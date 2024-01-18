Summary Samsung's new Galaxy S24 series features Gorilla Armor, which is four times more resistant to scratches and everyday wear than conventional mineral glass.

Samsung makes some of the best Android phones there are, and it upped the game recently with the new Galaxy S24 series. Although the latest generation is visually indistinguishable from the last generation, several small things have changed, like the new materials, uniform bezels on all four sides of the Ultra model’s display, a flat screen, and the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 replaced by Gorilla Armor for protection.

Corning’s Gorilla Glass is well known in the smartphone industry for its class-leading toughness and resistance to scratches when your gadgets share the pocket with your keys, coins, and other sharp objects. Flagship models going as far back as January 2023, including Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series, come equipped with Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

This year’s Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is the first to feature the new Gorilla Armor, which Corning says is four times more resistant to micro scratches and everyday wear than conventional aluminosilicate glass, also known as mineral glass. The company says the durability was tested using a robotic scratch test designed to simulate abrasion from everyday use. In drop tests on concrete, Corning found Gorilla Armor three times better than competing aluminosilicate glass. Additionally, Gorilla Armor has 75% lower reflections than average mineral glass, which helps its optical clarity.

While Corning’s claims suggest an improvement, the brand’s data and numbers are based on tests performed in controlled environments. Moreover, Corning carefully avoids comparing Armor glass to Victus 2 from last year, and doesn’t mention objective hardness and impact resistance data. YouTube creator Arun Maini of the Mrwhosetheboss channel also reached out to the brands for clarification on the improvements in this generation many times, to no avail.

Unscientific as they may be, we will have to wait for real-world testing from creators like Zack Nelson on JerryRigEverything to test the tech before we conclude if it outshines its predecessors. Marketing claims and lab tests can only reveal so much.

While we wait for durability experiments in the real world, it might be a good idea to buy a screen protector for your Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra if you have one on pre-order. Some may argue that protective measures like these detract from the intended feel and finish of the device, but if you anticipate rough use, it might be a worthwhile investment.