Crucial X9 4TB Portable SSD $210 $257 Save $47 The Crucial X9 4TB Portable SSD is a compact external solid state drive that offers fast read speeds at 1050MB/s, all the while packing tons of storage, making this an ideal drive for serving media no matter how it is encoded. It's highly portable, it's incredibly fast, and it' currently on sale at its lowest price. $210 at Amazon

I was very much looking forward to this Prime Day event for a very specific reason. I've been wanting to upgrade the storage for my Shield TV, having been using a slow platter drive for ages. Sure, I have plenty of storage, but I had trouble playing some of my more demanding media. So I was on the hunt for something much faster and found it with the Crucial X9 4TB Portable SSD.

The thing is, if you want 1050MB/s read speeds like this Crucial drive wrapped up in a very portable package, you are going to have to pay for it. But since I knew Prime Day was coming, I decided to wait and see if this drive would go on sale. To my delight it has, and is currently on sale for $210 for the 4GB model, perfect for my needs of storing and playing media for my Sheild TV. So I jumped at the opportunity, but I also wanted to share this story with AP's readers just in case any of you out there are also in the market for a new external drive that will blow your old gear out of the water.

Related Best external hard drives and SSDs for Chromebooks in 2024 Expand your Chromebook's storage externally with one of these great drives

What's great about the Crucial X9 4TB Portable SSD

Source: Crucial

There are plenty of external hard drives to choose from on Amazon, but I decided to go with the Crucial X9 4TB Portable SSD for a few reasons. Number one, I need speed. I've ripped more than a few movies at very demanding bit rates, and I have found that my slower platter drives struggle to play them. So, instead of putting in a ton of work reformatting this content, I wanted to upgrade my drive.

But speed wasn't the only factor; I also wanted something portable to easily place my rips on the drive, which was never fun with platters that need to connect over USB and plug into a power source (no need for power with the Crucial). Of course, price was always a factor, which is why I wanted to wait until Prime Day to snag a deal, as 4TB drives that offer such high read speeds don't come cheap.

Plus, I already own one of these drives, it's currently connected in my living room, and I can vouch that it is a reliable and well-built product, which is why I wanted to buy another for my bedroom. Not only is the drive very pocketable, but moving content on the drive is a cinch and, more importantly, fast. So not only do you get the benefit of playing high bit rate content, but you can easily transfer files without having to wait ages for the transfer to complete.

So, to me, the Crucial X9 4TB Portable SSD is the perfect drive for playing any and all media, ensuring my content looks and sounds good while also saving me precious time transferring files. At $210, you'll be hard-pressed to find a drive offering these specs at this price, so don't miss out.