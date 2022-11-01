Snapchat is one of the most popular and innovative social media apps. Many of the features you see in popular social media apps, such as AR selfie filters, stories, and geo-filters, were introduced by Snapchat. The multimedia messaging app was also quick to offer group chat services to its users.

Whether you and your friends use the best Android phones or iPhones, you can use the Group Chat feature on Snapchat to keep up with them and share interesting encounters. If you've yet to set up a group chat on Snapchat, let us walk you through the process.

Create a group chat on Snapchat

Creating and managing group chats on Snapchat is simple if you know where to start. However, Snaps you send to a Group don't count for Snapstreaks with individual Snapchatters. When you want to maintain your Snapstreak with someone, you still have to send individual snaps to them.

With that disclaimer out of the way, let's see how you can make a group chat on Snapchat.

Open the Snapchat application on your phone and choose the Chat icon. Close Tap the New Group button and tap the contacts you want to add to the group. You can also use the search field to find and add contacts to the group. 2 Images Close Tap the New Group Name area to set a group name. Tap the Chat with Group button to start your group chat. 2 Images Close

How to add members to a group chat on Snapchat

Snapchat allows you to keep up to 100 members in a group chat. Here's how to add more members to a group chat on Snapchat after creating the group. The steps to add members to a Snapchat group chat on Android phones differ slightly from iPhones. So we created sections to include the steps for both mobile platforms.

Add members to a group chat on Snapchat on Android

Open the group chat and tap the group name or icon at the top. Tap the Add Members button. Choose the contacts you want to add to the group. 2 Images Close Tap the Done button to add them. Close

Add members to a group chat on Snapchat on iPhone

Open the group chat in which you want to add more members. You'll see the Add Members button if you have not initiated a chat conversation in the group. Tap Add Members to add more members. Close If a conversation has started in the group chat, tap the group icon in the upper-left corner. Tap the Add button next to Group Members. 2 Images Close Select the friends you want to add to the group chat and tap the Done button to save changes. Close

How to mute or leave group chats on Snapchat

When you need to focus on work, the constant notifications of group chats can be distracting. In such scenarios, mute your group chats to silence the notifications. On the other hand, if you're part of a group chat that you don't like, leave the group. Here's how you can mute or leave group chats on Snapchat on Android and iPhone.

Mute or leave group chats on Snapchat on Android

Open the group chat and tap the group name or icon at the top. Close Tap the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner. To mute the chat, tap Message Notifications. Choose Mentions Only to receive notifications when someone mentions you. Choose Silent to mute all notifications. 2 Images Close To leave a group chat, tap Leave Group. Tap the Leave button to confirm. 2 Images Close

Mute or leave group chats on Snapchat on an iPhone

Open the group chat and tap the group name or icon. Tap the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner. 2 Images Close To leave a group chat, choose the Leave Group option. Tap the Leave button to leave the group. 2 Images Close To mute the chat, tap Chat Settings. Tap the All Messages option. 2 Images Close Choose Mentions Only to receive a notification only when someone mentions you in the chat. Choose Silent to stop all notifications. Close

Create a virtual hangout place with a Snapchat group chat

