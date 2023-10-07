This Saturday, two injury-stricken teams — Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest — will meet on the field, and both teams desperately need a win.

While Crystal Palace (3-2-2) sits slightly above Nottingham Forest (2-2-3) in the current standings, both teams are really hoping to turn it around. Unfortunately, player injuries have plagued both teams; however, Crystal Palace will likely be getting a few key players back into the lineup, and if that happens, Forest has a tough game ahead of them. Regardless of your team preference, here's what you need to know if you want to catch all the action.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs. Nottingham Forest from anywhere

Are you experiencing difficulty accessing your preferred shows or programs while traveling? Don't fret! You can quickly resume streaming by using a VPN. The best VPN not only allows you to change your virtual location but also adds an extra layer of security to your internet connection, which is particularly important while on the go.

Our top recommendation, ExpressVPN, offers a seamless process for changing your location with just a few clicks. Once you've set your location, you can access all the programming you desire, from new shows to the latest sporting events. Currently, if you sign up for ExpressVPN's yearly subscription, you'll receive an additional three months for free, bringing the total cost for 15 months to under $100. With 24/7 support, a wide range of server options, and consistent speed and performance, ExpressVPN is our top recommendation. Although many VPN services may seem alike, few can match the extensive features of ExpressVPN.

If you prefer another VPN provider, there are numerous VPN deals available. Make sure to explore and find the one that best suits your needs. Whether you're traveling for business or pleasure, a VPN is an excellent way to stay connected and enjoy your preferred shows and programs.

Source: ExpressVPN ExpressVPN One of our top VPN services is ExpressVPN, as it's user-friendly and comes with excellent customer support. Plus, they offer a 30-day money-back guarantee. See at ExpressVPN

When and where?

The Crystal Palace vs. Nottingham Forest Premier League match is set to start at 12:30PM ET (9:30AM PT, 5:30PM UK) on Saturday, September 23. The match takes place at Selhurst Park Stadium in London, England.

How to livestream Crystal Palace vs. Nottingham Forest in the US

If you are located in the United States and wish to watch the live match, your best options are Peacock and Sling TV. Both of these platforms provide NBC as a viewing choice, which will be broadcasting the Premier League game. It's possible that other options may also be available, so it's recommended to examine them below.

How to stream Crystal Palace vs. Nottingham Forest in the UK

If you're located in the UK and are interested in watching the match, it will only be accessible on Sky Sports. The coverage will commence 30 minutes prior to the start of the game. As a subscriber, you can view the match on the Sky Sports channel or opt for a more budget-friendly Now Sports subscription if you don't require a full Sky package. Alternatively, you have the option to watch the game via the Sky Go app.