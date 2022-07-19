The next big Samsung Unpacked event is being teased by the company on its Twitter account, and a new cryptic puzzle seemingly confirms the August 10 date we have been expecting. In three new images posted to Samsung’s Twitter account, you can work out a puzzle confirming the date we’ve heard leaked by both Evan Blass and Jon Prosser in recent months.

The puzzle isn’t the most difficult to solve, but it may confuse you at first glance. The first image comes with a five-by-six grid with letters, numbers, and symbols that at first appear to be a complete jumble. The second image has a similar five-by-six grid, but the symbols are all replaced by colors. The final image reads, “When will something greater arrive?” followed by six colored dots that match those in the second image.

If you overlay the first and second images, the numbers, letters, and symbols match up with particular colors. If you take the colors in the third image, you’ll see it equals 081022. That says August 10, 2022. If you can’t visualize that, The Verge has a great composite image that shows how it works.

Samsung hasn’t officially confirmed the August 10 date anywhere else, but this is the first time we’ve seen the company publicly comment on when its next big event will be. Expect to hear further news from the company in the coming weeks as it often confirms launch dates soon after releasing these teasers. Two leakers had already suggested August 10 would be the next big launch date, so this hasn’t come as a massive surprise.

At the launch event, we expect to see the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4, which will likely be minor upgrades over the company’s last generation of foldable phones. We also expect to hear about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch5, Galaxy Watch5 Pro, and Galaxy Buds2 Pro. Those last three accessories are less certain to appear during the launch, but recent leaks and rumors heavily suggest we’ll hear about these gadgets before the end of the year.