Google Docs is a solid competitor to Microsoft Word that's both free and works on everything from a shiny new Chromebook to your phone. While features like menu shortcuts, drop-down menus, and real-time collaboration make writing in Docs easier, features such as document summaries and outlines make formatting documents a piece of cake and give you peace of mind. Let's glance over the steps to to create an outline in Google Docs

What is the outline feature in Google Docs?

Google Docs outline feature does just what you'd expect: it helps you organize your thoughts as your work and serves as a blueprint for your writing. It can also be used to as a tool to help your readers get an idea of the content and quickly locate the information they need.

Additionally, much like Video Chapters on YouTube, clicking the headings in the document outlines takes you to that section of the document. Hence, you can jump to the section where you'll likely find what you're looking for instead of going through the document line by line.

How to create an outline in Google Docs

The steps to use the outline feature differs on the web and Android apps. Here's how to use it on both platforms.

How to create an outline in Google Docs for Android or iOS

Open the Google Docs app, or install it if you haven't already. Open a document and tap the Edit icon. Select the text you want to convert into headings and tap the A icon beside the Undo and Redo icons. 2 Images Close Tap Style and choose a heading. 2 Images Close Tap the three-dot icon in the upper-right corner and go to Document outline. Tap the headings to skip to their respective sections in the document.

While it's good to have the feature on the Google Docs Android app, it's best used on the web version of Google Docs or on larger screens where you have a lot of screen real estate.

Create a Google Docs outline on your browser (web app)

Go to Google Docs and open a document. To convert a sentence into a heading, select it and click the Styles drop-down arrow. From the drop-down menu, choose a heading. To convert multiple sentences to headings, hold the Ctrl key, select all the sentences, and choose a heading style. If a heading has a trait (for example, an underline) that you want to apply to other headings, select the heading, go to the drop-down menu, hover over a heading option, and click Update Heading X to match. Click View > Show outline. An easier way to bring up the feature is to use the shortcut Ctrl+Alt+A Ctrl+Alt+H. The outline appears on the left side of the document. You can also click the back arrow to close the outline and open it back whenever you need to by clicking the Show document outline icon.

All you need to do now is select the headings in the outline to skip sections. You can also remove them from the outline by clicking the cross icon that appears when you hover over the headings.

Google Docs can handle any project, big or small

If you want to use the outline feature to navigate through different sections of the document, you can do the same by adding a table of contents to the document. The difference between a table of contents and an outline is the former lives inside your document and is visible to everyone who has access to the document. The latter is a product feature that anyone can use regardless of whether they own the document.

A table of contents can be helpful if you have a document spanning hundreds of pages, whereas an outline is great for smaller documents. And when you have a large document with a word goal, you may want to turn on the word counter in Google Docs.