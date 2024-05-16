It's 2024, and I think it's safe to say that most of us own at least one Bluetooth speaker. Maybe you have a premium one made by Bose or Sonos, or you have a sporty, waterproof one you can easily carry around. But most of these speakers fall into one of two design categories: square-shaped or cylindrical, and they all essentially share the same basic features. But what if I told you there was a whole world out there of Bluetooth speakers that completely break the mold?

Below, you'll find a list featuring 5 of our favorite Bluetooth speakers that don't conform to society's expectations when it comes to design or feature sets. There is one that is small enough to fit in the palm of your hand, one that resembles an FM radio from several decades ago, and one that looks like it's from the future. We also have one that is shaped like a mini-computer, with a pixelated LED screen and functional keyboard keys. Let's just say this is one list you don't want to miss!

1 Croc Mini Bluetooth Speaker

It's hardware that's fun to wear

UUEENN Croc Mini Bluetooth Speaker Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0 Brand UUEENN Weight 0.74 ounces $26 at Amazon

I can't think of a better way to start this list off than with the Croc Mini. It's a miniature Bluetooth speaker designed to mount onto...your Crocs. Like various other 'Croc charms,' the speaker has a plastic mounting piece that fits securely inside your...ehem...Croc holes, so you can spread good vibes wherever you go. The Minis come in a ton of different colors, they are surprisingly loud for their size, and they include some features you wouldn't necessarily expect on a quirky, 1-inch tall device.

More specifically, the speakers have a 1.4-inch diameter, giving them a front surface area about the size of a coin, and they weigh just 0.74 ounces. The Bluetooth connectivity gives you about 30 feet of range from the source, and the battery is big enough to provide "hours" of playback. These little guys also support Bluetooth multipoint, meaning they can connect to and seamlessly switch between multiple devices, and there is even a built-in microphone. Plus, you can use the Mini's lone button as a remote shutter when taking photos on your phone.

Look, are you going to be using these Croc-mounted speakers to make phone calls or as the primary audio source for a large party? Probably not. But is this a fun way to spend $20? Absolutely!

2 Arc Star Floating Speaker

Can you say conversation starter?

Arc Star Floating Speaker Connectivity Bluetooth, NFC Brand Yibakeji Speaker Type wireless Battery 15 hours $90 at Amazon

Meet the Arc Star (side note: sick name), a futuristic-looking Bluetooth speaker that is shaped like an orb and floats above its magnetic base. That's right, there are no wires or other visual tricks going on here. This speaker literally hovers and rotates in midair. This not only provides you with actual 360-degree sound (because: spinning), but it also makes for a unique, Sci-Fi-esque display that is sure to garner attention at your next gathering.

I don't know exactly how it works, but there are magnets in the base and magnets (or just metal) in the speaker orb that work together to give it the levitating effect. There are 4 green LEDs in the base that will show solid if there is a good connection. The base also contains a 1500mAh battery that can offer up to 15 hours of playback time, and a USB port for charging the speaker, or really any other device. Speaking of the speaker, it's worth mentioning that it can be used on its own, without the base, and it supports both Bluetooth and NFC for connectivity.

I'm thinking this would make a great gift for any Star Wars, Sci-Fi, or general tech fan, and with summer quickly approaching, there are plenty of gifting occasions on the horizon.

3 Retro Pixel Art Speaker

Super cute and packed with features

Divoom Ditoo Retro Pixel Art Game Bluetooth Speaker Connectivity Bluetooth Brand Divoom Dimensions 2.64"D x 2.48"W x 2.64"H Battery 5000mAh $130 at Amazon

This, for me, is easily the coolest speaker on the list. The retro-modern, steampunk aesthetic might not be for everyone, but when you see the long list of features it offers, it's really hard to argue against it. For starters, the Pixel Art Speaker is so much more than a speaker. It features a 16x16 pixel, 256 full RGB LED screen that can display custom pixel art, apps, and games, as well as 6 functioning keyboard keys. It's essentially a mini smart device, with an alarm clock, alerts, voice memos, and much more.

Now, whether you will actually want to use these apps or play these games on such a small, awkward device is totally up to you, but where the Pixel Art Speaker really shines is, well, in its pixel art. The Divoom smartphone app lets you choose from a gallery of images or create your own with the included pixel art studio, and that can be shown off on the speaker's display for all to see. You can also use the app to customize the speaker's clock design, and set countdown timers and other reminders.

I don't know how big the market is for a device like this with all of this functionality, but it seems like an awesome desk trinket that you can fiddle around with in between emails or during non-camera Zoom calls. For $130 (watch for sales, they are often), you get a solid Bluetooth speaker that oozes cool and offers endless tinkering.

4 Torch Bluetooth Speaker

The perfect speaker for back porch listenin' and sippin'

Dikaou Outdoor Torch Bluetooth Speaker Connectivity Bluetooth Brand Dikaou Speaker Type wireless Weight 1.01 pounds Colors Black, gold $40 at Amazon

Good evening, everyone. The sun has gone down, the kids have gone to bed, and it's time to grab your beverage of choice and head out to the back patio for some easy listening with this Torch Bluetooth Speaker. This portable speaker features a smooth, classy design centered around its large "torch-like" LED light. It's perfect for small, intimate listening sessions of your favorite music, meditation track, or podcast.

Of course, the whole back patio scenario is just my angle. The size and capabilities of the Torch allow it to be used virtually anywhere—the dining room for some mood music, the bedroom as a night light, basically, anywhere you would benefit from a small light or candle. The speaker itself can output 5W of power, so it can get reasonably loud, and despite its large light, the battery can last for up to 8 hours. The LED on its own can last for up to 24 hours, depending on what brightness level you have it set at.

The cherry on top is the tripod threading located on the bottom, meaning you can set this thing up on a small camera tripod or a full-blown TIKI torch stick to complete the look. The Dikaou Outdoor Torch Bluetooth Speaker comes in black or gold, and you can pick one up for just $40.

5 Retro Wood Bluetooth Radio

Get old-school dials with a dash of style

Victrola Retro Wood Bluetooth FM/AM Radio Connectivity Bluetooth Brand Victrola Speaker Type FM/AM Radio, wireless Dimensions 9.5 in x 6.3 in x 4.9 in $70 at Amazon

A vintage-looking speaker may not be as niche as some of these others we've talked about–several big brands have tried their hand at this aesthetic—but there are a few details that make this one from Victrola really stand out. The first is the company itself. Victrola can trace its roots all the way back to 1906, and it has a rich history in the audio space. A lot of companies try to make 'vintage' products, but they weren't around when these types of things actually existed, and that's just not the case here. The other feature worth pointing out is the built-in analog tuner, which can bring in AM/FM radio stations for those times when you'd just rather let the music choose you.

The speaker itself features a "retro wood finish," which Victrola promises is backed by its 115-year commitment to craftsmanship. It stands 6.3" tall, 9.5" wide, and about 5" deep, and the balanced sound comes out of a pair of stereo speakers. The knob controls are an awesome touch, allowing you to switch audio sources and control the tone and volume, and you get a massive dial to browse through your radio stations. The speaker really does an amazing job of finding the sweet spot between old-school vibes and modern features.

If you are after a Bluetooth speaker with a vintage look or simply want access to analog stations for safety reasons (emergency broadcast-type stuff), the Victrola Retro Wood seems like a no-brainer.

What is your favorite unconventional Bluetooth speaker?

Do you have a weird, crazy, or cool Bluetooth speaker you're really passionate about? Share it with me in the comments below!