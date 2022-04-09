Waze can sometimes send drivers down oddball routes (farm roads, normally quiet suburban side streets) in the name of skirting traffic jams. However, generally speaking, it's a widely-used and well-loved app. Part of the application's secret sauce has always been its reliance on user-provided information. Apparently, some users are encountering an issue with one key piece of information, but only if they are also using WhatsApp in conjunction with Waze.

Users began complaining on Google's Waze Help forum at the end of March, reports Auto Evolution, indicating that they could not share their location from Waze to WhatsApp. A product expert responded quickly, noting that the staff behind the app were aware of it and working on it — and that it was only happening on the Android version of the app; iOS devices appear to be fine. It also seems isolated to using Waze with WhatsApp as well, indicating a possible issue with correcting the permissions that help apps communicate with each other.

While there is no official timeline for when this issue will be fixed, Android users might want to keep their phones' auto-update feature turned on to ensure they are receiving the necessary updates as soon as they are available. And don't worry, Waze appears to be working just fine if you want a navigation app that will reveal some crazy shortcuts around traffic tie-ups.

