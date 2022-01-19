Email is a part of life for most of us. While there are plenty of free email services, Gmail rules the roost. As a free service that comes with every Google account, Gmail offers advanced search filters and a number of other innovative features that people love.

Whether you check your Gmail messages on your laptop, read them on your phone, or use the Gmail app on a spiffy new Android tablet, you can always stay up to date no matter where you are. If you've yet to get on the Gmail train, setting up a Google account is a straightforward process. Here's how to set up your first Gmail address (or create a new Gmail address to work as a recovery email address) so that you can check out everything Gmail has to offer.

How to create a Gmail account on your PC or Mac

Creating a new email account on the web through Gmail is easy. If you have a phone that can receive SMS messages, you won't face problems while creating the account.

How to create your first Gmail account

If you don't have an account, you can create an account by taking the following steps:

Visit the Gmail website in your internet browser. In the upper-right corner, select Create an account. In the drop-down menu, select For my personal use. Fill in the required fields, such as your first and last name, username, and password. Select Next. If prompted, enter your phone number for verification. Select Next. Google asks you to verify your phone number. Click Send. Google sends a text message with a six-digit verification code for two-factor authentication. Once you receive it, enter the code in the field. Click Verify. Enter your information, such as your phone number, optional recovery email, gender, and birthday. Choose whether to connect your phone number to Google's services by clicking Skip or Yes, I'm In. Click the Next button. Agree to Google's terms by clicking the I agree button. You now have a new Google account, complete with a Gmail email address.

How to create additional Gmail accounts

If you have a Gmail account, you can still create a new email account through Google. You can do this even if you are signed in to your existing email account.

To create an additional email account, take the following steps:

Click your profile image in the upper-right corner of the screen. Select Add another account. It will take you to Google's sign-in page. Click Create account and select For my personal use. You can now create a new account by following the steps in the How to create your first Gmail account section, starting with step 2.

Once finished, your new Gmail account appears in the list of available accounts. You can see it by clicking your profile image.

How to create a Gmail account on your Android or iPhone

Most people check their email on a mobile phone. It only makes sense that they would also create their email account on a mobile phone. Since the Gmail app is available in the Google Play Store and iOS App Store, you can set up your new account from almost any device.

If you downloaded the Gmail app on your mobile device, follow these steps to create a new Gmail Account:

Tap the Gmail app on your device to open it. Select the Create account option. If you're signed in to your Gmail account, tap the profile icon in the upper-right corner and select Add another account. When asked to choose an account type, select Google. 2 Images Close On the Google sign-in screen, select Create Account. In the pop-up menu, select For myself. Enter your First name. Optionally, you can also enter your Last Name. Select Next. 2 Images Close Enter the month, day, and year of your birth. Select your Gender. Select the Next button. Choose a suggested Gmail address or create your own. Select Next. 2 Images Close Enter the password you want to use. Select Next. Close You are asked to enter your phone number. Select Yes, I'm in or Skip. Select Next. Agree to Google's privacy terms by selecting I Agree.

You now have a new Gmail account on your phone. If you have multiple accounts, you can choose which one to view by selecting the profile image in the upper-right corner. Now that you've created a Gmail account, store your login info in a top password manager.

Your Gmail account is ready to use on Android. It's a feature-rich email client, and we recommend checking out the best tips to improve your Gmail experience on Android.

How to make a Gmail account for someone else

You can also create a Gmail account for your relatives or friends. While the steps are almost identical, you should keep certain things in mind during the signup process.

If you create a new Gmail account for someone, use Incognito mode in the desktop browser. Otherwise, you'll see the newly-created email address in your primary Gmail inbox.

You'll enter the other person's details, such as their birthdate, gender, and username while creating the Gmail account. If the person has another email address, use it as a recovery one. Google also asks for mobile verification before completing the process. Make sure to get the security code from the person to verify their identity.

How to make a Gmail account for your child

When you create a new Gmail account, Google offers an option to set up an account for your little one. Google mandates you to manage your child's account until your child is 13 (or the applicable age in your region). You can manage your child's account and privacy settings, set content filters for services like Google Play and Google Search, and limit screen time with Google Family Link.

How to sign out from Gmail

Did you create your Gmail account on someone else's computer? If you didn't use Incognito mode, Google adds your Gmail account to their desktop browser. You should sign out from your Gmail account.

Visit Gmail on the web and click your account picture in the upper-right corner. Select Sign out. Select Remove an account. Click your account. Confirm your decision.

How to set up Gmail on iPhone or iPad

When you sign in to your Google account on an Android phone, the system automatically adds your email address to the Gmail app. The steps to set up your Gmail on an iPhone or iPad are different and not as seamless as on Android.

Open Settings on your iPhone and scroll to Mail. Close Select Accounts and tap Add Account. 2 Images Close Select Google and sign in with your Google account details. Once you authenticate the account, Gmail syncs emails, contacts, calendars, and notes with the default iOS apps on iPhone. 2 Images Close

If you don't prefer the default Mail app on your iPhone, head to the App Store and download the familiar Gmail app.

Manage your Gmail inbox efficiently

Your Gmail inbox comes with 15GB of free space. When you consider Google Photos media, Docs, Sheets, and Slides, and receive hundreds of emails every day, you may fill up the free space in no time. You can either upgrade to one of the Google One plans or check our dedicated guide to free up storage in Gmail. You can also check the apps and tools to elevate your Gmail experience on the desktop.

There's a whole lot more to Google than Gmail

Signing up for a Gmail account gives you access to even more Google apps, including Google Drive, Docs, and Sheets. The free versions of these Google apps work great and are part of the premium Google Workspace service. To learn more, check out our guide to find out everything there is to know about Google Workspace.