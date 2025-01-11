Your changes have been saved Crucial X6 Portable SSD $100 $146 Save $46 The Crucial X6 isn't the fastest SSD around, but it is one of the best for traveling. It has a compact design and offers pretty good speeds. Best of all, the 2TB model is now on sale, coming in at just $100. $100 at Amazon

Portable SSDs are a fantastic way to save your files if you're not relying on the cloud. Not only are they compact, but they also offer great performance and excellent durability. Of course, there are a lot of different options out there, but if you're looking for something that performs well, gets you lots of space, and is quite affordable — we think this Crucial X6 SSD is the way to go.

Crucial makes one of our favorite SSDs, and this X6 2TB model is now at a fantastic price thanks to a large discount that knocks 32% off. For a limited time, you can score the X6 portable SSD for just $100, which is $46 off its normal retail price.

What's great about this Crucial X6 portable SSD?

Source: Crucial

The big draw here is going to be the device's size, storage capacity, and price. The drive is easily pocketable, and can store up to 2TB, and is also quite durable, with the ability to survive bumps and drops up to six feet.

Of course, you're also going to get pretty good performance as well, with transfer speeds up to 800MB/s. Not only can this drive be used for PCs and laptops, but it's also great for smartphones, Chromebooks, and tablets. You can even back up data from game consoles as well.

You can't go wrong with this drive, especially at its current price. And even if you're someone that's using a cloud backup service, we still recommend having a hard copy of your files just in case something happens. Get it now for just $100 before it's gone because this deal won't last.