Cricket Wireless is a prepaid carrier that uses AT&T's network for coverage. It's a great option when you need a good value data plan, especially for multiple lines. You may need to change your phone number if you're switching to Cricket Wireless or are an active user. This guide shows you how to change your Cricket phone number and prepare for the change without losing your contacts. If you're switching to one of the top Android phones, you can keep your Cricket phone number during the switch. If you're ready to change your number, read on.

Before you change your phone number

Before changing your phone number with Cricket Wireless, there are a few things you need to know. If you're changing your phone number during your switch to Cricket, you don't need to pay any extra fees during your switch. We show you how to switch below.

If you're subscribed to a Cricket Wireless plan, you can change your number as long as you:

Have an active Cricket Wireless account.

Know you cannot change to a vanity or toll-free number.

Pay a $15 number change fee.

How to change your phone number when switching to Cricket

If you aren't a Cricket Wireless subscriber, you can change your number during your account set-up. This works whether you bring your device or purchase a new phone from Cricket alongside your plan.

To sign up for a Cricket account, go to the Cricket website. During checkout, select a new phone number by providing Cricket with the ZIP code where you use your phone most. Cricket provides you with a number for that zip code.

How to change your phone number after switching to Cricket

You can change your phone number as many times as you want as a Cricket subscriber by contacting customer support. All you need is the $15 Cricket Mobile Number Change Fee. Contact Cricket customer support by calling 1-800-274-2538 or heading to its online chat service.

What happens after you change your Cricket phone number?

After you pay the $15 fee for changing your number, your number changes immediately. This means that:

Your saved voicemails and greetings are deleted.

People dialing your old number hear the following message: "The number you dialed is not a working number. Please check the number and dial again."

Prepare for your number change by listening to your saved voicemails and greetings and informing your contacts of your new number. After you change your number, set up your voicemail by following these steps:

Launch the Phone app on your Android phone. Press and hold the 1 key. Choose a password between 7 and 15 digits long (numbers only, no letters or special characters). Record your voice signature or greeting.

You don't have to change your Cricket phone number

Changing your phone number is beneficial but makes communication difficult if people don't pick up on your new number. Many services rely on your phone number for verification, so changing your phone number can make accessing these services difficult. Consider the following solutions instead of changing your Cricket phone number.

Block spam or unwanted numbers

If you constantly receive unwanted calls, changing your phone number stops them. Blocking a number is easy, and many Android and iOS smartphones come with built-in spam-blocking tools that prevent the calls before they ring your phone.

There are multiple ways to block a number on Android and iOS. Spam callers often get your number when you unwittingly provide your number to an untrustworthy source. If you're unsure about the legitimacy of a service to which you must provide your number, create a burner phone number.

Create a burner phone number

Creating a burner phone number is an excellent alternative to changing your Cricket phone number. This number is separate from your primary number. Your call or text history can be discarded along with the phone number. This is a good solution if:

You're worried about giving your phone number to a person or company.

You want a new number for business or personal use.

You want to create a voicemail service separate from your phone number.

Our guide on creating a burner phone number recommends the best apps and everything you need to know when making a burner phone number. We recommend Google Voice as the top choice as it's easy to set up and free to use within the US.

Change to a new carrier

Like Cricket Wireless, most carriers allow you to change your number for free when you switch to them. There are usually activation costs, so this is a good idea if another carrier provides a better value plan.

We recommend switching to one of the best value prepaid plans as they are often cheaper than postpaid plans, and you can switch whenever you want without incurring cancellation fees.

It's simple to change your number with Cricket

Changing your number with Cricket Wireless is quick and easy, but don't change it too often, as the fees can quickly add up. Prepaid plans provided by Cricket Wireless and other carriers are a great way to save money as they are almost always cheaper than the postpaid equivalents.