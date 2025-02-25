Summary Samsung hints at One UI 7 coming to Galaxy Z Fold 6 & Z Flip 6 with beta builds spotted on test servers.

Test servers running the beta build have been spotted in Europe and India along with screenshots of forum pages for the builds.

Galaxy S24 and older models won't qualify for the One UI 7 update; the S21 series and newer will receive it.

Samsung's Android 15-based One UI 7 is already available on the Galaxy S25 series, while Galaxy S24 series users are still navigating through the OS' beta phase. The 2024 flagship received the first One UI 7 beta in December, followed by a couple more, with the fourth beta having been released. Apparently, it'll get a few more beta builds until it can finally enjoy the full version in April.

While making S24 users wait, the company just dropped a hint about One UI 7 potentially coming to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Z Flip 6. Leaker Tarun Vats took to X (Twitter) to post the news, supplementing it with beta builds spotted on test servers along with screenshots of community forum pages for the build (via 9to5Google).

Could take months though

According to the leaker, test servers in Europe and India have been spotted with the One UI 7 beta. In a follow-up tweet, Vats shared screenshots of forum pages created for the new builds as added proof. For the uninitiated, forum pages are community spaces where users can write complaints, and receive guidance or, at least, support. In this instance, it serves as a strong indicator of Samsung's intention to roll out the One UI 7 beta program for its current-gen foldables (hopefully soon).

While One UI 7 on the Fold 6 and Flip 6 might become a reality, it could take months. Even the company's 2024 flagship hasn't been able to enjoy the full treatment yet, with the beta program now only available to those who signed up in time.

Samsung's release of its One UI 7 updates has been a little confusing. On the one hand, it's been actively holding off on featuring it in full on the S24, an almost $1,000 phone, and on the other, it's apparently releasing the $150 Galaxy A06 5G with it. It's hard to predict the South Korean tech giant's plans.

Older models with a few promised years of upgrades are not going to be able to qualify for the update either. It will only go as far as the Galaxy S21 series, including the S21 FE. Here's a full list of eligible handsets.