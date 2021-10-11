Last week, we got a glimpse of some new Pixel wallpapers, previously spotted in Google’s massive ad campaign for its latest devices. With six backdrops to choose from — each perfectly crafted to take advantage of Material You themes — you might feel satisfied with dressing up your current phone like your next one. If that’s not good enough, a whole slew of Pixel-exclusive backgrounds has appeared online, basically guaranteeing there's something here for everyone.

These new entries are split into two categories, courtesy of 9to5Google. Although the “Landscapes” collection already exists, this update adds 18 different photos captured by Petros Koublis. Despite being taken from different environments worldwide, these images are pretty abstract — and they’re named as such. Title examples include “Night,” “Sands,” and “Storm.”

If you’re after something a bit more colorful, Google’s new “Art” group features 14 wallpapers, each perfectly blurred and unfocused to blend in with all of your fancy icons in Android 12. If default backdrops are usually a little too busy for you, these should work perfectly.

9to5Google grabbed these images via device spoofing, and at least at launch, they’ll be exclusive to the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. However, without any masking for the front-facing camera (as previous Google devices have used in the past), there’s nothing to stop these photos from being used on previous devices.

We’ve selected a sampling of the lineup, but to browse and save all of them to your phone, head on over to 9to5Google for the entire collection.

