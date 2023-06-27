Samsung dominates the foldables market in Europe and the US with its Galaxy Z Flip and Fold lineup. However, competition in this segment has gotten much more intense recently, with the likes of the Google Pixel Fold and the Motorola Razr+ appearing as great alternatives to Samsung's Flip and Fold offerings. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 are scheduled to launch in late July, which should bring Samsung's foldable lineup on par with the competition. Ahead of their official announcement, a cryptic new leak has revealed the full specs of these devices.

Since Samsung has been taking down all Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5-related leaks, @_SnoopyTech_ shared their detailed specs on Twitter in a cryptic manner. Decoding the message reveals the full specs of the upcoming phones.

As per the leak, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 should feature a 6.7-inch 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2x display. The highlight, however, will be the notably bigger 3.4-inch 720p external display that will let you "quickly check notifications, start and pause music, take selfies with the rear cameras, use the screen as a viewfinder and much more."

2 Images Close

As for internals, the phone will reportedly house a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, 8GB RAM, up to 512GB storage, and a 3700mAh battery. The dual-camera setup packs 12MP primary and ultra-wide shooters and a 10MP selfie camera. Other specs include USB-C 3.2, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6E, and Dual-SIM support. Samsung seemingly intends to offer the Flip 5 in Lavender, Mint, Cream, and Graphite shades.

Another leak on Twitter gives a quick look at how the Flip 5's bigger outer display will function.

The leaked Galaxy Z Fold 5 specs indicate no changes in its screen size. The outer screen size will purportedly remain unchanged at 6.2 inches, while the inner folding screen will measure 7.6 inches. Both Dynamic AMOLED panels should support a 120Hz refresh rate, with the folding display capable of dropping its refresh rate to as low as 1Hz to save power.

Internally, the Fold 5 could use a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and pair it with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. Its battery capacity will apparently remain unchanged at 4400mAh. The camera setup will also seemingly remain unchanged and include a 50MP f/1.8 primary shooter, a 12MP ultra-wide, and a 3x 12MP telephoto. For selfies, there should be a 10MP f/2.2 camera on the external display and a 4MP under-display camera on the inner folding panel.

3 Images Close

Interestingly, the leaked dimensions suggest the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be about 0.8mm thinner and weigh 253g, making it 10g lighter than the Z Fold 4. As for the colors, the foldable should launch in Phantom Black, Cream, and Ice Blue colors.

Rumors have claimed the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 could be dust and water-resistant. However, the leaked specs still show the phones carrying an IPX8 certification, making them water-resistant and prone to dust ingress.

Both the Flip 5 and Fold 5 will reportedly run on One UI 5.1.1 based on Android 13. The new version of Samsung's skin could pack some foldable-related improvements to deliver a better user experience.

There's still over a month to go for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5's official announcement. But given how the phones have been leaking, Samsung is unlikely to have anything surprising left to unveil officially by then