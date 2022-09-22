YouTube has a massive global audience that's diverse and committed to the platform. Whether you own a business or simply want to build your own personal brand, your own YouTube channel is essential followers. While YouTube has an excellent website, most people watch YT content via the Android and iOS apps or with inexpensive streaming devices.

Your company's social presence is incomplete without a solid YouTube channel. While creating high-quality YouTube videos takes effort, making a new channel isn't as hard as it seems. Follow along to learn the requirements and steps to create a YouTube channel in under ten minutes.

How much does it cost to make a YouTube channel?

Unlike websites, you don't need to purchase a domain or web-hosting server to start a YouTube channel. Google (YouTube's parent company) won't ask for hosting fees or require you to sign up for a subscription. It's free to make a YouTube channel. However, you may need a budget if you want to release polished videos on your YouTube channel, but many create videos with nothing more than a good budget phone and an idea.

You'll need to sign up for a Google account

You must have a valid Google account to create a YouTube channel. When you create a Google account you get acess to dozens of apps like Google Docs, Gmail, Google Photos, and, of course, YouTube.

How to make your own YouTube channel

Once you have a Google account, creating a YouTube channel is a breeze. Go through the steps below.

Visit YouTube on the web and sign in with your Google account details. Click your circular profile picture (or initials) in the upper-right corner and open Settings. Select Create a new channel in the Your channel menu. If you have a YouTube channel, open Add or manage your channel(s). Check your existing channels. Select Create a channel. Enter your YouTube channel name, upload a profile picture (if your Google account doesn't have one), and click the Create button.

That's it. You have successfully created a new YouTube channel. You can select your Google account profile picture and head to YouTube Studio to check the channel dashboard in action.

How to customize your YouTube channel

Before uploading videos to your YouTube channel, you should liven things up a litte. A profile photo, custom header, and watermark will help you channel stand out. Here's a quick rundown to help you get started.

Visit YouTube on the desktop and select your profile picture in the upper-right corner. Select Your Channel. Click Customize Channel. Under the Layout menu, upload a channel trailer for people who haven't subscribed. Move to the Branding tab, and change your YouTube channel profile picture that appears next to your videos and comments. Upload a banner image and a video watermark. Slide to the Basic info tab and enter the channel name and description. Your name and description represent you and your content. It must be spot on. The channel description appears in the About section of your channels and search results. Enter contact info to let people know how to contact you with business inquiries. Select the Publish button in the upper-right corner, and your YouTube channel is good to go.

Can I create a second YouTube channel?

It's common for creators to have more than one YouTube channel, each for specific needs. After all, you don't want to upload your travel vlogs on your business YouTube channel. You can create another YouTube channel under the same Google ID. You can find the Add or manage your channel(s) option in the YouTube settings menu (refer to the steps above) to create another channel.

Start your YouTube journey

You should have a clear focus for your YouTube channel and target audience. Aim for high-quality videos, optimized titles, and attention-grabbing feature images. And remain consistent with video uploads to have a better shot at gaining initial momentum on YouTube. Once you create a YouTube channel, check our dedicated post to learn the best YouTube hidden tips and tricks.