Summary Cricket Wireless introduces multi-month prepaid plans, offering savings and flexibility for smartphone users who are OK with a longer-term contract.

The savings increase the longer you sign on for Cricket's prepaid plans, with options for 3 months ($120), 6 months ($210), and 12 months ($360).

These plans include calls and texts to Canada and Mexico, but data may slow down during peak hours, and tethering capability is not available unless you upgrade to the $60 per month plan.

Prepaid phone plans offer the potential for savings and flexibility, making them a desirable alternative to traditional postpaid plans for a lot of smartphone users. But where's the in-between for people who both want to save money, and are OK with locking into a slightly longer-term contract? Cricket Wireless is introducing some new multi-month prepaid plan offerings that sound like they're just perfect for this specific nice.

Cricket's got three new multi-month prepaid options, each delivering more savings the longer you're willing to stick around. Users who sign up online can choose between:

3 months for $120 (a savings of $45)

6 months for $210 (a savings of $120)

12 months for $360 (a savings of $300)

These discount options cover calls and texts to Canada and Mexico, though data may slow down during peak hours. This plan caps video streaming at 1.5Mbps, and lacks tethering capability. Users in need of tethering data must upgrade to the $60 per month "More" plan, which also comes packaged with streaming access to Max.

Cricket says it's introducing these prepaid multi-month offerings in direct response to consumer research, which indicated increased demand for a plan of this type. Beyond serving customer wishes, this also feels like an effort by Cricket to better compete with market rival Mint Mobile, which recently introduced similar multi-month prepaid options.

How does this compare to other MVNO plans out there? Verizon mobile child Visible offers unlimited phone data and hotspot data for $25, taxes and fees included. Google Fi starts at $20 a month but you have to pay for data on top of that. Despite all this bargain-fencing, Cricket has maintained a steady and high rate of consumer satisfaction between 2020 and today, according to research by the American Consumer Facts Index. Xfinity Mobile used to have a slight lead over Cricket, but has fallen slightly further behind each year since 2020.

At a time when it seems like everything is getting super-expensive, super-fast, it's nice to see Cricket resisting that kind of change. Its standard monthly rates have only increased $5 from $50 since 2016. And when other companies lifted the low 8Mbps data cap from their most affordable plans, Cricket did the same.