Summary The Google app widget on Android now supports custom shortcuts, allowing users to quickly access frequently used apps and services directly from their home screen.

Users can select from nine different shortcuts, including Translate, Song Search, Weather, Sports, Dictionary, and more. These shortcuts appear to the left of the Lens and Voice Search icons within the widget

While the shortcut is designed for the 4x1 widget, it remains accessible even when compressed to 3x1. However, the shortcut currently lacks Material You theming, which may make it visually inconsistent with some home screen setups.

Since September 2024, at the very least, Google has actively been working on adding a customizable shortcut to the Google app's dedicated widget.

The shortcut not only aims to make it easier to quickly access some of your most-used applications and/or services, it also gives the widget a distinct look when compared to the Pixel Launcher's Google Search bar.

After being in-the-making for a while now, the long-awaited feature has finally begun landing, as highlighted by 9to5Google, and we're seeing it across devices running stable Google App version 16.3.34.

Unlike its early beta build leaks, the option to add shortcuts doesn't appear as a carousel within the widget's customization screen. Instead, the screen now sports a dedicated Shortcuts section, tapping which reveals nine distinct options to choose from, as highlighted in the image below.

Close

Old, new, old, new

Available shortcuts, in order, include:

None: Default

Translate (text): Triggers Google Translate

Song search

Weather: Initiates a Google Search for 'Weather'

Translate (camera): Triggers Google Lens

Sports: Initiates a Google Search for 'Sports'

Dictionary: Initiates a Google Search for 'Dictionary'

Homework: Triggers Google Lens

Finance: Triggers Google Finance

No Material You theming for the new icon just yet