You'll find the best Android phones are flexible with their image editing software, allowing users to take advantage of cutting-edge, high-definition cameras to capture the world around them with excellent clarity and superior quality. This also extends to videos, which can be challenging to edit, unlike images that are a single frame.

Videos have a larger margin for error when recording, accounting for many issues like motion blur, lighting changes, and bloated length. However, mobile users can access nifty footage-cropping methods to keep reels and videos concise. Keep reading and discover how the best video editing software can help your over-long videos crop out the parts you don't want.

What is cropping?

In photo editing terms, cropping alters the borders of an image, typically to make the image smaller and more focused. This also applies to video frames, but cropping a video usually refers to trimming the footage's general length.

Cropping videos with Android's built-in video editor

Like with images, Android devices ship with video tweaking features as a standard feature. Android users can access a video editing application that provides great video tweaking options, including a cropping function. Odds are you've found this casually, but Android can be a little vague with its instructions, so here's how to do it.

Navigate to your Gallery application. Find the video you want to crop and tap it. Tap the pencil icon at the bottom of the screen. This opens the video editing tool menu. Adjust the sliders at the bottom of the screen by swiping them. The left slider crops the video's beginning, and the right slider crops the video's end. Tap the play button underneath the video display to test the cropped video. 2 Images Close When you're happy with the cropped video, tap the Save option in the upper-right corner of the screen. Saving this way replaces the original video file on your device. To save the new cropped version as a separate file, tap the options menu in the lower-right corner of the screen and tap Save a copy. This keeps both files saved on your device. Close

Cropping videos with WhatsApp

WhatsApp is full of image editing features, and videos enjoy the same privileges. Cropping is one of the simplest to use. Here's how.

Navigate to the WhatsApp application. Select a chat conversation for a direct message video or swipe left and tap My Status to add a video to your WhatsApp story. 2 Images Close Tap the photo icon in the lower-left corner of the screen. This opens the Gallery application. Adjust the sliders at the top of the screen by swiping them left and right. The left slider crops the video's beginning, and the right slider crops the video's end. You can toggle the cropped video to be a GIF by tapping the GIF icon in the upper-right corner of the screen. 2 Images Close When you're happy with the cropped video, Tap the Send arrow button in the lower-right corner of the screen.

This sends the cropped video to the selected recipient but does not replace the original file. This means the cropped file is not automatically saved.

Cropping videos with Google Photos

Google loves its dedicated service apps, and there's a great one for editing photos. It may even be the built-in photo editor for Android users, and it's just as easy to crop videos with. Here's how.

Navigate to the Google Photos application. Tap the video you want to crop. Tap the edit option in the center of the bottom menu. Adjust the sliders at the bottom of the screen by swiping them left and right. The left slider crops the video's beginning, and the right slider crops the video's end. Select Export Frame to get a saved image of the video frame you are on. 2 Images Close Once you're happy with the cropped video, tap Save a copy. This saves the cropped video on your Gallery application as its own file.

The cropping function described above is listed as Video on the Google Photos editor, but it's the standard video cropping feature. The Crop option next to it is for changing the frame size and aspect ratio, like an image editor.

Cropping iOS videos with the Photos app

Android devices aren't the only ones with built-in video editing features. iOS devices enjoy a dedicated application for personalizing and altering images and footage. Plus, it's easy to crop video files with it. Here's how to do it.

Navigate to the Photos app on your iOS device. Locate the video you want to edit and tap it. Tap on the Edit option in the upper-right corner of the screen. This opens the video editor. Adjust the sliders at the bottom of the screen by swiping them left and right. The left slider crops the video's beginning, and the right slider crops the video's end. 2 Images Close When you're happy with your cropped video, tap the Done option in the lower-right corner of the screen. Tap Save Video to overwrite the original file with the cropped version. Tap Save Video as New Clip to save the cropped video as its own file, keeping the original intact. Close

Enjoy your neat and tidy videos!

Given the number of careers tied to reel-based platforms like TikTok, where it's important to stay popular, keeping footage sharp and on point is more vital than ever before. These methods will work wonders for your next audio/visual exploit. Keeping informed about interface changes can also be helpful. Apps like Whatsapp change the layouts of their menus now and then. Follow the above steps and keep your content well-groomed.