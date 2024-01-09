Being a free-to-play (F2P) massively multiplayer online (MMO) game raises some questions. And if you don't ask the right questions, you risk getting trapped in an MMO driven by spendy practices. Crystal of Atlan, an upcoming Magipunk-themed action MMO, is no exception — which is why we are here to give you the cold, hard truth about Nuverse's upcoming MMO after experiencing the latest technical test.

Unless you're willing to open up your wallet, you generally want to avoid getting baited into playing MMOs with paywalls or titles that inflict heavy restrictions as a pure F2P player (such as locking you out of classes). The final nail in the coffin is when you've convinced your friends to try out a casual MMO, only to discover that it creates a divide among your group thanks to everyone's unique spending habits. So before you get your favorite Android gaming phone in gear to try out Crystal of Atlan, let's dive into the game's mechanics and monetization to see if this is the gacha game for you.

What Crystal of Atlan does right

Gameplay is rewarding and feels great on a touchscreen

It's rare for a game to feel this polished right out the gate, especially for mobile titles still in testing. In fact, during a technical test or in alpha, most games feel rough around the edges. But this is where Crystal of Atlan shines; the responsiveness with tapping your skills and timing your abilities was rewarding. The combat feels extremely fluid without any "floatiness."

The diversity between classes also made every weapon feel vastly unique, something you want in an MMO designed to be played for years to come. So you don't necessarily have to hack and slash as a melee class if you don't want to, all classes are viable. Moreover, your weapon range matters, so learning your class's strengths and weaknesses is essential but rewarding for those who dig deep, which is also good for the game's longevity.

Not all these classes are a copy and paste from other MMOs, either. For example, I selected the Puppeteer, but it isn't 100% a pet class; instead, it's a technical class for scythe-wielding. With time, you can add customizable skills to string up unique combinations that fit your class's playstyle, which means the classes are varied while remaining customizable.

What Crystal of Atlan gets wrong

The game already shows signs of pay-to-win mechanics

It's difficult to gauge where Crystal of Atlan is headed from its testing phase. But when a game adds focus on PvP as a way to progress your account, it's often a red flag — which can lead to unwanted anti-competitive practices as people pay to win to get past the wall. But not everyone wants to dabble in a subscription-free MMO with a credit card; for many, paying to win is definitely a turnoff.

It'll be a deal-breaker (for most) if Crystal of Atlan launches in its current pay-to-win state that requires PvP to advance. Of course, committing to a free-to-play MMO almost always requires a few compromises; often, those compromises include ignoring cash shops composed of premium cosmetics, and that's fine. But when a game lets you get ahead by spending real money for upgrades (such as Crystal of Atlan's pet system), that's a big no-no. In other MMO-styled games, you don't realize the impact money has on your game until later. It's big.

Another problem with the game is the energy limit. The game requires energy to challenge dungeons, which is how you keep the story moving forward while acquiring levels for your account. F2P players will hit a progression limit far faster than those who pay for energy. Once again, those who pay get a benefit over those who don't, which rarely makes for a healthy community.

MMORPGs are all about repsect

If Crystal of Atlan doesn't respect your budget, does it respect you as a player?

My expectations for Crystal of Atlan's global launch are lukewarm at best. It has the bare necessities to be a fun, smooth-action RPG, but artificial roadblocks prevent players from moving forward, which never feels good. It also sucks knowing that whales (big spenders) will always get ahead, ensuring all F2P players get left in the dust; nothing good for a long-lasting community. Android has some fantastic MMOs, but Crystal of Atlan needs to rethink its predatory practices before it can go toe-to-toe with the best.