to move the icon to your home screen, drag it to Cancel at the top of the screen.

The apps you want to see will be on your home screen. If you drag them to the bottom row of icons, also called the shelf, they will be there no matter which home screen page you're on.

You can also change the size of the app icon grid.

Tap and hold an empty part of your home screen. Select Wallpaper & style from the pop-up menu. Scroll to the bottom and select App grid. Close Select the size of the app icons on your home screen and how large they appear. Close

Add widgets for more information

Widgets are great tools that show you information without going into an app. Some widgets let you accomplish quick tasks without going into an app. Here's how to add them to your home screen.

Tap and hold an empty space on your home screen. In the pop-up, select Widgets to see the list of available widgets. Use the Search box at the top of the page to find a specific widget or app name. When you find an app you want to add, long press it. Close You'll see a preview of your home screen with the ability to move the widget around. When you find the spot you want to place it, release it. After placing a widget, resize it using the outline that appears. Tap and pull the dots at the edge of the border to resize your widget to the desired size. Close

Widgets need a certain amount of space, so you may have to do some rearranging to fit them.

At a Glance

There is a perpetual widget at the top of your main home screen called At a Glance. At a Glance uses Google's AI to provide personalized and relevant information at the top of your screen. For example, it shows upcoming calendar appointments when you're a short time away or your alarm for the next morning.

On your main home screen, tap and hold the At a Glance widget. Select Customize in the pop-up menu. Select the gear icon next to the At a Glance option in the settings menu, which is highlighted. Close Turn At a Glance on or off and select what information appears in the widget. Close

See the news with Google Discover

A useful feature included in the Pixel Launcher is Google Discover, which shows articles Google deems relevant to you. You can turn this option on or off and customize it.

Tap and hold an empty part of your home screen. Select Home settings from the list of options in the pop-up. Next to the Swipe to access Google app option, turn the feature on or off. Close

If you leave the feature on, customize your Google Discover feed to make sure the content that shows up is relevant.

Customize to your heart's content

The Google Pixel 9 series of phones has a great design and a lot of compelling features. They also provide many ways to customize your phone so that you can make it distinctly yours. In addition to these customizations, the Pixel launcher provides other great Google smarts you should take advantage of.