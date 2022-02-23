The external display on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 is pretty small and only suitable for accessing notifications and a few Quick Settings toggles by default. However, the developer behind CoverScreen OS completely reimagined the small screen's capabilities. They introduced options to launch an entire app drawer, open apps, and take direct actions on notifications without needing to flip open your phone. Thanks to a new update, CoverScreen OS is now getting a few more tricks.

Developer jagan2 recently released CoverScreen OS beta 3.1. For starters, the update is supercharging Quick Toggles. Apart from built-in options for turning on/off Bluetooth, the flashlight, DND mode, etc., a lot more have been added. You can now control your GPS, Wi-Fi, NFC, hotspot, Power Saving Mode, screen brightness, and more right from your cover screen. There’s a new widget interface too. It allows you to add ​any widget you’d normally use on your primary display to the cover screen without any weird pixelation issues. You can even do more than just read notifications — opening them and sending replies via voice typing is available.

One notable feature is Flex Mode. It keeps the cover screen on and enables you to access all of CoverScreen OS' features​ even when the phone is unfolded. If you’re not put off by the tiny display, you can use this mode for media consumption with the device in a half-folded stand mode. You can also open any app on your cover screen in any orientation — portrait or landscape. If you like a splash of color, you’ll be pleased to hear that Edge Lighting is now also available, applying a solid color or a gradient to the cover screen. Speaking of color, the main CoverScreen OS app is keeping up with Android 12’s Material You design with support for dynamic theming.

There’s no shying away from the fact that the Z Flip3’s cover screen is too small to be comfortable for a lot of tasks. Plus, if you have the time to sit and use your phone, the larger display is pretty much just a flip away anyway. That said, some features like Edge Lighting and Quick Toggles might actually be useful. The mod is available on the Google Play Store if you want to try it out.

