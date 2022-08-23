Samsung delivered a major upgrade to the cover screen on the Galaxy Flip 3, making it far larger (and more useful) than the limited display we got on the prior generation. With this year's new Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung's keeping that size the same, and while One UI has improved over the past year, the Flip 4's cover screen is still pretty limited in what it can do. If you’re looking to get a little more usability out of this 1.9-inch screen, CoverScreen OS is here to help, now extending support to the Z Flip 4.

If you're not familiar with CoverScreen OS, or if the Flip 4 is your first clamshell foldable, the app developed by jagan2 could be a game changer. The feature-rich software brings a proper launcher to your cover screen, featuring a full-fledged app drawer, support for third-party widgets, and a dedicated card for media playback. The latest builds of the app introduce compatibility for the recently released Z Flip 4, as well as implement a new interface that incorporates both stock and custom feature sets (via XDA Developers).

CoverScreen OS lets users launch apps and games right on the cover screen. That has the potential to not just you save precious time spent responding to texts, but also help limit wear on your expensive new phone by not making you unfold it every time you need to get something done.

Other highlights of the CoverScreen OS app include converting the screen into an Edge Lighting indicator for notifications, a caller ID screen for apps like WhatsApp and Telegram, and support for full-size QWERTY keyboards and navigation gestures. Working with Samsung’s Flex Mode means you could continue using the Z Flip 4’s cover screen with CoverScreen OS, even when the main display is in use.

Maybe the Flip 5 will finally bring us a new, even larger cover screen next year. Until then, this app on the Play Store is a great way to get the most out of these foldables. It ticks all the right boxes — familiarity, cohesive design deriving cues from One UI, and functionality. The app is free to download and works just as well on the Galaxy Z Flip 3 — just keep in mind that some features, such as the orientation lock, are paywalled.