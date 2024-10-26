Since I started reviewing the CRKD Atom controller, it has never left my person when I'm out of the house. This is thanks to its minute size and attachable key chain hook; wherever my keys go, my Atom controller also goes.

This unparalleled portability comes at the reasonable price of $20, which nets you a device that, despite its size, is one of the most interesting controllers I've ever reviewed. Forget about RGB effects, Hall-effect joysticks, and programmable buttons, this is mobile gaming at its simplest. However, you're compromising on a lot here; let's see if the CRKD Atom is worth your money.

CRKD Atom 7 / 10 The CRKD Atom's size makes it easy to carry around, and despite the lack of grips or support, it's surprisingly comfortable to hold. However, it sacrifices a few key features, so it struggles to compete against other microcontrollers. Pros Comfortable to use

Doubles as a neat accessory

Easy to set up Cons Lack of joysticks limits versatility

Mediocre battery life $20 at Amazon $20 at CRKD

Price, availability, and specs

The CRKD Atom is available for $20 through CRKD's website and third-party retailers like Amazon. It's available in eight color options: Pal Grey, Atomic Purple, Glacier Blue, CRKD Grey, Yuzu Yellow, Hot Pink, Leaf Green, and Sky Blue.

Specifications Platform PC, Switch, iOS, Android Wired/Wireless Wired & Wireless Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0 Programmable No Extra Buttons No Colors 8 color options Battery 180mAh Weight 19g Expand

What's good about the CRKD Atom?

Pocket-sized and fun

Close

Let's acknowledge the elephant (or mouse?) in the room. The CRKD Atom is tiny. I can hide it in one hand without trouble; the controller measures just 2.7 inches long and 1.4 inches wide. Don't fret about losing it either, as it comes with a wrist strap that hooks onto the controller so you can attach it to your keys.

One of my favorite ways to while away long train journeys is to play classic Game Boy games on my phone, but touch-screen controls just don't cut it for an authentic experience, and most of the top Android controllers take up a lot of space in my pocket. The Atom solves this problem; no matter where I am, the controller is on hand and ready to go (assuming it's charged, but more on this later).

CRKD markets its products as collectibles and encourages you to register your controller on its app and check its rarity. This to me seems like TikTok fodder. (The app even asks you if you want to record your reaction as you check its rarity. What?) But the practical result is that there are a ton of fun color options ranging from eye-watering neon yellow to a subtle retro grey scheme. Fortunately, the Atom isn't just a cute controller, it's an effective multi-platform device, as long as you keep it in its lane.

The Atom has a few tricks up its sleeve to make up for the minimal button layout. A few button combinations switch the device between Pro Controller and XInput modes, and you can even set the D-pad to function as a left or right joystick. Another combination switches between X/Y and A/B input layouts, and yet another switches the controller between active devices.

CRKD might have built a controller that struggles with many modern games thanks to its tiny range of buttons, but these tools are a decent compromise.

Ergonomics was one of the biggest things I was worried about with the CRKD Atom. I have large hands, and small controllers tend to cause cramps after long periods. However, I found that the Atom's button layout meant my fingers and thumbs rested naturally on the buttons if I held the controller in my lap. I wouldn't want it for competitive FPS games (the lack of joysticks makes playing these games impossible anyway), but you can happily spend an hour or two with a GBA emulator in comfort.

What's bad about the CRKD Atom?

Limited compatibility and mediocre battery life

CRKD's button-switching options are a decent compromise for a lack of joysticks, but with just a D-pad, XYAB buttons, four bumpers, and two menu buttons, you're heavily limited in what games you can play.

CRKD advertises the controller as compatible with Nintendo Switch and PC, but good luck trying to play most of the biggest popular games today. Most games I play require a D-pad and joysticks, so the Atom is really only useful for the most basic platformers and games designed for the Game Boy and earlier consoles. You could reprogram the controller on the go, but this is frustrating, awkward, and impractical.

This incompatibility isn't a problem by itself; you can tell just by looking at pictures of the controller what games you can play, but it reinforces my idea that the Atom is more of a fun accessory than a controller. Pocket-sized controllers are nothing new, and many offer joysticks, detachable grips, and longer battery life. The 8BitDo Lite 2 is a fantastic example of a controller that offers all these features for just $15 more.

Read our review 8BitDo Lite 2 controller review: Small and satisfying A great controller for gaming on the go

Speaking of battery life, the Atom offers up to ten hours of battery life, with a two-hour charging time. I found this to be an accurate representation, but ten hours is too short. Ten hours go fast when you're traveling, and the two-hour charging speed is too long for a device this size. Again, this is unsurprising considering the controller's size, but you'll want to keep a battery pack on hand for long trips.

Should you buy it?

The CRKD Atom is a fun controller that's great for playing games that require limited inputs. For losing time on a plane flight with a GBA emulator or playing some Android platformer games, the ATOM gets the job done.

However, the Atom is an accessory first and a controller second. You don't need to spend much more to get a controller with significantly more functionality. But for $20, the Atom is a reasonably priced doodad that is equally great for casual gaming and showing off on social media.