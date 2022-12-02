WhatsApp has been quietly adding collaborative features to its arsenal, including multi-platform messaging and screen sharing during video calls. WhatsApp call link is another handy feature, which takes on Google Meet and other video chat apps. These links can transform your WhatsApp calls into long-term links that anyone can join. Setting up a call link is easy, and it can be done in a few taps on any smartphone, PC, or budget tablet. Want to know how? You've come to the right place.

Since WhatsApp calls are already simple, what is the purpose of a call link, and who is it for? Small businesses, groups, and communities just entered the chat. Shareable links open the doors to simplified video conferencing on WhatsApp by creating long-term "destinations" where people can hop in (and out) of the link anytime.

If WhatsApp calls are for calling your friends to ask them out for a coffee, WhatsApp call links are the coffee shop. People can come and go as they please — even when you aren't there — and the lattes are delicious. Now that we're fully caffeinated, let's dive in.

Create a WhatsApp call link in the Android or iOS app

You can generate call links from any WhatsApp-compatible Android or iOS device. We used the Android app for this tutorial, but the process is the same on the iOS app.

Open WhatsApp on your Android or iPhone. Select the Calls tab. In the calls tab, tap Create Call Link. Close From the Create call link screen, tap the Call Type link to switch between voice or video calls for this link. Close Use the radio menu to select a video or voice call. On the same call link screen, view the link and select one of three options to share: Send Link Via WhatsApp : Shares within the WhatsApp platform.

: Shares within the WhatsApp platform. Copy Link : Ideal for sending on other platforms or emails.

: Ideal for sending on other platforms or emails. Share Link: Triggers your phone's share window to send to other apps.

Create a WhatsApp call link from your computer

Although WhatsApp call links made their debut on the Android and iOS apps in 2022, you can now use the feature on the desktop apps for MacOS and Windows. You cannot create call links using WhatsApp Web.

You'll need to set up the WhatsApp desktop app if you don't have it installed on your computer. Make sure you have your phone close, as you'll need to scan a QR code to pair your devices.

Open WhatsApp on your Mac or PC. Tap the telephone icon in the left sidebar. Click the Create Call Link at the top of the Calls widow. Select Video or Voice from the Call Type drop-down menu. Copy the the call link or use one of the sharing options below the Call Type section.

We've used the WhatsApp app for Mac for this tutorial, but Windows users should have no problem following along. The WhatsApp desktop app only works on computers running Windows 10 or newer, or on MacBooks running MacOS 10.11 or newer.

If you encounter any issues using call links, we strongly recommend you uninstall the app and install the latest version of WhatsApp. You can also check out our WhatsApp troubleshooting guide if you run into issues.

The small print and other details

WhatsApp lets you create a video call with up to 32 people at a time, which is on par with iMessage's group chat but limits the functionality for larger organizations.

Call links expire after 90 days. For example, you'll generate a new set of meeting links every few months if you use them for calendar invites. Unused call links expire after 30 days.

Call links can be revoked if you violate WhatsApp's terms of service. WhatsApp also reserves the right to revoke links at any time and for any reason.

WhatApp uses a different URL for each call link you create. End-to-end encryption is turned on automatically for calls using call links.

Call links can be used by anyone who has the URL. You can remove users from the group chat or video, or block WhatsApp users from contacting your or using the call link.

So, WhatsAppening next?

Now that you're set to create call links, go forth and link-share. While it may seem like an innocuous addition, call links are part of a grander strategy at WhatsApp HQ to keep the world's leading messaging app on top.

WhatsApp has added new features like channels, multi-phone messaging, and polls, making it a powerful communications app for small businesses. However, if you need a more secure messaging app, WhatsApp may not be the best choice.