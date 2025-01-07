Your changes have been saved Crucial X9 Pro portable SSD $70 $101 Save $31 The Crucial X9 Pro is a portable SSD that not only offers great performance but also comes with enhanced durability against water and dust. Right now, you can grab this 1TB model for just $70. $70 at Amazon

Cloud storage is usually the preferred option for most when it comes to storing files. Not only is it easy to use, but it's also more convenient, since you can access files so long as you have internet access. Of course, portable storage drives can also be beneficial as well, offering a compact solution with quick transfer speeds, making it easy to work with files on the fly. With that said, this Crucial X9 Pro SSD is going to be one of our top picks when it comes to portable storage.

Not only are you getting great performance here, but you're also getting excellent durability, with protection against moisture, dust, bumps, and drops. While the 1TB model is typically priced at $101 on Amazon, it can now be had for much less, with a discount that knocks 31% off, coming in at just $70 for a limited time. This is one of the best prices we've seen in quite some time, so get it while you can before this deal is gone.

What's great about Crucial's X9 Pro SSD?

This is one of the best SSDs that you can buy right now if you're looking to store data and have quick access. Not only is this drive sleek with its good looks, but it also offers excellent performance numbers as well, reaching up to 1050MB/s when it comes to read and write speeds. Perhaps most important is that it offers nearly the same when it comes to sustained performance, with write speeds up to 975MB/s.

So feel free to plug this drive into devices and use files on the fly. As stated before, this drive is also extremely reliable with excellent durability against drops and bumps, with Crucial stating that it can withstand drops of up to 7.5 feet. It also has an IP55 rating, which means that it is resistant to moisture and dust. So if you happen to be out and about and get caught in the elements, you won't need to worry too much.

Overall, you're getting a really solid drive here that's great for all applications. Just be sure to pick it up quick because there's a good chance that this deal won't last long. Also, if you're looking for other options, the 2TB and 4TB models are also on sale.