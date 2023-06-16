Google Collections is a nifty web browsing tool that can save you the headache of combing through your Google search history. It allows you to save links, images, and more in conveniently organized virtual folders. Think of it like a powerful bookmarking tool that's hooked to your Google Account.

If you purchased one of the new Google Pixel phones because of Google's many integrated features, give Google Collections a try. This tool is as helpful as it is simple to use.

What is Google Collections?

Collections is a feature that allows you to create groups of content and save them for future reference. If you're familiar with the bookmarking tool, think of it like a Google-specific integrated bookmark page. You can create collections with themes such as favorite places or recipes and organize them however you wish. The Google Collections bookmark ecosystem is sometimes likened to Pinterest or Microsoft Edge's collections feature.

Collections is primarily available through the Google App, which you can use on Androids and iPhones. This tool is integrated with Google Chrome, Google Search, Google Maps, and Gmail. You can access these collections across all your devices when you're signed in to your Google account. Whether planning a trip, researching a project, or keeping track of interesting articles, Google Collections is a great tool to help you stay organized and focused.

What can be saved in Google Collections?

Source: Steven Winkelman

There are a lot of virtual entities that can be saved in your Collections folders. You can use collections for images, recipes, places, map locations, movies, shows, and some web pages. There are other niche ways that Google integrates Collections into other browsing tools. Check out the fine details on the Google Collections help center page. Google may add more elements, seeing as Collections is a fairly new tool.

How to use Google Collections

Google Collections is available to anyone that uses the Google App. You must use a Google-affiliated app if you use an iOS device. If you use this tool on an Android smartphone or a computer, you can do so from the Chrome browser or other apps.

How to create a collection

The process for creating a new collection is the same for Android devices and Apple devices. Before you start, download the Google App from Google Play or the Apple App Store. If you're on a computer, the steps are the same, but you'll start at google.com/collections instead of following the first two steps.

Open the Google app. Tap Collections. 2 Images Close Tap the Create button in the lower-right corner. Choose one of the three options. Create from Link : You can start your collection with a link.

: You can start your collection with a link. Create from all saved items : You can start your collection by choosing one or more of your saved items.

: You can start your collection by choosing one or more of your saved items. Create from a blank template: You can create an empty collection. Name your collection. 2 Images Close Tap Done.

After completing these steps, you'll have a collection folder that you can add to.

How to add items to a collection using the Google App

It's simple to save items to your collections using the Google App. These steps are the same for Android and iOS devices.

Open the Google app. Search for the item you want to save. 2 Images Close Tap the item. Tap the Save icon (usually in the upper-right corner). 2 Images Close The item is saved to your most recent collection. You can choose a different collection by tapping the Change pop-up notification that appears after saving the item.

Following these steps will have you growing your collections in no time. When saving images or using a web browser that isn't in the Google app, you may need to tap the triple dot icon associated with an item before you can tap Save.

How to manage your collections

There are several ways in which you can manage and edit your collections and the saved items that are hanging out within them. The methods for managing collections are similar across all devices. On Android and iOS devices, open the Google app and tap Collections in the lower-right corner. On a computer, go to your personal Google Collections homepage.

In the collections page, navigate to All saved items to make general changes like adding or removing saved items. To make changes to a collection, navigate to that collection instead. You can organize the items in your collection, edit the collection name and other details, or share the collection with others. You can also delete a collection if you change your mind about it. The collection-sharing functionality is neat because it allows you to collaborate on collections with other contributors.

Is Google Collections available everywhere?

Google Collections is available in many countries but may not be available in all languages or regions. You can investigate whether you have access by signing in to your Google Account and navigating to your personal Google Collections page (linked above). You can also check by downloading and opening the Google app and checking for the Collections tab in the lower-right corner.

Whether you have access to the personal Collections feature or not, you can look at the public collections that Google curates. These collections are themed around arts and culture and are worth looking at.

Organize your web browsing tastes with Google Collections

If you enjoy browsing the internet and saving content for later, Google Collections is worth trying. Whether you're a student, a professional, or someone who loves learning new things, this tool is a great way to track the content you find online. If you want to save an image more permanently, learn how to download images on Google.