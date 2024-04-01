Cricket Wireless is a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) that offers access to AT&T's LTE and 5G networks. Signing up for the prepaid carrier is easy since you don't have to deal with contracts or hidden fees. When compared to other small carriers, Cricket Wireless is a dependable option. However, there are plenty of prepaid carriers with more competitive prices. If you've recently purchased a solid new budget phone, you may want to take a moment to see if Cricket is still the best carrier for your needs.

Switching from Cricket Wireless to your preferred provider is straightforward. If you wish to retain your phone number, you'll follow a few additional steps. This guide shows you how to get Cricket to release your phone number.

What happens when you port a phone number?

The porting process transfers your phone number from your current provider to a new one. You can keep your old number to avoid informing contacts. When you port a number, the carrier with which your phone service is active approves your number's release. Inform your new service provider that you want to port your number.

The FCC states that you can keep your existing number while switching service providers if you're in the same geographic area. If you're moving to a new region, you may not retain your phone number.

Why you need a transfer PIN while changing service providers

When you want to keep your old number when switching away from Cricket, the most crucial step is to request a transfer PIN. This number works as a form of authentication when you change your phone service provider. You can retain your phone number after they verify your PIN. The entire process is free, so you won't pay any charges to Cricket for a Number Transfer PIN.

Don't share your Number Transfer PIN and account number with anyone except the new carrier. Cricket Wireless will never ask you for this information when you move away from the carrier.

Before you request Cricket Wireless to transfer your phone number

You'll need to take care of a few things before requesting a number transfer to ensure a smooth switch to your new service provider.

Keep your Cricket Wireless service active before making the request. You must reactivate your Cricket number if you disconnected it.

Check if your number is eligible for porting on your potential new carrier's website.

Gather details like your account number and PIN. Your new carrier may ask you to share a recent phone bill.

Verify whether your device is compatible with the new service provider. Make sure it is unlocked.

Keep your transfer PIN handy while trading in your device to a new service provider.

To ensure a seamless switch, request the PIN a few days before sending a transfer request to your new service provider. It is valid for five days.

You need a single Number Transfer PIN for all numbers on the same account.

How to request a Number Transfer PIN

You can get your Number Transfer PIN via the myCricket mobile app, Cricket Wireless website, text message, or phone call.

Get a Number Transfer PIN on your mobile phone

The easiest and quickest way to get a Number Transfer PIN is to dial *PORT/*PORTAR from your phone with Cricket Wireless service. If your phone is lost or inaccessible, call 1-800-CRICKET (274-2538) from any phone. You'll share your account PIN when you call customer service. You may be unable to generate a Number Transfer PIN with the calling option when roaming on a non-Cricket wireless network.

Get a Number Transfer PIN online

You can ask for a Number Transfer PIN on Cricket's website. Log in to your account and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the process.

Get a Number Transfer PIN from the myCricket app

The myCricket app lets you change your plan, make payments, view data usage, and more. You can also generate a Number Transfer PIN.

Here's how to request it from the app:

Download the myCricket app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Log in to your account. Click the gear icon on the home screen. Close Enter your account details. On the Account Information screen, select a CTN from Line Settings. Tap Get my Number Transfer PIN.

If your Number Transfer PIN expired, request Cricket Wireless to send a new PIN by following the steps above.

Keep your original phone number even after changing carriers

Changing numbers can be a pain when switching carriers. You must inform your contacts and update bills with your new number. Porting saves you from this by letting you keep your number. Follow the instructions in this guide for a seamless transition from Cricket Wireless to your new carrier. Before you do that, check out our list of the best phone carriers and choose one that suits your needs. If you're on a budget, go for a good prepaid plan.