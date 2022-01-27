Samsung's Always On Display (AOD) functionality has been around for years. Once limited to the company's flagships and midrange phones, you'll find AOD functionality on all the best Samsung Galaxy smartphones. It is a handy feature to have as you can check the date/time and know if you have any unread notifications with just a glance at your phone's screen. While the implementation was pretty bare-bones when the feature first debuted, it continues to improve with every update. You can customize the AOD on your Samsung Galaxy phone with AR stickers, emojis, different clock styles, or even use a custom image.

With additional customization options and features, Always On Display is much more helpful now than when it first debuted on the Galaxy S6 series. If you're the proud new owner of a Samsung Galaxy S22 or have a Galaxy A, Galaxy S, Galaxy Note, or Galaxy Fold-series phone that has One UI 5, One UI 4, or One UI 3, you're in luck: you can customize the Always On Display as to your liking.

AOD customization options vary slightly between different Galaxy smartphones and One UI versions. These steps will work with supported phones running One UI or later, but you may not have access to every feature.

How to customize the Always On Display feature on your Samsung Galaxy phone with One UI 5

Head over to Settings > Lock screen > Always On Display. Ensure that the feature is enabled; otherwise, the customization options will be grayed out. You can first set up the Always On Display screen to show up only for 10 seconds when the screen is tapped: Always, during a scheduled time, or when new notifications come in. I'd recommend setting up a schedule for the AOD, as you won't need the feature throughout the day. This will help save battery life and be less annoying when you sleep. Tap on Clock style to customize the Always On Display's clock. You can select from one of the nine styles that Samsung offers, use Stickers, AR Emoji, or even an image from your gallery. The Galaxy Store also has additional AOD themes. There's also an option to change the clock color from one of the preset options. For additional clock customization options, download the Clockface Good Lock module that provides access to many new clock faces. You can also create your own clock face, with the customization option letting you even select the color of the second hand. Enable the Show music information option if you want the media playback information to be shown in Always On Display mode. You can also change the AOD screen orientation to landscape and enable/disable Auto brightness. By default, your Galaxy phone will show the Always On Display's fingerprint icon. Head over to Settings > Biometrics and security > Fingerprint and change this behavior from the Show icon when screen is off option. The ideal option is to show the fingerprint icon when you tap on the screen — this way, you'll know exactly where to keep your finger on the display when unlocking the phone.

Remember that only unread notification icons will be shown in the Always On Display — detailed notifications won't appear. You can double-tap on an icon to directly open that application.

How to download Always On Display themes from the Galaxy Store

Navigate to Settings > Themes and tap on the AOD tab at the bottom navigation bar. The Galaxy Themes store will show a list: Top-selling, free, Editor's Pick, and new themes. You can download and apply the AOD theme you like directly from within the Galaxy Store, though most of the good ones are paid. In some themes, you will have the choice to apply the clock and image theme or use the image in Always On Display.

While you can directly open the Galaxy Store and search for themes, the above process is faster, as it only highlights the AOD themes.

With so many customization options, you can set up the Always On Display of your Galaxy phone just how you like it. The best part is that Samsung keeps improving AOD with each One UI iteration and other regular updates. Once your AOD is all set up, we have some tips to help you tweak your Samsung Galaxy phone's home screen.