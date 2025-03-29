Being able to digitally carry files, images, and more in our pockets is an impressive feat of technology, even if it has become commonplace. Sometimes, you want to move a file from one device to another. This could be your phone to a tablet, computer, or another phone. You could upload that file to a cloud storage service and then download it to the new device. However, that adds extra steps and time waiting for the file to upload and download.

While Android users have been able to share files between phones for years, none of those options have worked well until recently. This leads us fans of the Bugdroid to envy Apple users because they have AirDrop. iPhone users have effortlessly and quickly shared files between other Apple devices since 2013. However, sharing between an Android device and an iOS device has been a pipedream until an announcement at MWC from Honor that it is releasing AI Connect to bring that dream to reality.

It shouldn't have taken this long

Yet, here we are

Maybe it's me, but isn't it surprising that Google, or even Samsung, didn't come up with this solution first? I don't think it's a matter of inability, but maybe a lack of desire. The pair worked together to bring true cross-Android device file sharing with Quick Share, which has its own set of issues. However, when Quick Share works, it's great for moving files between my devices or sending them to a friend.

However, I think there is a learning curve for Android users when using a dedicated file-sharing app or feature. For many, it's an option rarely promoted, unlike AirDrop. That and the options before Quick Share were so bad that it prevented many from trying anything other than sending the file via text or email. When I want to send a file to a friend and use Quick Share, they usually have no clue what it is or why it exists. This only happens if my friend has an Android device. I email them if they're on an iPhone to save the file from looking like garbage in a text message.

I find it funny that Google trolled Apple for years for not adopting RCS, which had been available in many of the top messaging apps on Android, to allow for an improved messaging experience for all mobile device users. Still, there has been zero talk about file sharing from any of the big players in the Android field until this past March in Barcelona at MWC.

Honor is taking the lead

When nobody else will







For many in the US, Honor is a relatively unknown brand, which is unfortunate. I use the two-year-old Honor Magic 5 Pro as my preferred vacation camera, and the latest Magic 7 Pro is superbly impressive. Honor has been perfecting the craft of cross-device sharing within its ecosystem for a few years with Magic Ring. If you follow brands outside the usual suspects in the US, it isn't a surprise that Honor is the one to break the iOS and Android barrier.

I've used Magic Ring, and it works well. The new AI Connect that enables all-ecosystem file-sharing seems to be trending down that same path. I saw the feature demoed at MWC, and while it requires a separate app to handle the transfer, the file was transferred without a hitch and did so quickly. Not only is Android to iOS possible, but Honor said it will soon expand this cross-OS file-sharing feature to macOS and Windows.

The existing Quick Share option sometimes works between Windows and Android. When it does, it almost feels like magic to quickly share files on my PC to my phone with only a couple of taps, no waiting for downloads and uploads, and no messing with cables. Just a smooth transfer. For many, adding macOS to the mix will be a game-changer in many ways.

Good things coming

Let's get back to being open

This new feature from Honor means that no matter what devices you use, you'll soon be able to send nearly any file wirelessly (we're unsure of max file size at this time) back and forth with ease. While this may not seem like a life-altering event for some, for others, this will save time and improve workflows. For Android users who don't understand why this is a big deal, talk with your iPhone friends and ask them about AirDrop. I'm sure you've likely texted your iOS-toting companions a picture or gotten one from them and seen how bad it looks. It's even worse with videos.

AI Connect won't solve the problem of sending files when you and your friends aren't around each other, which is still a messaging problem. Honor's solution to file sharing isn't the only one trying to solve this cross-OS problem, but it will bring some features and consistency that those options can't. This is primarily due to Honor's longtime development of hardware and software and the collaborations with Google and Qualcomm. The next time you want to share a file with your iPhone friend, it will soon be easier and better quality.