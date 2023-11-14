Contemporary Android tablets and smartphones give you everything you need to make a podcast. They have a microphone, access to recording apps, and a camera, should you need one. It won't be a high-production podcast, but it'll do just fine, especially when you're starting out.

In this guide, we look at some of the better podcast and podcast creation apps on Android and iOS, along with desktop alternatives.

Podcast creation and editing apps

Podcasting has become immensely popular over the last decade. It's now a source of entertainment and education on virtually any topic. As such, competition is fierce and could easily deter potential newcomers from trying their hand at the craft. Not to mention that creating a quality podcast is a timely and costly proposition.

While you can use a simple recording app to record audio, you'll likely need a separate app for editing purposes. Numerous free podcast apps make recording, editing, posting, and sharing your creations a synch. Below are some of our favorites.

Android

Google Podcasts

Close

If you're sharing your podcast, Google Podcasts should be at the top of your list. It rivals Apple Podcasts and Spotify in terms of users. In 2024, the platform is expected to merge with YouTube Music, but that shouldn't affect its vast library of content.

Podcasters

Close

Formerly known as Anchor, Podcasters is a podcast app by Spotify. It lets you record, edit, and share your podcast to the most popular podcasting apps. Podcasters features a clean user interface along with everything you might need to get started. You can set up your podcast on Spotify with your desired name, logo, and an introductory trailer.

iOS

Apple Podcasts: Apple Podcasts is the most popular podcast service on iOS platforms. It's among the most popular podcast services, period. On top of featuring some of the best podcasts, it lets you create and promote your own.

Overcast: If you'd rather listen to podcasts than make them, Overcast is an excellent iOS-exclusive alternative. It boasts an almost perfect score on the App Store and features an impressive assortment of shows to choose from.

Desktop

Audacity: While desktop computers have no shortage of great podcast creation apps, some stand out among the rest. One of them is Audacity, a free audio recording and editing software. Audacity has an intuitive user interface and is especially useful for anyone starting out with content creation.

Krisp: This desktop app boasts many of Audacity's recording capabilities with added benefits. Namely, Krisp uses the power of AI to remove unwanted background noises during your recording in real time.

Best apps for podcast recording

Desktop users can take advantage of the largest assortment of content creation and recording apps. But you can do enough with the apps you'll find on Android and iOS devices.