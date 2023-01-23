Various Daylife, an original RPG from Square Enix, was released as an Apple Arcade exclusive in September 2019. It was pulled from the service two years later but was immediately re-released on Nintendo Switch, PC, and PS4 as a paid game. Today, it not only returns to iOS but is also available on Android as a premium download. It might not be the most exciting RPG on the Play Store, but if you need a simple RPG to pass the time with, one designed by a team that has a history of quality work, Various Daylife might be perfect.

The re-release on mobile app stores makes sense because Various Daylife is a mobile game at heart. The gameplay revolves around a loop of side-scrolling walking and turn-based battles, forsaking complex gameplay in favor of easy-to-complete tasks. It's not bad, but the premium price suggests more in-depth gameplay that isn't present. You'll bounce between turn-based battles and a variety of side missions, including going on dates and completing various tasks. To travel between areas, you'll watch your party walk across the screen for a while. It's repetitive but could be seen as a relaxing experience, which isn't out of the norm for many mobile titles.

Various Daylife was developed by the same of the team behind Octopath Traveler and Bravely Default II, with Tomoya Asano producing. So the bar is pretty high for Various Daylife, seeing it comes from a team familiar with making excellent console-quality RPGs. Best of all, Various Daylife doesn't rely on any in-game monetization, so once you're past the entry fee, you won't need to spend any more.

Various Daylife is out now for $20.99 on the Play Store, and it's the complete game with no extra fees attached. The high price might raise some eyebrows, but it's $28.99 on PC and consoles, so you'll save some money just by purchasing the gam on Android. That said, it's hard to justify Square's crazy pricing when many other games offer much more bang for your buck. Still, if you're in the market for a chill premium RPG to play through on Android, Various Daylife is here to help.