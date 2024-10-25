CukTech 10 $40 $50 Save $10 The CukTech 10 is one of the more capable affordable power banks, with support for fast charging for almost every smartphone, a nifty little screen, and excellent recharging speeds. $40 at Amazon

Sometimes, it's okay to go off the beaten path. While Anker usually tends to dominate the mobile accessory landscape with its quality products, there are other great options out there. Of course, it's always hard to take the gamble when it's your own money, but we've taken time to carefully review a wide range of power banks in order to find great alternatives that offer a lot of bang for the buck.

The CukTech 10 is one such option, offering an impressive set of features at a very affordable price. It comes with a capacity of 10,000mAh, and can max out at 100W, or 120W if you have a compatible Xiaomi device. Furthermore, it also has a small screen on the front that can provide vital information about the charging status of the power bank. Best of all, it's not expensive thanks to a special discount that drops the price down to just $40.

What's great about the CukTech 10?

Close

As stated before, this is pretty much the complete package when it comes to a power bank. You get ample charging power, which is great for smartphones and tablets, but it can also work if you're trying to power large devices like Chromebooks. And there's also ample capacity thanks to its 10,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to charge up most smartphones.

You get two USB ports, with one USB-C and one USB-A. The USB-C port can power most devices with up to 100W, and like stated before, compatible Xiaomi devices up to 120W. And if you happen to have a powerful charger, you can also top up this power bank in just 30 minutes thanks to its 90W recharging speed. Those that like details will be happy to know that the small screen on the front provides plenty about the power bank and connected devices.

While not necessary, it's a convenient feature to have, and one that's often found on pricier power bank models. Overall, you really can't go wrong with this purchase. It's a compact and sleek power bank that's backed up with great charging capabilities, making it a "must-buy" if you're looking for something affordable yet extremely capable.